The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

At this point in the holiday season, you've probably spent a good chunk of change trying to woo your boo, impress your friends, and flatter anyone else who matters in your life with gifts. Well, now's as good a time as any to give your wallet a much-needed break and get some free things into this week's mix. To kick things off, Monday will see La Cocina in Hialeah hosting quite the festive pre-Nochebuena fiesta, complete with coquito, food, tunes, and a charitable initiative benefitting our local homeless citizens. Post-Christmas, you have entertainment options aplenty spanning the monthly Jazz at MOCA shindig with the Miami Big Sound Orchestra on Friday and a pop-up opera experience in the Design District on Saturday. The final days of the decade will be welcomed on Sunday with the always hilarious and satirical King Mango Strut in Coconut Grove.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

On the night before "Nochebuena" (the name our Latin American friends use for Christmas Eve) La Cocina in Hialeah is throwing a charitable and activity-packed Noche Noche Buena Party. How should you prepare for the gathering? Well, for starters, bring a pair of new or used shoes to donate to local nonprofit Shoes for Streets, who will share them with homeless members of the Miami community. Your shoe donation gets you a free beer, glass of wine, or shot of coquito. Also on the agenda for the evening are free cigars, free food (including a roasted pig until it runs out) and a free shot of coquito when the clock strikes midnight! 5 p.m. Monday, December 23 at La Cocina, 1000 E. 16th Street, Hialeah; lacocinahialeah.com. Admission is free.

There may never be a musical act like French-bred, Latin rock band Mano Negra ever again. Led by the multilingual, multifaceted Manu Chao, the band rocked through the mid-80s and early-90s, singing ska-esque tunes in too many languages to keep up with. The group's biggest hits included "King Kong Five" and "King of Bongo" among other cult faves. Relive the glory days with a tribute performance by Radio Bemba at Copper Blues in Doral Thursday evening. It's the group's first gig in Miami, and it's not all that often you get to catch Mano Negra's music in a live setting. 9:30 p.m. Thursday, December 26 at Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen, 3450 NW 83rd Ave. #224, Doral; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

The latest Jazz at MOCA show delivers Miami Big Sound Orchestra on Friday. Photo courtesy of Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

Things are shaping up to be big at the December edition of the monthly Jazz at MOCA affair. How big? Well, the Miami Big Sound Orchestra is making an appearance, loaded with big band jazz brilliance. (That's enough of the big quips now). With a repertoire spanning compositions by Rafael "Cali" Valencia to Grammy Award-winner Chino Nunez, don't be surprised when you find yourself standing and shaking it for much of this performance on Friday evening. 8 p.m. Friday, December 27 at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission is free.

If you hear some glass breaking in the Design District on Saturday night, don't automatically blame the opera event- it's perfectly possible someone may have dropped a glass. However, there is a Pop-Up Opera event taking place in Paradise Plaza, brought to us by New Opera NYC and artistic director Igor Konyukhov. As part of the program, tenor Edgar Miguel Abréu, mezzo-soprano Courtney Miller, and soprano Meghan Barrera will perform snippets from "La Traviata," "La Traviata," and more. DJ Keen One will open things up at 6 p.m. and then the opera portion kicks off at 7 sharp. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, December 28 at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st Street, Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

If the kiddos stayed off the naughty list for Christmas and have been good since, they've probably earned an outing this weekend. It's time for another Family Day at the Bass, and best of all, it's totally free. That means everyone gets free admission to the museum and all of the special activities set up for the whole family to enjoy. Attendees at this month's event will have the opportunity to craft self-portraits. Activities from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 29 at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND King Mango Strut Photo by Karli Evans

It's time for the 38th Annual King Mango Strut! The self-declared "weirdest parade in the universe" lives up to its name, and is one of the zaniest events you'll ever see in Miami. This Coconut Grove tradition reliably features satirical characters, groups, and floats for as far as the eye can see. Cleverly-named favorites from the past have included the Million Chad March, Osama Pinata, and Cuban Eye for the Gringo Guy. In the event you have a last-minute stroke of inspiration and realize you have some wacky idea for a character and want to strut around Coconut Grove in goofy attire, you can apply to participate too. 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29 on Commodore Plaza, Grand Avenue, and Main Highway, Coconut Grove. Admission is free, but donations via kingmangostrut.org are encouraged.

Christmas may be over by Sunday, but it's never too late to watch Home Alone. The always-spectacular folks at O Cinema are hosting a pop-up film experience on Sunday at Wynwood Marketplace as a post-Christmas community treat. Besides offering a little seasonal cheer, you can always take notes from Kevin McAllister (Macauley Caulkin) on what to do if Joe Pesci ever tries to break into your home. 7 p.m. Sunday, December 29 at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.