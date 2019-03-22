Giant Inflatable Glowing Rabbits Take Over Pinecrest at the Big Bunny Invasion

The Village of Pinecrest is shaking things up this year when it comes to Easter. Typically, the posh municipality hosts an Easter egg hunt at Pinecrest Gardens — but that’s been done to death. You know what hasn’t been done at all in Miami? Twenty-five-foot-tall inflatable bunnies.

“Everyone does egg hunts for Easter and Pinecrest Gardens has been doing it for decades,” spokesperson Michelle Hammontree says. “But this year, we wanted to think outside the box and be a little different.”

The botanical garden is bringing Australian artist Amanda Parer’s work to Miami next month to celebrate the spring holiday, aptly calling the three-week engagement the Big Bunny Invasion. These massive rabbit figures are part of a larger project called "Intrude" that aims to shed light on the environmental issues caused by a massive infestation of rabbits in Australia. According to the artist’s website, the size of the inflatable rabbits is meant to reference the elephant in the room.