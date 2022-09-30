The Ten Best Dance Companies in Miami

click to enlarge Adele Myers & Dancers have more women-driven shows to come. Photo by Liliana Mora

Adele Myers & Dancers adelemyersanddancers.com

click to enlarge Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami Photo courtesy of Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami

Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami cubanclassicalballetofmiami.org

click to enlarge Dance Now! Miami has a packed slate through May 2023 with surely more to come. Photo courtesy of Dance Now! Miami

Dance Now! Miami dancenowmiami.org

click to enlarge Dimensions Dance Theater will concoct more diverse offerings in the coming months. Photo by Simon Soong

Dimensions Dance Theater dimensionsdancemia.com

click to enlarge Karen Peterson Dancers delivers a memorable show with performers with and without disabilities. Photo courtesy Karen Peterson Dancers

Karen Peterson Dancers karenpetersondancers.org

click to enlarge Romeo and Juliet is among Miami City Ballet's upcoming productions. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev

Miami City Ballet miamicityballet.org

Momentum Dance Company momentumdance.com

click to enlarge Peter London Global Dance Company has Miami Art Week plans and more. Photo by Gregory Reed

Peter London Global Dance Company plgdc.org

click to enlarge Birds of Paradise by Pioneer Winter Collective continues its journey in 2023. Photo by courtesy of Pioneer Winter Collective

Pioneer Winter Collective pioneerwinter.com

click to enlarge Flamenco and the Siudy Garrido name have become synonymous in Miami and well beyond. Photo courtesy of Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company

Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company siudyflamenco.org

Miami knows how to move, and no one does it better than its local dance companies.These companies drive some of the most memorable productions in town, spanning flamenco-heavy masterpieces, technically pristine ballet events, and performances pushing forward messages of equality and inclusiveness.As fall kicks into high gear, don't skip a beat when checking out these Miami dance companies.Founded in 2010, Adele Myers & Dancers focuses on community engagement and empowering female dance artists in our area and beyond. Among its most recent endeavors, Adele Myers & Dancers took itsproduction () on tour nationally. The show features five female athletes embodying female solidarity and incredible strength/physicality throughout. Dates will soon be announced forstretching into 2024.Focused solely on the classical ballet repertoire and its technical execution, Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami has performed everything fromtotoduring its 16-year history. The late Pedro Pablo Peña founded the company to preserve and highlight the technique of the Cuban ballet community in exile. Currently led by artistic director Eriberto Jimenez, the company has yet to announce its upcoming season.In its 22nd year of existence, Dance Now! Miami knows how to keep it fresh. With founding directors Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini at its helm, the company often partners with the most buzzworthy companies, infusing modern and contemporary elements. For this and more, it was honored asBest Dance Company in 2022, and the times ahead seem to keep the momentum going. Dance Now! Miami has performances scheduled through May 2023, including "Fall for Dance Now!" on November 6; "Men Who Dance" slated for November 26-27; andin conjunction with Opus Ballet, on December 10.In terms of dance companies that embrace multicultural and diverse endeavors, Dimensions Dance Theater is a mainstay. The company was founded by Miami City Ballet alums Jennifer Kronenburg and Carlos Miguel Guerra, with undeniably classical-meets-contemporary roots. For the remainder of its 2022-23 slate, must-sees includein collaboration with Miami Youth Ballet at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (December 3-4) and "Miniaci Program II: Flavors of Spain" at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center (April 29).Few experiences are as powerful as those generated by Karen Peterson Dancers. Founded in 1992 by its namesake, the company comprises dancers with and without disabilities who beautifully come together for performances throughout the region. To date, its educational programming has reached more than 5,000 teens with special needs in Miami-Dade schools, in addition to its highly anticipated productions. Its Forward Motion physically integrated dance festival and conference is planned for October 27-29 at Miami-Dade County Auditorium.Whether attracting global talent or training the next ballet superstars, Miami City Ballet is a regional powerhouse three-plus decades in the making. The 2022-23 season for Miami City Ballet includes four productions:(October 21 through November 13), "Modern Masters" (February 10 through March 5), "Fresh and Fierce" including asuite (April 14 through 30), and "Entradas" (May 12 through 21). To get in the holiday spirit, MCB is also performingon December 16-30.Momentum Dance Company is 40 years old, which, in 2022, equates to a significant milestone for the South Florida-bred contemporary dance company with director Delma Iles at its reigns. Among its staples throughout the region have been Artz-n-the-Hood in Liberty City, the Miami Dance Festival, and family-friendly performances at cultural centers.In the world of multicultural, contemporary dance, Peter London remains a buzzworthy name. Catch the Peter London Global Dance Company at the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, Little Haiti Cultural Center, and various venues throughout the city. The company's namesake is a distinguished professor of dance at Miami-Dade College's New World School of the Arts. Its 2022 slate has included the launch of a dance film (), a Miami Beach Botanical Gardens performance ofand more. Upcoming performances include Miami Art Week at the Betsy Hotel in conjunction with photographic artist Tamari Kudita (December 1-3) and Arsht's Carnival Studio Theater for itstenth-anniversary experience.Pioneer Winter continues to live up to his first name. The choreographer extraordinaire continues to infuse themes of beauty, community, and queer visibility into his company's works. And it continues to resonate, most recently in the forms of "Under the Electric Tree: Close Encounters" at Griffing Park and— with film, installation, and live dance — at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Pioneer Winter Collective keeps the momentum going ashits the Sandrell Rivers Theater on March 23-25. Its latest project,, drawing from Greek myth, American ballet, and oral histories, will follow with dates not yet announced.Miami loves a dash of spice in any scenario. And in terms of a dash of peppery flamenco in contemporary productions, Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company does it like few others. Founded in Caracas in 2000 (and in Miami since 2015), the company has graced big-time stages throughout the Americas, from the Hollywood Bowl to Acapulco's Forum de Mundo Imperial, all with its namesake diva setting fire to the floor. Local confirmed performances include an October 8-9 stint at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, with more to come.