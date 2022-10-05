Your Guide to Miami's Art Season 2022-23

October

click to enlarge Miami City Ballet presents Romeo and Juliet in October. Photo courtesy of Miami City Ballet

click to enlarge All Man: The International Male Story screens during the Fort Lauderdale Film Festival in November. Photo by Jonathan Ingalls

November

click to enlarge Art Basel celebrates its 20th edition in Miami Beach with its largest show to date. Photo courtesy of Art Basel

click to enlarge Hadestown takes the stages at the Adrienne Arsht Center in December. Photo by T Charles Erickson

December

January

click to enlarge Miami Film Festival returns in March. Photo courtesy of Miami Film Festival

February

March

April

The city's hippest chamber orchestra, Nu Deco Ensemble, returns with its first performance at the Colony Theatre. Joining the ensemble on stage is Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo. On December 10, Nu Deco takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center with Fugees member Wyclef Jean, Colombian duo Monsieur Periné appears on March 2, and multi-instrumentalist Derrick Hodge on April 28. You can also catch shows with soul-pop duo Lawrence on January 21 and rock band X Ambassadors on April 1 at the Miami Beach Bandshell.Zoetic Stage kicks off its season with the South Florida premiere of Lynn Nottage's. Directed by Stuart Meltzer, the play tells the story of Mlima, an elephant trapped by the underground international ivory market. Nottage is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright known for works likeand. Zoetic's season continues with the world premiere ofby Michael McKeever (January 12-29), the musical(March 16-April 9), and the world premiere of Vanessa Garcia's(May 4-21).Revel in more than 50 critically acclaimed LGBTQ films during South Florida's 14th-annual Outshine Film Festival. The lineup includes the highly anticipated, a dramedy about struggling contestants from, screening at Gateway Cinemas. This year's lineup, both in-person and online, makes a point to emphasize intersectional experiences like mental health, HIV, accessibility, polyamory, and the military. The festival wraps up at Savor Cinema with, a French musical that scoffs at homophobic Russian conversion camps.Led by artists/directors Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra, Dimension Dance Theatre of Miami opens its season with "Program I: Art in Motion" at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center in Davie. The program features the premiere of David Palmer's "Quizás," along with a special performance of Yanis Pikieris' "Orchids" by the Miami Youth Ballet. Later in the season, DDTM will present its "Latin Voices" program on November 12 and its production ofon December 3 and 4, both at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. The company returns to Davie on April 29, 2023, for "Program II: Flavors of Spain."The New World Symphony takes the stage during two dazzling shows:, which examines American and Bohemian traditions; as well as, a German comedic opera about a hunter who competes with the Devil in hopes of wedding his lover. The symphony celebrates its 35th anniversary with world-renown artists, including Austrian-Hungarian conductor Christoph Koncz and Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique.LGBTQ theater company Island City Stage is set to host an interactive smack down for the crown during its musical comedy,. The production throws shade at traditional beauty norms as the audience decides who takes home the beloved title of Miss Glamouresse. The company's upcoming season also features John Brittain's(January 19-February 19),by Morgan Gould (March 2-April 2), Stephan Kaplan's(May 18-June 18), and the commissioned play(August 3-September 3).Internationally renowned ballet choreographer John Cranko brings Shakespeare's swooning tale of tragedy and romance to the Adrienne Arsht Center on October 21. The ballet adaptation's classical score, written by acclaimed Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, has remained in international demand since the late 1930s. Thisproduction moves to the Broward Center on November 5.Get swept away by the classical sounds as Miami Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season at the Adrienne Arsht Center on October 23. Led by conductor Eduardo Marturet, the orchestra will perform Brahms' Symphony No. 4 and John Adams' 1986 orchestral work "Short Ride in a Fast Machine," along with two MISO-commissioned pieces: Karen LeFrak's Piano Concerto and Rodner Padilla's Concerto for Electric Bass and Orchestra. The orchestra will return to the Arsht later in the season, on February 12 and May 7, and will hold several chamber music series events at its Design District headquarters on October 6, November 3, December 8, and February 16, 2023.One of the world's first dance festivals and educational conferences to showcase only physically integrated dance companies is back for its fourth year, this time with a robust lineup of never-before-seen performances, including adaptations ofand. The conference, organized by Miami-based performing arts group Karen Peterson and Dancers, features educational panels, community discussions, and technique classes, all of which shed light on the diverse community.For its season opener, Miami New Drama declares that "the circus returns" for its world premiere of