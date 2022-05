The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, May, 27

Hyundai Air & Sea Show: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Hyundai Air & Sea Show

Gender Blender at Las Rosas: See Saturday Photo by Karli Evans

On Friday, witness the triumphant return ofwhen the indie-rock band stops at the Fillmore Miami Beach. After a nine-year hiatus, they're reuniting with their fans via a catalog of their greatest hits, including tracks off 2020's comeback album,. Bright Eyes made its debut in 1998, with lead vocalist and guitarist Conor Oberst spearheading the music project alongside band members Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott. In 2011, the members parted ways to pursue their solo projects. The band is best know for songs like “First Day of My Life,” “Lua,” and “Road To Joy,” from 2005'sRiot grrrl legendmakes some major noise at the Ground on Friday and Saturday. Since the early '90s, the band has been pushing boundaries, proving that women deserve a place at the punk-scene table. Bikini Kill disbanded in 1997, but in 2019, original members Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vai, and Kathi Wilcox restarted the project with South Florida native Erica Dawn Lyle joining the ranks. Today, the band continues to empower women through its music, including its 1993 debut, featuring the musical manifesto “Rebel Girl.”Mexican-born comedian and actorholds court at the Miami Improv for a three-night, five-show stint at the Doral comedy club. Despite a history of substance abuse and poverty, Esparza went on to win NBC'swhich sparked his overnight success. Since then, he's made appearances on shows like, andThanks to our sunny weather and beautiful beaches, South Florida makes for a compelling spot to spend Memorial Day weekend. The City of Fort Lauderdale certainly knows this, as it's hosting theon Saturday. The event promises a free, family-friendly party that includes live bands, kids' zones, art shows, a military tribute, and more. There's also a classic car show and a “Walk of Fame” ceremony honoring local businessmen, educators, and founders.Marvel at the military as they take off into the sky and power through the ocean waves with the latest technology at theon Miami Beach. Servicemen and -women, as well as first responders, will join together to put on a show to honor those who've sacrificed their lives for their country. The two-day event includes an air and boating show, watersports activities, and an action zone, among other opportunities for amusement. A military village will house various exhibitions, including a motocross performance. Attendees can elevate their entertainment experience at the LiquorSplit Beach Club, which includes private front patios and seating, as well as a variety of food and beverages.Billed as a water-themed anime, gaming, Japanese culture, and arts convention,splashes at the Hilton Blue Lagoon Miami Airport Hotel over Memorial Day weekend. During the three-day event, conventiongoers will encounter mermaids, swords, fire dancing, panels, and cosplay. (It's also perhaps the best time to bring back the seapunk aesthetic.) Workshops include "Cosplaying on a Budget," "Anime Jeopardy," and "Embroidery 101," as well as a guest appearance by voice actress Kayli Mills (and Genshin Impact) and a maid café (if you're unfamiliar with the concept, Google it ).makes what founder Raws Schlesinger calls “leather-induced electronic body music,” and the act is headed to Gramps on Saturday to give the audience exactly that. The Nebraska-based band's music falls somewhere between the sound of Depeche Mode and that of Nine Inch Nails — with a heavy dose of leather-daddy aesthetic. Opening the show is S Y Z Y G Y X, the synth-based project of Luna Blanc.Despite what some bad-faith actors will tell you, the queer community's pushback against the norms and constraints surrounding gender — which aren't things you're born with but learn — is meant to challenge one's thinking about why we do the things we do and explore the alternatives to binary gender expression. The event that best encapsulates that ethos is(it's in the name, for God's sake!). The queer party celebrates its fifth anniversary at Las Rosas on Saturday with performances by Sin Silva, Nicky Monet, Miz Tonya, and Viola Putx, along with live music by Roxx Revolt & the Velvets, Real People, and Sandratz. Behind the decks, you'll find DJ Yung Algebra with Party Karloz fulfilling his hosting duties.On Sunday, catch the inspiring story of environmental activist and feminist Vandana Shiva when O Cinema screens. Produced and directed by Jim Becket, the film centers on Shiva's incredible life story, highlighting how she stood up to industrial agriculture and became a major voice in the organic food movement. A brunch offering courtesy of Green Gables Cafe precedes the viewing, which is followed by a post-film discussion with the director.Turn up the reggae at the 16th-annualconcert at Bayfront Park. Known as one of the largest Caribbean music showcases in the city, the show brings veteran and up-and-coming dancehall, reggae, and soca acts to showcase their musical talent. This year’s lineup includes stalwarts like Beres Hammond, Cham, Chris Martin, and Mr. Vegas alongside newer acts Yakasta, 10Tik, and Laa Lee.