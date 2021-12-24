Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Culture

A Poem: "Merry Christmas, I’ve Scheduled Your Vaccine Appointment"

December 24, 2021 7:27PM

Was that so hard?
Was that so hard? US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting (released)/via Flickr
Merry Christmas, I’ve Scheduled Your Vaccine Appointment

This year, all I want is you alive for next one
Healthy, maskless, resilient, fearless
Bravery doesn’t favor the stubbornly bold
Your excuses are old, my patience is low
You have the right to selection
whether you’d like the injection,
but where’s your protection?
How will you fight the infection?
You’re a sitting duck, risking luck
Listen up, I took the liberty and signed you up
Stuffed your stocking with the date and time
I’ll drive you there, we’ll wait in line
Give the gift of saving lives
Not just your own, but also mine.
                                                –Raj Tawney, 2021

Raj Tawney is a poet, journalist and writer covering race and culture from his multiracial American perspective. Find him at rajtawney.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Raj Tawney is a poet, journalist, and writer covering race and culture from his multiracial American perspective. Find him at rajtawney.com.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
NYE 2022 Guide

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation