The Best Election Night Watch Parties in Miami

Midterms are surrounded by so much hype this year that some have taken to comparing them to the Super Bowl. But there's one important difference: in football, the worst case scenario is that your team loses and those Fantasy Football projections take a suffering nosedive. The outcome of these upcoming elections is set to do much more than merely elect new representatives and enact ballot initiatives per state. Will Democrats get control of Congress? Or will Republicans retain their hold on the legislative branch? What happens next will shape the narrative of a country more divisive than a layered bundt cake.

Imprinted in our memories, social media feeds and waking consciousness, November 6th offers the answers to our questions, the date looming up ahead as last-minute campaigns rampage every corner of the country. Anxiety about the fate of our world as we know it has reigned supreme these past few months, as we prepare to segue into a night of heavy expectation.

So it just doesn't make sense to be alone on the evening of election day when those results come rolling in. Whether you're ecstatic that your number one candidate has been voted in, or internally sobbing over an amendment you didn't want to see come to fruition, it's imperative you're surrounded by people who can share in your joy or misery or dumbfounded confusion. At the end of the day, the community around you is what it's all about.

Ensuring you're in the right company to see who will win Florida and Congress's coveted political seats, we've curated a list of the top spots for you to indulge in on Election Watch Night. From beer havens to activist hubs, we've got you covered. Did we mention that all of these are totally free?

EXPAND Fat Joe Photo by Ian Witlen

1. MTV's Election Afterparty. MTV's been busy. Not only are they hosting the largest youth-focused election party in the country, but the television channel has been pushing their campaign +1 the Vote, their first ever midterms drive encouraging youth to turn out.

“This is a generation that ritualizes everything,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV. “They celebrate moments with their friends, whether it is through throwback Thursdays or birthdays or Halloween. So we wanted to help ritualize the idea of civic engagement.”

Lucky for us, that colossal election afterparty is happening right here on November 6th at Miami Dade College. It'll feature performances by Fat Joe, Prettymuch, DJ Nasty, and Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui. Fat Joe told New Times, “We want to make sure young people are celebrated for going to vote and bringing their friends to the polls. That’s what MTV’s Election Afterparty is all about – a big party to say thank you for stepping up and making your voice heard.”

Charlamagne Tha God and Liza Koshy will co-host the eve with guest appearances by Ashanti, Jazz Jennings, the co-founders of “March For Our Lives” and more. Special pre-taped messages from celebrities and other influencers will be played, according to MTV's publicity team, thanking attendees for voting. Interactive photo booths and games, along with food, will also be available. It's star-studded, and it's free. Red carpet at 6 p.m., afterparty from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 6 at Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, 11011 SW 104th St, Miami; gofobo.com/mtv. Admission is free. Attendees must be of voting age (18+).

Courtesy

2. Miami-Dade Democrats Election Night Party. If you're all about the blue wave sweeping the nation this election season, then you're probably looking to watch the results with others who have voted in alignment with you. The Miami-Dade Democrats are offering that screening haven. They'll be hosting their election night watch party at Hotel Gaythering, a 4-star Lincoln Road hotel ranked as one of Yelp's Top 10 Gay Bars in the U.S. Happy hour is a given for this watch party shindig, as are light snacks and good company, the event advert assures. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 6, at Hotel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBeachDems. Admission is free.

Courtesy

3. GOP Watch Party. For conservative readers, there are a few places you can celebrate or commiserate, too. South Broward's GOP's HQ is opening its doors to fellow Republicans. Head to Cooper City where the event will take place at the local organization's office after voting. Phone-banking through the evening is a given, or so organizer Nilsa Alvarez illustrates in the event details. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 6, at South Broward GOP, 2685 N. Hiatus Rd, Cooper City; https://bit.ly/2zkNxyL. Admission is free.

Free Ben & Jerry's cones at ACLU's election night party. Courtesy Ben & Jerry's

4. The ACLU of Florida's Yes on 4 Election Watch Party. One of Miami's most renowned activist organizations, the ACLU of Florida has its HQ in our bustling city, and they've been hard at work this election season. Above all other causes, the group has been canvassing voters for a yes on Amendment 4, which would restore voting rights for 1.5 million ex-felons.

Thematically, the nonprofit organization is sticking true to their movement with an election results party based around their campaign. Raymer Maguire is the ACLU of Florida's Criminal Justice Reform Manager, and he says the celebration is for "anyone and everyone that believes in second chances."

Maguire says that the night is for anyone who's worked to make Amendment 4 a reality. The organization predicts 4 million votes to be cast in favor of it come through November 6, making the nonprofit's vision a reality. What about the event itself? Maguire says: "Ben and Jerry's will be giving away free ice cream, Haitian and Jamaican food will be catered in, a local DJ will be playing, and a brilliant local artist...will be painting what second chances mean to him." Not only that, but projectors will be hooked up to 15-foot screens showing the live election results as they come in. 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday, November 6th at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter, Miami; aclufl.org/election night. Admission is free.



Will voters "turnover" the state to Democrats or Republicans? Photo by Tim Brogdon / Miami Athletics

5. University of Miami Extravaganza Watch Party. The 'Canes community is here for elections, and they're opening their viewing party doors for an evening at the campus bar. The college's Get Out the Vote (GOTV) student initiative has been empowering and encouraging students to get involved in midterms; they even offered free transportation to students for early voting. It doesn't stop there: the group is holding an Extravaganza Watch Party election night. After voting, you can head to UM's campus bar, the Rathskeller.

If you've never been, their quintessential wings and beer make for a fine evening, indeed. Beer and congressional candidates, anyone? Non-partisan election result viewing is certainly worthy of a celebration. 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 6 at the Rathskeller, 1330 Miller Dr., Coral Gables; rathskeller.studentaffairs.miami.edu. Admission is free. Students must be 21+ to drink.

Voters gathering in Broward in 2016. Michele Eve Sandberg

6. Urban League of Broward County YPN & Social Change Miami. Don't worry, Broward readers: There are first-rate gatherings happening near you, too. The Urban League of Broward County YPN have partnered up with Social Change Miami to host an epic election party.

"The Election Night Watch Party allows us to bring our community together in the spirit of democracy and take a moment of pride in our neighborhoods," says Toby Young, president of the Urban League of Broward County's Young Professionals Network. "Join us for light refreshments while supplies last, music and networking." 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, November 6 at Reign Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, 9940 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; http://ulbcypn.org/event/election-night-watch-party. Admission is free.