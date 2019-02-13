 


Miami Models Will Battle on the Beach Volleyball Court This Weekend
Photo by George Martinez

Miami Models Will Battle on the Beach Volleyball Court This Weekend

Ciara LaVelle | February 13, 2019 | 9:34am
There'll be a lot going on this weekend in town, including the Miami International Boat Show, III Points, and Gay8. But if you're feeling extra-thirsty, pencil in one more event: the annual Hawkers Model Volleyball.

Taking place on the sands of South Beach this Saturday, February 16, and Sunday, February 17, the friendly tournament will pit teams of models against each other in a quest to achieve athletic feats while maintaining peak hotness. Ten local agencies will be represented on the court in a quest for the championship.

The event benefits the Jack Brewer Foundation, which provides food and educational assistance and disaster relief to women and children living in poverty. But you can also think of the tourney as a charity event for all Miamians by providing free, aspirational glimpses of physical perfection to the blemished spectators who'll congregate at Eighth Street and Ocean Drive this weekend.

In addition to luring local onlookers, the Hawkers tournament also has a history of drawing big stars. Past guests have included actor Jaime Foxx, director Michael Bay, Heat superstar Dwyane Wade, and actual beach volleyball Olympians Jennifer Kessy and April Ross. There's no word yet on this year's celebrity guests, but there's a good chance someone famous will be sitting in the stands.

This weekend's tournament marks the tenth anniversary of model beach volleyball in Miami. In that time, the event has grown from a simple series of athletic/voyeuristic matches to a constellation of parties and sponsors orbiting the main competition. The long weekend of events kicks off Thursday, February 14, with a private party at Bar Bevy, followed by an official pool bash at the Mondrian the next day. iHeartRadio will broadcast live from the tournament, and sports drink brand BYLT will set up a zipline to entertain fans between games. Eight sponsors, including Red Bull and Whispering Angel, will be onsite to keep the crowds hydrated and/or intoxicated.

And because it's not a Miami event without a last hurrah, two closing parties will shut things down Sunday: an early option at Bodega South Beach and a late-night option at Rockwell.

Check out the full schedule of events at modelvolleyball.com.

Hawkers Model Volleyball Tournament. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 16, and Sunday, February 17, at Eighth Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Admission is free, VIP upgrades are available via modelvolleyball.com.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

