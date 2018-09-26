The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

You don't need to travel to Orlando for a magical Mickey Mouse experience. This Thursday through Sunday, American Airlines Arena will be home to Disney on Ice's Mickey's Search Party. The multisensory experience boasts skating, acrobats, and stunts as a crew of Disney characters tries to track down Tinkerbell. Among the familiar faces you'll see are Moana, Belle, Aladdin, and Ariel. Multiple performances Thursday through Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $16 to $32.

The fourth Thursday of the month is a hoppin' time at Pérez Art Museum Miami. At Local Views at PAMM, local artists speak about select pieces on display at the museum. This month, Allison Bolah will make an appearance. The Canadian-bred photography/multimedia/paper-based artist extraordinaire will participate in an intimate 30-minute chat with guests while covering some of her faves at the museum. 6 p.m. Thursday at PAMM, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Included with museum admission ($16 for adults, and various discounts are available).

The third-annual Third Horizon Film Festival is upon us. The fest spotlights thought-provoking and socially disruptive cinematic work from the Caribbean and its diaspora. The week kicks off with an opening-night party at PAMM, and you can catch flicks at O Cinema Wynwood and a TBA location in Little Haiti throughout the weekend. Titles to be shown include Being Blacker, 1950: The National Uprising, and Marked for Death. Thursday through Sunday at various locations in Miami; thirdhorizonfilmfestival.com. Tickets to most films cost $12, and weekend passes cost $100.

There's a lot more to attraction and arousal than swiping. There's actually some science involved. So learn all about the psychological and biological aspects of attraction during the latest Spectra conversation series. Spectra is a monthly shindig where folks can openly discuss thoughts, questions, and experiences of sex, sexuality, and relationships. There will be time for mingling, a presentation, small group dialogues, a group exercise, and networking. 7 to 10 p.m. at Yo Space Gallery & Studios, 294 NE 62nd St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Normality gets boring fast. So it's time to party with a bunch of self-proclaimed freaks, geeks, queens, and queers. The latest TVRNT rock 'n' roll party will happen Thursday at the Anderson. It's a 21-and-over affair, and there's no cover. Among the awesome acts joining hosts Gus and Panther will be Juleisy, Kat Wilderness, Opal Am Rah, Zjolie, and the Vagnauts. 9 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Happy birthday, Double Stubble! The weekly queer extravaganza is turning 4 years old this week and is throwing down big-time. "The Ultimate Big Boy of Rap" Big Dipper will perform a special set, and there will be drag shows at 10 and 11:30 p.m. with the likes of Dang-Ho Yu Sickning, King Femme, Opulence, and Persephone Von Lips. If you're thirsty, eight-buck "Double Daiguiris," featuring two kinds of Rhum Clément, will be served all night. 9 p.m. Thursday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com. No cover.

The largest gay women's charity event in the nation is landing in Miami. The 19th Aqua Girl celebration kicks off Thursday evening with a party at Cafeina. From there, expect pool parties, dance parties, culinary excursions, and an official "recovery" party to close things out. It's worth noting the recovery party will include karaoke, which is always an awesome thing. Thursday through Monday at National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Event pricing ranges from free to $75.

Autobots. Decepticons. Unicron. What do they all have in common? The Transformers: The Movie, duh. The iconic 1986 film that has wowed generations will return to the big screen for one night only. In addition to watching classic battles galore, fans can enjoy a special behind-the-making glimpse of the new flick Bumblebee and take home a special Transformers poster while supplies last. 7 p.m. Thursday at Regal Cinemas Kendall Village 16 IMAX & RPX, 8585 SW 124th Ave., Miami; fandango.com. Tickets cost $13.38.

Medieval queen Barbara of Cilli was a total badass leader, intelligent and powerful. Unfortunately, her legacy was tarnished by haters who depicted her as evil and witchy. Artist Juraj Kojs and performers Jennifer Beattie and Adam Marks have come together to tell her story in a new light via The Black Queen Project. Using poetry, medieval tunes, and awesome technology, this is a can't-miss show. Goth attire is encouraged — Barbora wouldn't want it any other way. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at MDC Live Arts Lab, 300 NE Second Ave., Building 1, Miami; brownpapertickets.com. Tickets cost $10.

Friday

Architect Rene Gonzalez is a local legend. We have him to thank for the brilliantly and sustainably designed CIFO Cultural Foundation, Glass and Alchemist boutiques, and other local staples. Gonzalez will discuss his latest book, Not Lost in Translation, during a one-of-a-kind chat with associate architect Monica Vazquez and Wolfsonian director Tim Rodgers. 7 p.m. Friday at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

There's no need to fly to Germany. Oktoberfest is about to go down in Miami for the ninth consecutive year. Wynwood's Octoberfest, presented by Sam Adams, is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. Over three days, enjoy a huge beer hall, a massive photo booth, activities for your dog, and all kinds of pumpkin-related stuff. Pro tip: RSVP online for a free beer. Friday through Sunday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwoodsoctoberfest.eventbrite.com. Ticket packages range from free to $24.

