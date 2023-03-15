Model Volleyball Gears Up for Its 13th Edition

What started as an intimate shindig at Nikki Beach in 2010 has exploded into an annual cultural must-attend with 15,000-plus spectators.
Model Volleyball and all of its sizzling glory return Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, to the sands of South Beach near Ocean Drive and 11th Street. By all indications, this is the most multifaceted year yet.
“There is nothing else quite like Model Volleyball, and it’s one of my favorite things to do each and every year,” cofounder Olivia Ormos tells New Times. “It does not get old. The teams always put it all out there, and it’s amazing to see them fight to the finish.”
At its core, Model Volleyball 2023 will feature 11 agencies bumping, setting, and spiking it out on the sand. More than 250 models will compete with teams from Wilhelmina, Next, Elite, Select, Source, BMG, JLM, Caroline Gleason, Ford, and Front Management. Last year, Select Model Management took home the gold.
Adding to the volleyball action are several onsite partnerships, happenings, and entertainment, equating to the perfect beach-party vibe you can only find in Miami Beach.
Additional highlights include a DJ set by Brody Jenner at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Groot Hospitality's Strawberry Moon has curated a VIP beach deck with 25 tables and prime views of the ocean and volleyball action all weekend long. VIPs will be treated to cocktails from Mamitas, Bandido Tequila, Island Rum Company, and Cool Cat; bites from Bodega Taqueria; and goodies from the recently launched influencer app Mavn. In recent years, celebs like Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Scott, Calvin Klein, and Cedric the Entertainer have made appearances.
Amid the glamour, Model Volleyball is all for a good cause. According to Ormos, proceeds from past tourneys have allowed the organization to build the first women's cancer center in Haiti. The tournament is currently partnered with the Angel Watching Over Me Foundation, with proceeds benefitting programming that helps create safe spaces for middle school students in local public schools.
"Our charitable initiatives have always been top of mind," Ormos says. "So, when you see these teams battling for bragging rights, remember it's all for a good cause."
Model Volleyball. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, on the beach near Ocean Drive and 11th Street, Miami Beach; modelvolleyball.com. Admission is free; VIP tables start at $2,000.