The Eight Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Educational goodness? Party time? Wellness? This week has it all, and it won't break the bank. On the literary front, celebrated author Cassandra King Conroy will hit Coral Gables' Books & Books Monday to chat about her memoir, Tell Me a Story: My Life With Pat Conroy. As for living it up, Pisco y Nazca will celebrate its fourth anniversary this Tuesday in Kendall, and the Wharf will throw down for its second anniversary this Saturday. To close out an action-packed week, Stay Fit 305 and Zico Coconut Water will host a workout-and-wellness event (expect a boot camp) Sunday at Carillon Miami.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

The Conroys have certainly left their mark on the literary world. Widely regarded as a legendary figure of Southern literature, Pat Conroy has inked renowned novels such as The Water Is Wide and Lords of Discipline. His wife, Cassandra King Conroy, has made a name for herself as well, contributing best-selling Southern-infused pieces such as The Same Sweet Girls' Guide to Life. This Monday, she'll hit Books & Books in Coral Gables for a meet-and-greet on the heels of the release of her memoir/tribute to her husband, Tell Me a Story: My Life With Pat Conroy. 8 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.



EXPAND Expect pisco sours for half off and other specials for Pisco y Nazca's fourth anniversary this Tuesday. Pisco y Nazca

A happy fourth anniversary to Kendall's utopia of Peruvian deliciousness, Pisco y Nazca. All day this Tuesday, the restaurant will celebrate with festively decorated party and food and drink deals. Expect half off pisco sours and free food samples all day. Be sure to throw your name into the hat for its giveaway: One lucky winner will receive a $50 Pisco y Nazca gift card. Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar, the Palms at Town & Country, 8405 Mills Dr., #206, Miami; piscoynazca.com. Admission is free.

South Florida has plenty of environmental issues both present and just over the horizon. To help further the conversation and inspire action, folks at the Bas Fisher Invitational (BFI) and Bridge Initiative have partnered with local educators, artists, scientists and others to install thought-provoking pieces throughout the city. Tuesday evening, key participants in the initiative — including artist/activist Naomi Fisher and BFI director Kate Fleming — will visit the Standard Spa to talk about it during Waterproof: A Poolside Panel. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at the pool at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via waterproofpanel.splashthat.com.

By the time the middle of the week rolls around, we could all use a laugh. Fortunately, Barter Wynwood has you covered every Wednesday with its Barter Comedy Night. The shindig begins at 9 p.m. sharp and features a rotating lineup of comedians from the group Miami Comedy. Ladies, rejoice: In addition to enjoying an expansive food and cocktail menu, you can take advantage of a free open bar during the event. 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

It's rare to find a solid ladies' night, let alone one that lands on a Friday, when you really want to party. Well, you're in luck at Batch Gastropub, which offers free sangria and premium well drinks for ladies for three hours —10 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Friday. If you bring your squad of six or more ladies, you'll get a free bottle of champagne. If you're a dude, you're guaranteed to have a good time as well. And when all parties involved get hungry, the gnocchi mac and cheese (AKA the Mac Attack) will fill you. 9 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND The Wharf will celebrate its second anniversary this Saturday. The Wharf Miami

In its two years on the water, the Wharf Miami has become the place to be. This Saturday, the multifaceted party destination will celebrate its second anniversary with a bash. In addition to offering the usual yard games, picnic tables, and diverse food, the Wharf will give the first 500 guests who RSVP'ed a special hat to remember the big event. The party will run till 3 a.m., so pace yourself. Noon Saturday, November 16, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr.; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Miamians, you have a new place to skate and play. This Saturday, Lot 11 will celebrate its grand opening. Billed as Miami's "first state-of-the-art skate park," this project is the brainchild of Nick Katz, Danny Fuenzalida, and Richie Effs and was designed by the kind folks at Pivot Customs. For Saturday's event, there will be food trucks, live music, giveaways, and a contest for best trick, so bring your A-game. Lot 11 will be not only skateboarding central but also a hot spot for special events and concerts. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Lot 11, 348 NW Second St., Miami; skatefree.org. Admission is free.

Don't raise that glass of Sunday brunch champagne just yet. Before you indulge, get a workout at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort during its special Workout + Workshop. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Rick Chavez will lead guests through a boot camp. Lifestyle coach Nathalia Ferr will then host a session on how to live a balanced life. The event is sponsored by Stay Fit 305 and Zico Coconut Water, so there will be plenty of coconut water to keep you hydrated. 10:30 a.m. Sunday, November 17, at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.