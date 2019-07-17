Five Ways to Celebrate Christmas in July in Miami

Have you ever wished Christmas came more than once a year? If you’re feeling impatient for the most wonderful time of the year to arrive, Miami has you covered this month. The city is full of Christmas in July events, complete with drink specials, snowball fights, movie trivia, and parties galore. Break out your Santa hats, your jingle bells, and your wackiest sweaters, because the next couple of weeks will be packed with enough holiday cheer to fill the North Pole.

Christmas in July by Blackbird Ordinary. Prepare for a week of holiday-themed fun at Blackbird in Brickell. Every day brings a different event, drink specials, and music performances, kicking off Friday with the Very Merry Happy Hour, offering free food and two-for-one drinks. During the week, you can earn a free drink by donning your best holiday garb at Spirit of Xmas night; meet Santa and take family photos (pets included) at a Rudolph’s Red Nose portrait session for all ages; and attend a Christmas Eve dinner complete with trivia, karaoke, and prizes for ugly sweaters. It'll all culminate in the Snowdown, a competition billed as Miami’s first snowball fight, with a $500 bar tab in store for the winning team. Friday, July 19, through Thursday, July 25, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Tickets cost $50 for the Snowdown; admission is free for the other events via eventbrite.com.

Christmas in July Silent Disco. Candy-cane prints, elf hats, and tacky sweaters are welcome at American Social’s holiday-themed silent disco, where you and your friends can dance all night to the music of your choice (and the volume of your choice). Your ticket gets you a pair of headphones with three channels — featuring hip-hop, reggaeton, '80s and '90s tunes, and other genres — plus a complimentary Ketel One drink or select draft beer. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at American Social Brickell, 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Trivia. You know those movies that you insist on watching every year during the holidays — the ones you know so well you could probably recite them by heart? If National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of those for you (or even if it’s not), try your hand at a themed trivia night at Growler USA in Wynwood. Sip craft beer while you and your team test your knowledge in five rounds, and see how much you really know about the Griswold family Christmas. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Growler USA Wynwood, 337 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-960-7862; growlerusa.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Blue Christmas in July. For three nights, Blue Martini in Brickell will transform into the Magic City’s own North Pole for a weekend-long themed party. Each bar in the upscale lounge will offer on a different Christmas theme, from The Nutcracker to Santa’s workshop to a classic gingerbread house, and create the effect of a magical winter wonderland (without the freezing temperatures). Get in the spirit while tasting one of the bar’s many specialty martinis. Each night promises surprises and festivities. Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, July 28, at Blue Martini, 900 S. Miami Ave., #250, Miami; 305-981-2583; bluemartini.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Christmas in July Bar Crawl. What better way to celebrate Christmas in July than with a classic Miami bar crawl? This one will take you to five bars in Brickell, all within walking distance of one another. The night will kick off at the swanky Blue Martini, which will be fully decked out in holiday style. The other four bars have yet to be announced. Your ticket gets you five drinks, plus each bar will offer festive drink specials and possibly some Christmas swag. There’s no guide, so once you check in (between 7 and 9 p.m.), you’ll be free to roam from bar-to-bar at your own pace. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 27, at Blue Martini, 900 S. Miami Ave., #250, Miami; 305-981-2583; miamibarcrawls.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.