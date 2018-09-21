Twenty Years Later, Run Lola Run Is Still Vital Viewing

You'd think a 20-year-old indie film from Germany would have lost its mojo by now. But experiencing the quirky Run Lola Run all these years later remains satisfying if not truly thrilling. A mix of sci-fi, slapstick, and romance, the movie was director Tom Tykwer's third and a breakout hit in 1998. Nothing he has done since has been as vital or influential. It's hard to think of any recent film from Germany that found similar crossover success.

Propulsive editing that embraces its power to defy time, a dynamic techno soundtrack featuring heavy-metal guitar (much of it co-composed by Twyker), and a breathless, urgent performance by a charming, then-unknown Franka Potente are just a few of the reasons Run Lola Run worked so well. A mix of action, drama, and comedy, the film tells a 20-minute countdown story in 81 minutes. Even though it has moments that hark back to silent-era tropes, such as the breaking of a pane of glass as its being moved by workers, the movie’s greatest influence has to be the reset button on a videogame system.

A year earlier, aficionados of arthouse cinema witnessed a disturbing plot “reset” in Michael Haneke's Funny Games where a VHS player's remote control seems to bring a bad guy back to life. Nothing as surreal or mean-spirited happens in Run Lola Run. The film continually delights the audience through something more mystical but ingrained in the power of cinema, specifically the editing by Mathilde Bonnefoy, which is sometimes timed to the 180 bpm of the film’s soundtrack.