Bet Big for a Good Cause at the All In Celebrity Poker Night

March 10, 2023 9:00AM

Photo by Michal Parzuchowski/Unsplash
If you've ever wanted to go head-to-head with some of your favorite celebs, this is the perfect time to shuffle up.

Big names aplenty — including actor Cuba Gooding Jr., Real Housewives of Miami stars Lisa Hochstein and Adriana De Moura, and Grammy-nominated jazz extraordinaire Elew (AKA Eric Lewis) — are playing in the All In Celebrity Charity Poker Night benefitting Silent Victims of Crime. It's happening on Saturday, March 11, at Nobu Miami Beach.

Silent Victims of Crime provides mentorship and higher-education programs for children with incarcerated parents. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will benefit its mission. Also, the first-of-its-kind event is a boost to keep the nonprofit strong as its beloved founder, Paulette "Tinkerbell" Pfeiffer, moves toward retirement, hands off the reigns, and focuses more on legislative measures dear to the cause.

"She is such an incredible woman. She's 77 years old, and she's been doing this for 27 years," Julian Johnston, advisory board member for Silent Victims of Crime, tells New Times. "When I learned she was retiring, I wanted to help do an event to keep this going strong, and we can look after the 160 kids that are still in our program."

The Texas Hold 'em tournament format will feature eight to nine starting tables with eight players at each. Buy-in for the tournament runs $5,000, and prize packages — valued in the $23,000 to $51,000 range — will be awarded to the top three finishers. The top prize includes tickets to the 2023 Country Music Awards, an original art piece, an E11even vodka kit, entry to a World Poker Tour event, and the option of either a luxury villa stay in Mykonos or VIP tickets to the final round of the Masters.

Beyond poker and a Nobu-curated spread, many other celebs are slated to make appearances, including Gloria and Emilio Estefan, artist Romero Britto, Super Bowl LVI champion and Los Angeles Rams star Brandon Power, and Peter Miller, host of Discovery Channel's Unchartered Waters.

Elew will perform during the poker tournament's intermission, and there will be a special show from world-renowned mentalist Lior Suchard. Suchard, who has performed in 80 countries and has appeared on Good Morning America, Dr. Phil, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Live with Kelly and Ryan, has a few tricks up his sleeve for the event.

"I will be preparing some big surprises," Suchard tells New Times. "Let's just say that there will be some one-on-one bets with me, and if I win, they have to donate more money to the charity. I'll also be making a big prediction [related to the Orlando Magic versus Miami Heat game that evening] that will certainly get everyone's attention. I always finish my performances with positive thoughts and positivity, and, in this case, it's all about helping children."

All In Celebrity Charity Poker Night. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Nobu Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; allincharitypoker.org. Tournament entry costs $5,000, and tickets cost $1,000.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