Rogelio Martinez's. Before there was talk of division in the nation, the saga of Elián González divided Miami and the nation. Some thought he should stay with his extended family in Miami, while others contended that he should be returned to his father in Cuba. Directed by Michael Hausmann, the play promises to pull back the curtain and reveals how American democracy really works.The Wolfsonian-FIU premieres two exhibitions in October. "Plotting Power" follows the use of maplike imagery for political, commercial, and other purposes in the first half of the 20th Century. Then there's "Turn the Beat Around," which examines the exchange of ideas and rhythms between American and Cuban artists from the 1930s through the '60s. "Plotting Power" runs through April 16, 2023, while the last call for "Turn the Beat Around is April 30.GableStage artistic director Bari Newport's sophomore season begins with Simon Stephen's, starring Margery Lowe. The play premiered off-Broadway in 2015, eventually opening on Broadway the following year, with Mary-Louise Parker and Denis Arndt starring in both productions. (Arndt earned a Tony nomination for "Best Actor in a Play" in 2017.) The company's season continues with David Meyer's(January 7-29),by Lucas Hnath (February 25-March 19),by Charise Castro Smith (April 15-May 14), and Karen Zacarías' comedy(June 10-July 1).What began as a small fall presentation to keep cinephiles satiated until March's Miami Film Festival has turned into an impressive production all its own. The four-day event is set to screen some of the best films from around the globe. This year's lineup includes Rian Johnson's, a sequel to the beloved 2019 mystery film; the biographical drama, which depicts the work done by the journalist who broke the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations; and Darren Aronofsky's, which earned praise for its lead actor, Brendan Fraser, at this year's Venice International Film Festival.You'll need a lot of popcorn for this one. FLIFF's 37th-anniversary edition showcases 168 movies from more than 35 countries in ten days. The festival takes on nine cinemas and venues across Broward County — not to mention the yacht parties, soirées, celebrity appearances, and lectures. The southeast premiere of Paul Dektor'sserves as the festival's opening-night film. Other highlights include Rosanna Arquette and Zoë Bleu Sidel starring inand, a documentary that examines the history of the mail-order men's underwear catalog.British photographer Leah Gordon's photographic exhibition explores the costumes behind Haiti's Carnival festival, Kanaval, which celebrates the island's history and roots in mythological fables. The series features a fascinating dichotomy between muted black-and-white depictions of its costumes, many of which are known for their vibrant hues and extravagant accessories.Back and bigger than ever, the Small Press Fair is a two-day event highlighting local and regional artists, printmakers, booksellers, publishers, authors, poets, bookmakers, designers, zinesters, and more — really anyone involved in bookmaking or zine creation. There'll be live demos and a larger-than-life steamroller printing event. Exhibitors from all over Florida will attend to show, sell, and exchange all kinds of printed media.Director Elena Araoz makes her debut with Florida Grand Opera for the musical comedy, which showcases a reimagined Cuban culture on Miami Beach during the 1980s. The Mozart-inspired opera by Italian composer Domenico Cimarosa uses a new Spanish translation to retrace a family story of romance, sibling rivalry, and. FGO's upcoming season also includesand(January 28-31),(March 18-21), and(April 29-May 2).Live Arts Miami presents the southeast premiere ofon November 13. The musical theater experience by Obie-winning theater company PearlDamour lets the ocean tell its side of the story while exploring the critical relationship between humans and the sea. During the performance, audiences will encounter large-scale projects, a choir, and augmented-reality technology.Celebrate everything that makes Miami, well, Miami, when the HistoryMiami Museum hosts the sixth-annual CultureFest 305. The family-friendly event features music and dance from countries like Cuba and Panama, Haitian and Cuban food, Seminole demonstrations, and even some Yiddish folk music. Best of all? It's free.From classic and vintage reads to the forefront of modern literature, the U.S.'s most comprehensive book fair returns with some of the most treasured local and international booksellers and librarians. After 38 years in the making, the festivities continue with in-person and virtual programs featuring live entertainment, food vendors, book signings, readings, and educational lectures for all ages.NSU Art Museum presents the first solo museum exhibition dedicated to Scott Covert. The work featured in "I Had a Wonderful Life" spans 40 years and focuses on the "Monument Paintings" Covert began working on in 1985 while part of the East Village art scene. Covert forms his abstract compositions through the Victorian tradition of grave-rubbing and has spent his professional life visiting the resting places of what he calls "people of character."Dive into a parallel universe as conceptual artist Leandro Erlich's "Liminal" exhibit fabricates everyday scenarios into an extraordinary dreamlike paradox. The Argentinian artist's first solo show in North America guides spectators through an interactive sequence