The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Labor Day got rained out by surprise Tropical Storm Gordon last weekend, so you'll probably need a do-over. If you're looking for a Labor Day-barbecue-level turn-up, head to West Palm Beach for G-Eazy's concert with special guests Lil Uzi Vert and Ty Dolla $ign this Saturday night. But if you had planned to take a much-deserved day of rest and relaxation over the washed-out holiday, 1 Hotel South Beach's National Yoga Month programming will be a better fit this Friday. And remember — Saturday night is your last opportunity to see American songwriting legend Paul Simon on a South Florida stage when he brings his farewell tour, Homeward Bound, to the BB&T Center for one final bow.

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami over the next few days.

Friday

It's been 25 years since K.D. Lang's album Ingénue hit shelves. The LP featured the smash hit "Constant Craving," which helped the album go multiplatinum and launched Lang's career to a new level. To celebrate Ingénue's quarter of a century, the singer will perform the album in its entirety plus a sprinkling of other hits from her decades in the biz. 8 p.m. Friday, September 7, at Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $30 to $89.

From politics to hurricane season to rush-hour traffic and skyrocketing rent prices, it's a stressful time for everyone. Before you collapse into the fetal position, try some downward dog instead at 1 Hotel South Beach's sensory mindful yoga session Friday evening. The free class comes with sound healing and additional modes of decompression, including essential-oil cocktails, astrology readings, and ocean views. 7 p.m. Friday, September 7, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 1hotels.com. Admission is free.

It's art overload, in the best way possible. Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday at Locust Projects, catch artists (including Anthony Anaya and Douglas Repetto) displaying their works in one-hour increments. The shindig will last 20 hours, hence the exhibit's name, "20/20: Twenty Artists/Twenty Hours." If you're busy or asleep during part of the madness, elements from the project will be reinstalled in Locust's main gallery and on display through September 29. 9 p.m. Friday, September 7, through 5 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; locustprojects.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy Film Art Expanse

Saturday

Some of the wildest and most innovative films throughout cinematic history are about to hit the big screen — all in one place. Film Art Expanse will feature five vintage projectors showing more than 30 essential cinematic pieces on a single stage. Among the artists you'll see are Thom Anderson, Storm De Hirsh, and Lawrence Jordan, all with works in their original 16mm formats. The goal of the event is to "bring an expanded cinema experience to a traditional theater environment." 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at MDC Live Arts Lab, Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Building 1, Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Football season isn't the only season kicking off this time of year. It's also arts season. ArtsLaunch2018 brings together many of Miami's fine establishments in the arts community for one helluva party at the Arsht Center. The event offers a community arts village with more than 100 vendors, food and drinks for purchase, and performances by DJ Kumi Alvarez, Jahfé, and Locos por Juana. Pro tip: A good chunk of the Arsht's individual show tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale this Saturday, so get 'em while they're hot. 10 a.m. Saturday, September 8, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.

Endless summer. Sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, G-Eazy is living the dream on his wildly popular Endless Summer Tour, making a stop in West Palm Beach this Saturday. In late 2017, the Oakland-bred rapper dropped his fifth studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, with cameos galore from friends such as A$AP Rocky, Charlie Puth, and Cardi B. For his Endless Summer Tour, G-Eazy is joined by fellow heavy-hitters Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and others. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $22 to $89.50.

Ozuna Courtesy of NV Marketing

When we talk about Puerto Rico's reggaeton royalty, Ozuna is right up there. The 26-year-old has only two studio albums under his belt: 2017's Odisea and 2018's Aura, which dropped August 24. But he has a boatload of hits. Aside from his solo stuff — which includes smashes such as "Si No Te Quiere" and "Te Vas" — he's been featured on tracks with the likes of Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, and Chris Jeday. 7 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $39 to $199.

When Paul Simon announces his farewell tour, you go see Paul Simon. And don't count on him being like the Eagles and staging dozens of so-called goodbyes to the stage. Where do you even begin with someone like Simon? The songwriting mastery. The 14 solo studio albums. The classics with Art Garfunkel. Oh, the memories. Enjoy what you can during his last stop in South Florida. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $45 to $170.75.

The Children's Trust Family Expo is a chance for parents to brush up on crucial parental information while the kids stay entertained. The annual event is attended by upward of 15,000 people every year and makes resources related to children's educational, health, and additional needs available to visiting guardians. For the kids, there will be face painting, arts and crafts, storybook character meet-and-greets, robotics demos, and even a pop-up planetarium, among other entertaining options. 10 a.m. Saturday, September 8, at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; thefair.me. Admission is free.

EXPAND Bumblefest 2016 Photo by Junette Reyes

Steve Rullman has been making a scene in West Palm Beach for decades. With PureHoney Magazine, he shows off the talents of tri-county music-makers, area venues' shows, and his own nightlife endeavors. This Saturday, Rullman will host his annual PureHoney-sponsored extravaganza, Bumblefest. The party will include Oakland psych-space rockers Lumerians, L.A. garage rockers Santoros, glammed-out Seattlite Scott Yoder, dance beats from New York Gustaf, and dozens of other acts from the Sunshine State. The fiesta will offer six stages, one each at Voltaire, Kismet Vintage, Hullabaloo, and Subculture Coffee and two (indoors and outdoors) at Respectable Street. Bumblefest will be one helluva packed night you'll never forget. It also ends at 4 a.m., so it'll be raging later than anything else for miles and miles. 6 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; purehoneymagazine.com. Admission costs $10 to $15.



Sunday



To understand where the wild city in which we live is headed, you've got to know where we've been. And few know more about the history of Miami than Miami Dade College professor and authority on our regional history, Paul George. Visitors and locals alike often pay for his guided tours of historical hot spots around the city, but this Sunday he'll lead a rare free tour in downtown Miami and up Flagler Street. Learn about the history of the Miami River, the city's founders, and the native populations that inhabited our shores thousands of years before we came along. 12:30 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free.

If you can separate Roman Polanski's film work from the vile behavior he's been accused of for decades, you'll be able to stomach a screening of Chinatown, one of his most memorable films, this Saturday through Monday. Enjoy Jack Nicholson at his finest, as a private eye who's hired to investigate Faye Dunaway's husband but who ends up getting in deep with her. This movie is noir in color, a true classic for those with a hankering for an education in film history. 1 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75.