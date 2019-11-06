Gamer Comic Expo Capitalizes on the Growing Demand for Esports

If you have lived blissfully unaware of the existence of esports, a form of competitive sports in the virtual realm of video games, you are sleeping on what's been projected to become a $1.4 billion industry by 2020. Professional gamers at the top of their field are becoming millionaires by the age of 30.

“The interest in gaming has risen to another stratosphere,” says Armando Gutierrez. “South Florida is home to a very big video game community. Just look at the last tournament that took place at the Fillmore. It was absolutely crazy and packed with people wanting to watch some League of Legends.”

Guiterrez has the qualifications to assert his knowledge of the subject. As the cofounder of the Gamer Comic Expo, he's successfully tapped into the growing demand for esports among both players and spectators. Gamer Comic Expo is set to return on Friday, November 8, and run through Sunday, November 10, at the Broward County Convention Center.

Last year’s inaugural event at the Miami Airport Convention Center attracted more than 10,000 attendees. With the move to Broward, Guiterrez is hoping to attract even more gamers and people curious about esports. In order to bring in new faces, the expo has invited heavy-hitting League of Legends pros Bunny FuFuu and Professor Akali to play. SypherPK of Fortnite fame and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate star XCAdril will be there as well.

However, what makes Gamer Comic is unique is that anyone can square off against his or her gaming idol and potentially take home prizes. And yes, major upsets where amateur gamers prevail over grizzled veterans have been known to happen.

Average players can take on pro gamers at Gamer Comic Expo. Photo courtesy of Gamer Comic Expo

“Last year we had a couple of 18 or 19-year-old kids beating everyone,” Gutierrez says. “They were really, really good and may be back.”

Billed as the “largest gaming tournament in Florida,” Gamer Comic Expo is putting $10,000 dollars up for grabs. Gutierrez says all you need to do to qualify is pay your entrance fee and bring your skills, as top of the line computers will be provided throughout the venue.

As its name suggests, there is also the "comic expo" component of the event in addition to the gaming aspect. Attendees can expect celebrity guests like singer/songwriter Angela Lee Sloan, Stacy Heather Tolkin (Charlie Brown), and Keone Young (Men in Black 3 and Deadwood: The Movie). For cosplayers, there will be a daily fashion show with a $500 grand prize allocated to the winner. Notable cosplayers planning to attend include Sam Estrada, Nicole Winters, Kosplay Kev, Lux Steez, and Lazaro Drake.

With the demand for esports rapidly increasing, Guitierrez hasn't ruled out on expanding Gamer Comic Expo to other cities in the near future.

“We have thought about expanding into other states and other cities,” Guitierrez says. “We shall see.”

Gamer Comic Expo. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 9; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 10; at the Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; gamercomicexpo.com. Tickets cost $25 to $399.