of spaces where stairs lead to nowhere, elevator rides are infinite, and physical structures are merely optical illusions.Something as hetero and cis-normative as Greek student life might actually hold implicit flamboyance and homoeroticism — at least, that's what this exhibit suggests. Through abstract paintings and radical sculptures, Nina Chanel Abney's "Big Butch Energy" pays homage to queer Black folks living in the crosshairs of fraternity and sorority culture.Celebrating its 20th edition in Miami Beach, Art Basel will return to the Miami Beach Convention Center December 1-3 (with preview days taking place on November 29 and 30). More than 300 galleries will exhibit the best in contemporary and blue-chip art. Locally, Fredric Snitzer and David Castillo galleries will be in attendance, and Spinello Projects will take part in the fair's Nova section, displaying the work of Juana Valdes and Reginald O'Neal.The Tony Award-winning musical hits the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center as an official part of Broadway in Miami. The opera, rooted in folk, rock, swing, and blues, follows the dark tale of Greek legends Orpheus and Eurydice on a quest among rulers of the underworld, King Hades and his wife Persephone.Florida's leading contemporary dance company, Dance Now! will transform iconic works of art and issues of identity into physical dance interpretations as part of its "Masterpiece in Motion Series." The program kicks off with, a modern twist on. The next show features three world premiere performances —, and— on the subject of identity, ageism, and emerging choreographers. The bill concludes with the Joffrey Ballet's, a highly acclaimed but once controversial ballet from the 1970s that oozed homoeroticism.From animated features to hard-hitting short films, the largest Jewish film festival in the world returns with a jam-packed two weeks of inspiring events, panels, and screenings led by indie and established filmmakers representing more than 25 countries. The festival has gained support from big-time distributors, including Warner Bros., A24, and 20th Century Fox — the list goes on. Film submissions are open until Friday, October 28.Lectures, walking tours, a classic car show, an artisan market — Art Deco Weekend has it all. Returning January 13-15, 2023, the weekend-long event celebrates Miami Beach's favorite style of architecture with a dizzying amount of activations that celebrate the turn-of-the-century style that reached its peak in popularity around the 1920 and '30s — around the time Carl Fisher was turning a mosquito-plagued barrier island into a winter getaway.Dig through more than 600 vendors of accessories, artwork, furniture, home décor, and more at the 58th-annual Miami Beach Antique Show. Not sure where to start? The event offers free guided tours through the show, plus free educational sessions on tips and best ethics on the art of antique shopping.M Ensemble Company, Miami's longest-running Black professional theater company, returns with a powerful rendition of the Tony Award-winning play. The heart-wrenching 1970s drama follows an African-American man's struggle to survive as alcoholism, cancer, and rape plague his Harlem family's home. The production visualizes a striking metaphor for racist repercussions brought on by the West African river used during the trans-Atlantic slave trade.It's like your typical print and zine market, but make it international. Miami's first-ever artists' book fair takes over the Design District with an educational symposium, creative workshops, and exhibitors from around the world. In collaboration with galleries, publishers, and universities, the fair is led by print and archival experts, including Ingrid Schindall, founder of IS Projects; Cristina Favretto, director of special collections for University of Miami libraries; and Sarah Michelle Rupert, director of collections for Girls' Club and founder of Mixed Use Space.South Florida's largest art festival takes over Coconut Grove during the President's Day weekend for three days of fun. More than 300 jury-selected artists will showcase their work with Biscayne Bay as a backdrop. But that's not all! There are also kid's activities, culinary demonstrations, and live music to get things going.Celebrating the intersectionality of being Latinx and queer, Gay8 takes over Calle Ocho on February 19. Expect everything from drag shows to live music and dance parties as you celebrate every color of the rainbow. There will also be plenty of food, clothing vendors, and LGBTQ organizations to visit along the strip.In the early aughts, the Miami Film Festival almost appeared doomed to be part of history, but here we are 40 years later and the festival is the crown jewel of the art season. With a focus on international, American, and Ibero-American films, the festival returns March 3-12, with screenings taking place all across the city. Awards totaling more than $100,000 are presented across various categories.After an unprecedented list of anti-LGBTQ policies in Florida, Miami Beach Pride encourages the community to turn out in full force for its 15th anniversary. The weeklong affair features a pool party, music festival, gala, and street parade — all of which combine to form an event that has become one of the largest Pride festivals in the U.S., now racking up more than 170,000 attendees. Other highlights include a flag-raising ceremony, a social wellness workshop, and a queer art showcase.