Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Brings Celebrity Soccer Match to South Beach

A bunch of bikini-clad models and pro soccer stars are set to hit the sand for a ridiculously hot game of fútbol.

Even better, it’s all for a good cause.

The first Celebrity Beach Soccer Match presented by Great American Capital Partners (GACP) Sports and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is going down this Saturday at 11 a.m. on the sand adjacent to W South Beach.

Confirmed participants include swimsuit models Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock, Myla Dalbesio, Robin Holzken, Hunter McGrady and Genie Bouchard as well as Ryan Phillippe, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Carlos "El Pibe" Valderrama, Santana Moss and more.

Proceeds from the seven-on-seven game will benefit Best Buddies, a nonprofit that provides diverse social and employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Once we have our athletes, celebs and models out there playing each other, I know it’s going to become pretty competitive,” said Garrett Navia, director at GACP Sports. “But beyond the competition, it will be a ton of fun for everyone involved.”

The idea of a celebrity soccer match came about shortly after GACP Sports, an investment firm that invests in sports-related businesses, announced that its partner, Soccerex, would be hosting its first convention in Miami. The Soccerex USA convention is happening at Marlins Park Thursday through Friday and is a business-to-business affair among top soccer clubs, leagues and federations.

“We met with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, discussed our vision [for the game] and they were fully onboard,” said Navia. “We’ll have cover models as well as models from their recent searches.”

Assuming this year’s game is a hit, the group is planning to be back next year. According to Navia, an annual beachside soccer game is the end goal (pun intended).

Celebrity Beach Soccer Match presented by GACP Sports and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. 11 a.m. Saturday, November 17 outside of W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; celebritybeachsoccer.com. General admission tickets cost $100 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and under with VIP packages up to $5,000.