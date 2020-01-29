 


  Herban Planet
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Slime City MiamiEXPAND
Slime City Miami
Courtesy photo

Nickelodeon's Slime City Extends Stay at Aventura Mall For One Final Weekend

Zach Schlein | January 29, 2020 | 1:45pm
AA

If you’ve ever dreamt of holding a Kid’s Choice Award or being doused in Nickelodeon’s iconic green slime, this weekend might be your last chance to do so.

Slime City, the interactive Nickelodeon-themed installation which opened at the Aventura Mall in December, has announced it will be extending its stay in South Florida through Saturday, February 1. Whether you’re an all grown up ‘90s kid or simply an exasperated parent who’d like to whisk their kids to safety away from the epicenter of Super Bowl LIV madness, Slime City might be the move for you this weekend.

Although Slime City doesn’t let you visit Bikini Bottom or take part in the disturbing interstellar antics of Invader Zim, it does immerse visitors in the omnipresent green goo that’s been a visual staple of the children’s television network since its earliest days. Activities include the appropriately named Slime HQ and Slime Bubble-Torium, where you can grab comically oversized bubble wands and smack plastic “bubbles” around in a manner not unlike a certain yellow sponge.

The biggest attraction of Slime City comes during its climax in the so-called Slime Central area. Here, attendees can join the ranks of Jack Black, Harrison Ford, Tina Fey, and countless other distinguished celebrities and get doused in slime themselves. Even though ponchos are provided, New Times strongly encourages you to embrace your inner child and get covered in the sticky green stuff without protection.

As much of a cliché as it may be, Slime City truly is fun for the whole family: Nickelodeon has been around long enough now to influence several generations, and it’s a rare treat to be able to directly interact with the iconography and playfully gross sensibilities that shaped many of our childhoods. This weekend, swap the opulence and traffic headaches of the Magic City for the smiles and wonder of Slime City.

Slime City Miami. Through Saturday, February 1 at Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-935-1110; aventuramall.com. Tickets and more information available via nickslimecity.com.

 
Zach Schlein is the arts and music editor for Miami New Times. Originally from Montville, New Jersey, he holds a BA in political science from the University of Florida and writes primarily about music, culture, and clubbing, with a healthy dose of politics whenever possible. He has been published in The Hill, Mixmag, Time Out Miami, and City Gazettes.

