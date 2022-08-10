Support Us

Eden Roc's First-Ever Puppy Yoga Features Ocean Views and Adoptable Dogs

August 10, 2022 9:00AM

Fido and yoga come together for Eden Roc Miami Beach's puppy yoga.
Fido and yoga come together for Eden Roc Miami Beach's puppy yoga. Photo courtesy of Eden Roc Miami Beach
Prepare for some adorable puppies with that downward-facing dog.

On Saturday, August 13, Eden Roc Miami Beach will host its first puppy yoga session. Conducted by its on-property Esencia Wellness Spa staff, the session will cater to novices and yogis alike.

Animal Lovers Rescue (ALR), a local nonprofit that rescues animals from emergency situations, abandonment, and euthanasia, will be onsite with approximately a half-dozen pups that will interact with guests. The cost for the session is $15, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting ALR.

“This will be a very nurturing experience,” says Dayleann Vallejo, director of spa and retail at Eden Roc Miami Beach. “This won’t be just traditional yoga, where you focus on yourself, but it’s about a connection to others as well. There is no doubt that the puppies will just want to play, be nurtured, and have fun. So, it will be about a joyful connection with them while having self-focus.”

The one-hour event will take place in the hotel's spa garden, complete with panoramic ocean vistas as well as the glamour-meets-nostalgia of the property. (If it rains, the puppy-fest will be moved inside to the Esencia Wellness Spa area.) Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mats and towels.

Should folks fall in love with a four-legged friend, adoptions will be available shortly after the event, pending standard owner vetting and background checks. As for making the most of the yoga experience, Vallejo has some pro tips.

“Rule number one will be to not take it too seriously,” she says. “It’s all about having fun and letting go. Yes, the puppies will want to lick you, run around and play, so I would not try a headstand or inversion that requires too much focus.”

If it’s all wags on Saturday and the first event is a success, the property hopes to have more puppy yoga soon. The event is part of an overarching rejuvenated vibe at the Eden Roc, with a variety of new programming and events in the pipeline. Among the regular happenings are a full-moon shaman yoga experience and monthly astronomy night.

“We’re always looking to wow our guests,” says Liz Segel, the hotel's director of marketing. “If we can make memorable experiences and help a great cause, it’s a win-win.”

Puppy Yoga at Eden Roc. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 13, at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-704-7605; edenrochotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

