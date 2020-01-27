The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

How on God's green Earth do you settle on the right freebie shortlist for this action-packed Super Bowl LIV week? Well, you throw in a hefty selection of gridiron goodness, some awesome jams, and a dash of nonfootball happenings to keep everyone happy. On the sports front, ESPN's First Take, with the vivacious Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman, will broadcast live at the Clevelander Wednesday through Friday. As part of the big game festivities, two huge (and free!) concerts will happen at the Fillmore this week: the Chainsmokers on Wednesday and Lizzo the next night. If you want to steer clear of the football madness, New Times' latest installment of its culinary gathering Sips n' Selfies will happen at Sins Gastrobar this Thursday. You also have free options in the form of a jazz performance, a yoga session, and a new food festival.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

EXPAND ESPN's First Take will film at the Clevelander Wedensday through Sunday. Clevelander

You've heard them debating and yelling at each other on TV each morning. Now it's time to catch a filming of ESPN's hit show First Take live and in the 305. This Wednesday through Friday, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman will duke it out on the Clevelander's picturesque pool deck and patio. Will host Molly Qerim Rose keep them under control? Which team do they think will win the Super Bowl? Many questions will be answered. 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 29; Thursday, January 30; and Friday, January 31, at Clevelander South Beach Hotel & Bar, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; clevelander.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The Chainsmokers Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Normally you'd have to pay a pretty penny to see the Chainsmokers fill an arena or nightclub. But with the Super Bowl being in town and all, the EDM duo known for hits "Closer," "Roses," and "Paris" will perform a free show at the Fillmore Wednesday. This gig is part of the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series. If you can't catch 'em Wednesday, the Chainsmokers will headline Maxim's Big Game Experience with Rick Ross and Lost Kings this Saturday, but that event is definitely not free. 9 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Admission is free with RSVP via siriusxm.com.

By Thursday evening, you deserve to treat yourself to a nice beverage and delicious grub. Check out the latest Sips n' Selfies, brought to you by your favorite scrappy publication, New Times. The host venue that'll serve free cocktails and food this time around is the Miami Shores hot spot Sins Gastrobar, which is renowned for its small bites spanning croquettes to salmon tartare, wood-fired morsels, melt-in-your-mouth short ribs, and expansive raw bar offerings. 7 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Sins Gastrobar, 9835 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; sinsgastrobar.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND The one and only Lizzo is set to perform a free show Thursday at the Fillmore. FujiFilm Girl

In 2019, few entertainers captivated audiences more than the one and only Lizzo. The Detroit-bred rapper is keeping that momentum going in 2020. Among her stops, she'll play a free show at the Fillmore this Thursday. After the Chainsmokers kick off the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series the previous night, Lizzo will deliver all of her catchy-AF tunes, including the megahit "Good as Hell," "Truth Hurts," and "Juice." 10 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Admission is free with RSVP via siriusxm.com.

Before this loony weekend kicks off in South Florida, we need a little tranquility. Fortunately, the French Horn Collective will play a free show at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) this Friday evening, and we'll be totally entertained without going too crazy. Prior to the Collective's performance, Fluxus Haus dancers will teach folks some classic moves, including the jitterbug, Charleston, and jive. So get ready to cut a rug. The show marks the latest event in the Jazz at MOCA series, a musical shindig that offers a free show each month. 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

For fans of the Miami Flea, it's founders have created a new food-focused event. The Last Bite: A South Florida Food Feast will kick off this Saturday. Sponsored by Veza Sur Brewing and Prism Creative Group, the fest will offer food and goods from more than 30 eateries and 15 artisan vendors, including Lulu's Ice Cream, Naughty Coffee, and the Wanderlust Bazaar. On the tunes front, headliner Locos por Juana, the Savants of Soul, and Bad Apples Brass Band will perform. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 1, in Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Before the big game this Sunday, add some wholesome yoga goodness to the equation. You may have seen yogis stretching near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Euclid Avenue. Well, now you can join the action this Sunday. Warrior Flow Yoga kicks off with a 15-minute meditation session, followed by an open-level flow class (translation: Anyone is welcome regardless of experience level). Pro tip: Bring your own mat, towel, and water. 9:45 a.m. Sunday, February 2, at 700 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.