Saturday

Though the Miccosukee once lived in present-day Georgia, they were forced southward by our imperialist government, first to Florida's Panhandle and then to the Everglades. The tribe has thrived in that swampy environment thanks in part to its resort and gaming facility. The Miccosukee will celebrate their indigenous heritage on American Indian Day. Non-Indians can learn about the culture and lifestyle at this family-friendly event. There will be alligator wrestling, airboat rides, water slides, and carnival rides. Be sure to catch some fancy dancing and other performances, enjoy interactive experiences with craftspeople, and don't miss the delicious cuisine — try the fry bread with honey. The event is free, but bring a new, unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots as a way of saying thank you for the wonderful day. 10 p.m. Saturday at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami; miccosukee.com. Admission is free.

Founded in 1987, Axis Dance Company is an Oakland-based ensemble that includes performers with and without disabilities. The acclaimed company has toured the world and appeared twice on Fox's So You Think You Can Dance. But the company is not just about performing. Its guiding principles are artistry, engagement, and advocacy, so outreach and education programs that allow people of all ages and abilities access to dance are also its jam. Axis is headed to Miami for its exceptional Forward Motion Physically Integrated Dance Festival. This is an awesome opportunity to enjoy inclusive physical creativity uniquely expressed through all kinds of figures. 8 p.m. Saturday at Miami-Dade County Auditorium Mid-Stage Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; axisdance.org/axis-team. Admission costs $25.

Of all the dumb, gory revenge flicks, Mandy offers something different. First, there's the ever-lovable Nicolas Cage. Mandy is littered with moments of Cage's extreme and absurd acting, but you'll also find flashes of his genuine talent à la Adaptation. Second, this absurdist thriller is as bloody as the churning guts of Hades. And it's also the most unironic psychedelic flick to hit theaters in decades. Definitely check out this weird, gross film when it screens at Gables Cinema this week. But no matter what, do not take a hit of acid first. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

There is no cure for vinyl fever, and the infected like it that way. Those who scavenge for rare and vintage pressed wax are set to gather for a seventh time at the Miami Record Fair. The event is brought to you by Gramps and the record slingers of Terrestrial Funk. They promise the largest selection of records in the 305 from collectors from all over South Florida. It's a daytime, dog- and kid-friendly event, so you can shovel Pizza Tropical and tropical smoothies into the furry and little ones' faces. Then sit them in front of the live performances and DJ sets. If you want to be a DJ for a day, get there by 11 a.m. and sign up to spin. Noon Saturday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

For Real Pictures is a nonprofit that gives student filmmakers experience in the industry and helps them make quality flicks on limited budgets. With a specialty in ethical filmmaking and autism awareness, the org connects budding and aspiring movie-makers with those who are already established to set them up in a competitive market with the possibility of a job. Its For Reel Film Fest does all of the above while also aiming to rebuild what was once a flourishing cinematic industry in South Florida. The inaugural fest will go down at the oldest art deco building in town, Miami's Scottish Rite Temple, and will include pop-up vendors, a popcorn bar, catering, a free raffle, and short-film screenings. 4 p.m. Sunday at the Scottish Rite Temple, 471 NW Third St., Miami; forreelfilmfest.com. Admission ranges from free to $10.

Monday

It's hard to hang with your colleagues if you work in the food-and-beverage industry because you're always working when everyone else is partying. That's why Batch is presenting the Bartender Brunch for industry people. Naturally, in addition to offering food, the event will pour bottomless sangria, mimosas, and bellinis. DJs will pump up the party, and distributors and brand ambassadors will hand out goodies you can take home. Prove you're in the biz locally to get 50 percent off your tab. Oh, and leave the kids at home. 11:30 a.m. Monday at Batch Gastropub Miami, 30 SW 12th St., Miami; batchgastropub.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

You love croquetas, but you also wanna live to 70. So get down with Ingrid Hoffmann, the chef who slings Latin cuisine but in a healthy way. She even wrote the book on it: Latin Comfort Foods Made Healthy. This is not, in fact, her first book on the topic. The experienced TV star gives 100 simple, diabetes-friendly recipes to clean up your favorite meals. You probably already know Hoffmann from Telemundo's Top Chef Estrellas, Cooking Channel's Simply Delicioso, and Univision's Delicioso. Meet the woman giving your comfort foods a makeover. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday

Looking for a cool musical obsession? Check out Kali Uchis. She's a Colombian-born, Virginia-raised talent who got her start playing sax and piano. Her recent single, "After the Storm," features the supremely hip Bootsy Collins and Odd Future mastermind Tyler the Creator. Not only does she have a dreamy set of pipes — but also she's a songwriter, designs her own artwork, and codirects her videos. Since releasing her debut album, 2012's Drunken Babble, she's also collaborated with GoldLink, Diplo, Vince Staples, the internet's Steve Lacy, Kaytranada, and Major Lazer. She'll perform at Revolution to promote her newest release, Isolation. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Admission costs $29.50.

Did you know M.I.A.'s father founded Sri Lanka's armed Tamil resistance? You can learn plenty more about the British music superstar during a screening of Matangi/Maya/M.I.A, a documentary that uses 22 years of personal video recordings to build a profile of one of the most fascinating artists of our time. Director Steve Loveridge shows the musician's journey from refugee to outspoken global sonic sensation. Loveridge explores Tamil politics, covers M.I.A.'s punk art-school days, and gives another platform for her unique voice and vision. If you can't see her live, this will satisfy your M.I.A. cravings. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Wynwood; o-cinema.com. Tickets cost $12.