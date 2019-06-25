Hannibal Buress to Perform at Villain Theater Wednesday Night

Hannibal Buress must really love Miami.

He's performed in South Florida a bunch of times. He raised relief funds after Hurricane Irma. And now, it appears that even being arrested on questionable charges by a cop with a shady history hasn't soured him on this town. He'll perform a "Miami pop-up" set at Villain Theater Wednesday night.

"Only 80 seats. That’s a small room. If anyone in the room farts it’ll change the whole vibe and dynamic," Buress jokes on the event page of his website.

Tickets to the 11:30 p.m. show cost $8.10, an amount that Buress says references his next tour date in Miami, August 10. It's unclear where that show will take place; it's not listed on his website. Buress' representative did not immediately respond to New Times.

Buress has built a devoted fan following through his work on The Eric Andre Show, Broad City, and in stand-up. He's also widely credited for publicizing the allegations of sexual assault against Bill Cosby, after a recording of a 2014 set of his that addressed the issue went viral. His podcast, Handsome Rambler, has featured performers from Kyle Kinane to Lizzo to Jon Hamm.

Tickets for Wednesday night's show at Villain Theater will be granted by a lottery system. Fans can add their request for tickets at hannibalburess.com/miamipopup, and winners will be notified Wednesday.

Hannibal Buress. 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $8.10 via hannibalburess.com.