The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, May, 27On Friday, witness the triumphant return of Bright Eyes when the indie-rock band stops at the Fillmore Miami Beach. After a nine-year hiatus, they're reuniting with their fans via a catalog of their greatest hits, including tracks off 2020's comeback album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. Bright Eyes made its debut in 1998, with lead vocalist and guitarist Conor Oberst spearheading the music project alongside band members Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott. In 2011, the members parted ways to pursue their solo projects. The band is best know for songs like “First Day of My Life,” “Lua,” and “Road To Joy,” from 2005's I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Filmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $42.50 to $58.50 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina
Riot grrrl legend Bikini Kill makes some major noise at the Ground on Friday and Saturday. Since the early '90s, the band has been pushing boundaries, proving that women deserve a place at the punk-scene table. Bikini Kill disbanded in 1997, but in 2019, original members Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vai, and Kathi Wilcox restarted the project with South Florida native Erica Dawn Lyle joining the ranks. Today, the band continues to empower women through its music, including its 1993 debut Pussy Whipped, featuring the musical manifesto “Rebel Girl.” 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $39.95 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Mexican-born comedian and actor Felipe Esparza holds court at the Miami Improv for a three-night, five-show stint at the Doral comedy club. Despite a history of substance abuse and poverty, Esparza went on to win NBC's Last Comic Standing, which sparked his overnight success. Since then, he's made appearances on shows like Gentefied, The Eric Andre Show, and Superstore. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Improv, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $25. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, May 28Thanks to our sunny weather and beautiful beaches, South Florida makes for a compelling spot to spend Memorial Day weekend. The City of Fort Lauderdale certainly knows this, as it's hosting the Great American Beach Party on Saturday. The event promises a free, family-friendly party that includes live bands, kids' zones, art shows, a military tribute, and more. There's also a classic car show and a “Walk of Fame” ceremony honoring local businessmen, educators, and founders. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; parks.fortlauderdale.gov. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Billed as a water-themed anime, gaming, Japanese culture, and arts convention, Mizucon splashes at the Hilton Blue Lagoon Miami Airport Hotel over Memorial Day weekend. During the three-day event, conventiongoers will encounter mermaids, swords, fire dancing, panels, and cosplay. (It's also perhaps the best time to bring back the seapunk aesthetic.) Workshops include "Cosplaying on a Budget," "Anime Jeopardy," and "Embroidery 101," as well as a guest appearance by voice actress Kayli Mills (Hunter x Hunter and Genshin Impact) and a maid café (if you're unfamiliar with the concept, Google it). Noon Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday and Monday, at Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, 5101 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami; mizucon.com. Tickets cost $30 to $500. Jose D. Duran
Plack Blague makes what founder Raws Schlesinger calls “leather-induced electronic body music,” and the act is headed to Gramps on Saturday to give the audience exactly that. The Nebraska-based band's music falls somewhere between the sound of Depeche Mode and that of Nine Inch Nails — with a heavy dose of leather-daddy aesthetic. Opening the show is S Y Z Y G Y X, the synth-based project of Luna Blanc. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Sunday, May 29On Sunday, catch the inspiring story of environmental activist and feminist Vandana Shiva when O Cinema screens The Seeds of Vandana Shiva. Produced and directed by Jim Becket, the film centers on Shiva's incredible life story, highlighting how she stood up to industrial agriculture and became a major voice in the organic food movement. A brunch offering courtesy of Green Gables Cafe precedes the viewing, which is followed by a post-film discussion with the director. 11 a.m. Sunday, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $27. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Turn up the reggae at the 16th-annual Best of the Best concert at Bayfront Park. Known as one of the largest Caribbean music showcases in the city, the show brings veteran and up-and-coming dancehall, reggae, and soca acts to showcase their musical talent. This year’s lineup includes stalwarts like Beres Hammond, Cham, Chris Martin, and Mr. Vegas alongside newer acts Yakasta, 10Tik, and Laa Lee. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bestofthebestconcert.com. Tickets cost $65 to $160 via caribtix.vbotickets.com. Sophia Medina