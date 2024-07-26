SLS Brickell Gets New Name and Vibe

Adios, SLS, and hello there, Dua.
What was formerly SLS Brickell has morphed into the new Dua Miami. For fans of SLS Brickell's rooftop pool space, vibey lounge, and the restaurant by chef Victor Rosado, you'll find comfort in the hotel's contemporary furnishings.
Leslie Weil, Dua Miami's general manager, tells New Times that the property opened in late March under its new name and new Albanian owners. The name translates to "love and desire" in Albanian. "It's all about coming and indulging in a different way," Weil says. "Every stay is a curated experience to what our guests want."
As for how Dua Miami is personalizing stays and moments for those booking, the hotel gives guests, upon arrival and throughout their stay, "indulgence cards," allowing them to pick a word like sweet, salty, boozy, healthy, relaxing, and exotic. Staff then delivers treats that are made on site or locally sourced, matching that vibe.
The property is also now part of the Marriott Bonvoy family, which, Weil says, has been a major driver of business. It's part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, a global collection of 300 independent hotels, each "a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special," according to the press release for Dua Miami.
day passes are available on ResortPass starting at $30.
The property has also added seating to its lobby area and a new restaurant in the space formerly occupied by Fi'lia, Ahu Mar, a wood-fired seafood concept by Chef Victor Rosado. Whereas its lounge area was primarily a dim and sultry area for ticketed DJ sessions, it's now open to the public Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. with large-format cocktails.
Beyond its initial bedazzlements, Dua Miami has plenty more surprises to come. "The property's renovations and upgrades will be a multimillion-dollar project, rolled out in phases over the coming year," Weil adds.
Dua Miami. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 866-211-0420; duamiamihotel.com.