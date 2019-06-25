 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Hannibal Buress
Hannibal Buress
Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Hannibal Buress to Perform at Villain Theater Wednesday Night

Ciara LaVelle | June 25, 2019 | 4:05pm
AA

Hannibal Buress must really love Miami.

He's performed in South Florida a bunch of times. He raised relief funds after Hurricane Irma. And now, it appears that even being arrested on questionable charges by a cop with a shady history hasn't soured him on this town. He'll perform a "Miami pop-up" set at Villain Theater Wednesday night.

"Only 80 seats. That’s a small room. If anyone in the room farts it’ll change the whole vibe and dynamic," Buress jokes on the event page of his website.

Related Stories

Tickets to the 11:30 p.m. show cost $8.10, an amount that Buress says references his next tour date in Miami, August 10. It's unclear where that show will take place; it's not listed on his website. Buress' representative did not immediately respond to New Times.

Buress has built a devoted fan following through his work on The Eric Andre Show, Broad City, and in stand-up. He's also widely credited for publicizing the allegations of sexual assault against Bill Cosby, after a recording of a 2014 set of his that addressed the issue went viral. His podcast, Handsome Rambler, has featured performers from Kyle Kinane to Lizzo to Jon Hamm.

Tickets for Wednesday night's show at Villain Theater will be granted by a lottery system. Fans can add their request for tickets at hannibalburess.com/miamipopup, and winners will be notified Wednesday.

Hannibal Buress. 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $8.10 via hannibalburess.com. 

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >