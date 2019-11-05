The Night Garden Returns This Month with Colorful New Activations and a $2,500 Cash Prize

After the success of the inaugural Night Garden at Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden in November 2018, the awe-inspiring light festival is back for another run. Entertainment company Kilburn Media is organizing the nighttime spectacle once again, and promising more thrills, more lights, and more prizes this time around.

According to Kilburn’s CEO, Mark Manuel, over 100,000 people passed through the botanical garden’s expansive property last year. With some new additions — and a $2,500 cash prize up for grabs — he says that guest count may only increase.

“The garden is so beautiful and massive that we decided to make year two a lot bigger,” says Manuel. He emphasizes that Fairchild visitors will find ample parking spaces, as that proved to be a bit of a challenge during the previous Night Garden.

“But the biggest change, aside from more parking and a larger footprint, is that we’ve made it more interactive,” Manuel adds.

Manuel says there are several new additions such as a vine pergola, where users will be able to influence how the lights interact with each other, as well as shadow sculptures, which he describes as “beautiful illuminated art pieces.”

However, his personal favorite is the new psychedelic light maze.

“We wanted to do a maze last year but because of numerous technical issues we weren’t able to open it up,” the Kilburn CEO explains. “This year, we are opening up a visual, lit-up maze and it’s going to look spectacular.”

EXPAND The trippy light displays are fun for the whole family. Courtesy of Kilburn Live

The fairy quest introduced last year will be making a return. The interactive puzzle has been revamped to include a $2,500 cash prize to the first person who solves it.

The premise is simple: help the Fairy Queen rescue seven fairies who are trapped somewhere in the Night Garden. If you find the seven fairies, you’ll be entered into the more challenging quest for the substantial cash prize. You’ll do all this via a smartphone app, which also includes augmented reality features.

Manuel confirms the $2,500 award is a one-time prize, but guests need only attend once to participate. He warns, “The puzzle quest is going to be a lot harder than the initial fairy quest.”

The talking tree is also back — yes, the one that Kanye had a whole conversation with when he visited — and guests can expect some upgrades to the holograms.

The biggest draw to the Night Garden is its unique arrangement of lights. From colorful orbs to impressive up-lighting techniques, guests are transported to a world ripped from the pages of a storybook. The Fairchild’s picturesque setting only adds to the installation's allure.

“Fairchild is one of the most beautiful gardens I’ve seen anywhere,” says the California resident. “That’s the beauty of Night Garden. There are other night light activations out there, but none in a space as beautiful as this.”

The Night Garden. 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from November 15 through January 11, 2020 at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $33 via thenightgarden.com.