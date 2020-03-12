Ultimate Miami Drag Queen Pageant Salutes American Idol Alum Ada Vox and Reigning Queen Karla Croqueta

Dreams often feel out of reach up until the moment they aren’t. For San Antonio-bred singer Adam Sanders, that dream was self-evident from an early age: achieve worldwide success as a vocalist, sell out arenas, and win Grammys for his powerful vocals.

However, wearing a dress and a full face of makeup didn’t factor into these original plans whatsoever.

Sanders, known more widely as American Idol alum Ada Vox, has made a name as a performer who can handle the powerhouse vocals of divas like Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin since his first appearance on the show's 16th season in 2018. The desire to appear on Idol came from a deep desire to achieve his wildest dreams that had been forged during one of the most difficult points in his life.

“I was eight years old when I had brain surgery and was told that there was a possibility I could never speak again, that I could be paralyzed, and all these other different things that could happen because of the surgery,” Sanders tells New Times. “American Idol season one also aired at that same time, so I saw someone like Kelly Clarkson achieving their dream of singing, which is something that I loved to do, and that was the immediate point when I was like, This is what I want to do. I want to sing. I want to achieve my dreams like that. I want to affect other people the way she has.”

By the age of 13, Sanders had launched a professional singing career that has grown considerably in the years since.

The live performance-centric medium of drag came into Sanders’ life more as a necessity and less of a personal desire. “I never wanted to [do drag]. I never wanted to be anyone other than me,” he says. Because of his high vocal register and tendency towards “big diva songs,” music executives often told him they couldn’t market him in a way that would be easily digestible by consumers. “So I said, Well, you know what? I have to find a new way to be seen and be heard and be taken seriously.” It wasn't long before Ada Vox was born.

“I turned to drag in order to become that diva that I was on the inside as an artist,” she says. “As Ada I can just freely express myself; even though it was not what I wanted to do, and I still want to be nothing other than me, I'm riding the Ada train to get where I need to get and to make my dreams come true one way or another, whether it's in a dress or not.”

Vox spent the next few years cutting her teeth in pageantry — a natural transition for a drag performer hailing from southern Texas, where pageant legends like Erica Andrews and Layla LaRue built their careers. “I was brought up surrounded by people like the House of Andrews,” she says, even earning a Miss Gay Corpus Christi USofA At Large title and placing in the top five of a state-level USofA pageant.

Now, Vox is participating in pageants in a different way: as a performer, she's bringing her vocal talents to the Ultimate Miami Drag Queen competition at Magic City Casino on Saturday, March 28. Joining Vox as headliners will be RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnae Chad Michaels and Eureka O’Hara, as well as fellow singer Karla Croqueta, who won last year’s Ultimate Miami Drag Queen pageant and was deemed Miami's Best Drag Performer by New Times readers in 2019.

Karla Croqueta Photo by Karli Evans

After her time on Idol in 2018, Vox was immediately thrust into the life of a touring artist, and has been booked in venues “from small jazz clubs in California to nightclubs in Canada to the [Jean-Bouin] stadium in Paris,” she shares. “Those are things that I wouldn't have been able to do so readily if it wasn't for being on Idol as Ada, so I’m very, very grateful that I've had these opportunities.”

With a jam-packed year ahead of her, Ada Vox is preparing to release new original music and continuing to build her recognition with performances like Ultimate Miami. “For me, [drag] will always come secondary to making my music come to fruition that I would like it to,” she says, training her focus on releasing singles and an EP by the end of this year. While many of her vocal inspirations like Etta James and Aretha Franklin has passed, Vox does dream about reuniting with Patti LaBelle for a collaboration.

“My goal is to make music that's all over the spectrum of what makes me happy, and I want people to be able to listen to my music and my album as a collection and get a whole feel for who I am, not just one side of me,” she says cheerfully. “I just want to reach as many people and as many different aspects of the music as I possibly can.”

Ultimate Miami Drag Queen. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-649-3000; magiccitycasino.com. General admission tickets cost $30 via theultimatemiami.com.