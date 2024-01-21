RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode Three: Mother of All Balls

A Full Cast

Conversely, Geneva is part of the top-to-bottom narrative often found in Drag Race. Her bottom placement after a top placement last week lights a fire under her and promises friction, which fuels the show. Sure, Geneva's skirt keeps riding up throughout the performance, but it's no match for Hershii in some white jeans, that wig, and what seems to be a wonky right eye. While she might not be the most fashionable queen, Hershii has certainly shown her performance chops to tour the country this year.



The State of the Race With the first elimination, the competition really begins. After three episodes, Nymphia and Sapphira establish themselves as frontrunners by consistently placing at the top. Demonstrating performance talent, sartorial sophistication, and charismatic personalities, they have the markings of a winner. Morphine and Plane Jane continue to make themselves indispensable for entertaining reality television, all but ensuring their continuation in the race. Mhi'ya is under pressure to show more personality, but this critique can often turn into a coveted underdog narrative. Another underdog, Geneva, going from top to bottom, has the potential to become the comeback kid. They all might be in a better position than their other contestants as safe can sometimes be the most dangerous thing on Drag Race.

After a split premiere, the entire 14-queen cast ofunites to compete for one crown and one check. If that wasn't enough, the third episode brings one of the show's staple challenges: the Ball. Each season seems to bring the ball sooner and sooner, which results in an overstuffed runway with a whopping 42 looks. While "more is more" is a founding drag principle, the sheer volume of ensembles, combined with immunity potions, queen rankings, and getting to know the queens, make for a bloated episode. Despite all that, the season seems to be shaping up well.After each split premiere, there is the standard showdown. Like out of an old western, the two sets of queens look each other up and down before all the tension dissipates into hugs, kisses, and giggles. While much of the internet, including last season's Mistress Isabelle Books, spent the week anticipating the collision of Plane Jane and Amanda Tori Meating (just wait for Untucked), there were more interesting connections. Queens from the same home city can reconnect in the new setting, like Xunami and Plasma or Dawn and Megami, who is apparently known as the "Eeyore of Drag" in Brooklyn. Likewise, for the first time inherstory, two Miami queens meet in the werkroom. Perhaps the most unexpected connection is between Morphine and Plane Jane, who turn out to be drag sisters by way of Miami's Athena Dion, although she goes unnamed in the episode. While the cast seems to get along in general, some fractures seem to emerge, like Plane Jane calling Amanda a "goblin," an octave dispute between Sapphira and Plasma, as well as an unexpectedly less-than-warm reception between Morphine and Mhi'ya. However, this kind of friction makes for great reality television.Speaking of Miami's queens, Morphine and Mhi'ya are on interesting trajectories in this episode. Throughout the episode, they seem slightly peeved to have to share the spotlight, with Mhi'ya calling Morphine's drag "cute" and questioning her performance capabilities. Likewise, Morphine saying that she's tipped Mhi'ya "a dollar in the past" doesn't feel like a ringing endorsement. The tension isn't exactly hostile but also not very sisterly. They seem on opposite arcs in this episode. Morphine continues to play a main character showcasing charisma in the Werk Room and confessionals, if not rising to the top on the main stage yet. Mhi'ya, on the other hand, is undoubtedly one of the season's most energetic and acrobatic performers but very reserved when not in performance mode. They both have shown strengths and weaknesses already but need to set themselves apart from the other contestants soon. You can almost envisage Michelle Visage telling Morphine to "stop relying on that BBL" and Mhi'ya and RuPaul quibbling over her quietness, which isn't a good sign of things to come.In addition to the queen's uniting, RuPaul introduces numerous twists into the episode. First, Sapphira and Plane Jane receive their immunity potions, a homage to Death Becomes Her. Like the camp classics, RuPaul warns that immunity is transferable and perishable. Next, RuPaul informs the queens that this week will be the final rate-a-queen and that the contestants must rank each other before the judge's critiques. It's a welcome change, as the queens have to think for themselves without any guidance from the judging panel. However, the biggest twist comes as RuPaul exits and leaves behind a secret dossier holding the previous rate-a-queen results. Now, the queens get to see what their sisters think of their talents. Plane Jane is clearly on edge, worrying that her strategic rigging of the ratings will be exposed. In particular, Plane Jane is concerned about blowback from Nymphia for keeping her out of the Top 2 last week. At the same time, Plane Jane shows off her self-destructive side when, even after being in the clear, she keeps discussing the issue directly with Nymphia. Like a dragged-up sword of Damocles, Plane Jane's deception promises to be exposed eventually, at least at the reunion.One of the few, if not the only, challenges to appear in every season of, the Ball is sacrosanct. It's impressive that they manage to keep coming up with new themes, and this season's is "Mother of All Balls." The first two categories have the contestants bring looks from home, while the third requires them to construct their ensemble in the Werk Room. Mother Goose commences the ball with a look inspired by an assigned classic children's nursery rhyme. The standouts include Dawn's (the vegan) transformation into a fashionable cow, Q's studio 54-esque Man on the Moon, Sapphira's gargantuan pumpkin, Xunami's Humpty Dumpty, including a reveal into a sleek egg, and Nymphia's Little Boy Blue inspired by Thomas Gainsborough's 1770 painting. Significant Mother follows with each queen selecting a famous "mother" who inspires them, reflecting the ballroom term. With more leeway than the previous category, this segment is both a test of concept and execution. The top of this category features Amanda Tori Meating transforming from Season 3 to modern Michelle Visage, Sapphira as the original mother, Eve, Plane Jane's comedic take on Octomom, and Q's impressive recreation of Judy Garland's Poppy dress. In the final category, Call Me Mother-Father, each queen uses "traditional" menswear to create their looks. Dawn and Sapphira recontextualize rugged workwear into ultra-feminine looks, while Q constructs another theatrical piece, and Nymphia creates a fashion-forward look.Other queens struggled in the categories, reflected in the rate-a-queen results. Geneva has three underwhelming looks with a cumbersome Miss Muffet, an accurate yet quizzical Salma Hayek recreation, and an ill-fitting skirt at the end. Hershii starts strong with a bumble bee gown but quickly descends with a conceptually clever but poorly realized take on Mother Earth before one of the worst ball looks ever. While Hershii is clearly going for a literal interpretation of Mother, she doesn't sell it with a compelling story. After all, modernis more concerned with glamour and fantasy than reality. Miami's Mhi'ya also found herself at the bottom after a strong first look, a muddled second look, and an admirable final look, considering her non-sewing skills. Perhaps what saves Mhi'ya from the bottom two is that she sells her final look as a character, showing off a punk aesthetic and attitude to match.After last week's conflama, Nymphia Wind wins her first challenge. She takes the challenge by proving her versatility and a strong eye for design. With her electric blue look and wedding gown, she shows her sense of style outside of her banana branding while returning to a variation of her signature color in the final look. In terms of shape, texture, movement, and color, her final look is one of the best design challenges in the franchise. Nymphia's final garment appears deceptively effortless despite all the work that went into its creation, which is the epitome of style.Geneva and Hershii lip-synch to "Maybe You're the Problem" by Ava Max. Hershii warns that Geneva cannot outperform her, and it is unclear that she does. Both give a good lip-synch, but the machinations ofhave already decided the result. More than any queen, this is a show about narrative storylines. Hershii has already given up too much storyline, talking about her parenting and her parents; the show doesn't need her anymore.