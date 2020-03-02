The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Now that we've emerged from the frigid abyss that is winter in Miami, it's time to enjoy some hot free happenings in the city this week. On Monday, if you've mastered the art of stationary meditation, you'll dig the MindTravel SilentHike Tour, which includes tunes, an ocean view and a mobile version of meditation. On Tuesday, get your belly laughs on with some of the best Hispanic comedians in the area via the weekly Viva La Comedia show at Miami Improv. Looking ahead to this weekend, killer Prince tribute The Purple Madness will rock a free show at North Miami Beach Amphitheater on Friday evening. To close out the weekend on a healthy note, head south to Pinecrest for a six-and-a-half mile urban bike adventure, with food trucks, yard games and more greeting you midway.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

Of course you can just sit there in meditate. But, how about a little walking meditation? On Monday evening, the 70-city MindTravel SilentHike Tour makes a stop at Miami Beach's Lummus Park. The experience will be led by MindTravel creator Murray Hidary, who will take folks on a musical walk along the beach (guests will be given headphones to listen to pleasant piano-esque music). Prepare for some intention setting and be ready to peacefully hone in on the broader environment. 6 p.m. Monday, March 2 at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; mindtravel.com. Admission is free.

Related Stories Jarobi Finds New Path in Miami After A Tribe Called Quest

Jarobi Photo by Bill Wadman

Every Monday evening, you can jam with some hip-hop royalty at 1-800-Lucky. Starting at 8 p.m. and running through the wee hours of the morning, A Tribe Called Quest founding member DJ Jarobi rocks the turntables alongside DJ Tillery James. This shindig also serves as 1-800-Lucky's industry night and there are usually some pretty rad guest bartenders whipping together some stellar concoctions. Pro-tip: If you're in the biz, make sure to ask the bartenders for your exclusive deals. 8 p.m. Monday, March 2 at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd Street, Miami; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free.

In the heart of this heinous election season, we could all use a major laugh. And, if you're up for some Spanish-language comedy, the Miami Improv is your spot to do it on Tuesday. Featuring local comedic staples Julio Rodríguez, Wilmer Ramirez and Ivan Camejo, Viva La Comedia is billed as "the Spanish comedy party". In addition to the regulars, you never know who will pop in on the action either, spanning stand-up stars, magicians, improv wizards and more. 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Miami Improv, 3450 NW NW 83rd Ave., Doral; vivalacomedia.com. Admission is free.

It's been four years since Prince and his musical excellence left God's green Earth. Fortunately, groups like the Purple Madness, a totally rockin' tribute band featuring frontman Bobby Miller, is keeping that spirit alive. The band has more than 100 years of collective musical experience under its belt and it always shows through its killer, high-energy sets. Hear all of your Prince faves from "Raspberry Beret" through "Kiss" during a special free show at NMB Amphitheater. 6 p.m. Friday, March 6 at North Miami Beach Amphitheater, 16501 NE 16th Ave., North Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

The Citadel combines live music with a plethora of eats from a wide assortment of restaurants. Karli Evans @allseeingmedia

That dress or tee that you're just not digging anymore? It's time for a trade-in. Local institutions Starloop Recycled Synthetic Leather and Pivot Sustainable Market at The Citadel are teaming up for a Swap Party on Saturday afternoon. Attendees are asked to bring up to six items to swap with fellow attendees. The actual swap will take place at 4:30 p.m. and, before then at 3:30 p.m., there will be a chat on sustainability from Pivot Market co-founder Valeria Savino. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Pivot Mkt at The Citadel, 8300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free and more information is available via eventbrite.com.

Art, music, fashion, and food are set to come together in the most beautiful way possible this weekend. Carnaval on the Mile takes over Coral Way in Coral Gables this weekend. At its core is an expansive Artists Village, boasting work from more than 150 artists and 50 vendors. On the tunes front, notables for this year's fest include sets by country crooners Ryan Montgomery (Saturday at 8:45 p.m.) and Jenny Tolman (Sunday at 5:15 p.m.). 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 at Miracle Mile on Coral Way between LeJeune Road and Douglas Road, Coral Gables; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Riding in the same ole bike lanes can get boring. So, grab your bike, head to Pinecrest and prepare for an adventure. For its totally family-friendly Pedal to the Park shindig on Saturday, there will be a police-guided, six-and-a-half-mile urban bike adventure for folks to enjoy. The trek starts and ends at Pinecrest Community Center, with a pit stop Coral Pine Park for games, grub (food trucks will be parked on-site) and yard games scattered about. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Pinecrest Community Center, 5855 SW 111th Street, Pinecrest; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.