Author Denise Miqueli Collects Popular Cubanisms in the Illustrated Book Pin Pan Pun

Bistro lights hang low in the dining hall of the Citadel in Little Haiti. Sitting at the center of the dimly lit space, a woman crouches over her iPad while doodling some phrases and graphics to explain them. Amid the cacophony of conversation and clanking dinnerware, Denise Miqueli is in her own world.

The 38-year-old graphic designer recently self-published a short book about common Cubanisms called Pin Pan Pun. The 20-page book introduces popular phrases commonly expressed by Cubans, defines them in layman's terms, and even offers examples of their usage in a sentence. On the opposite page, the phrase is paired with a visual representation.

“We launched the book in March of this year and the response has been both humbling and surprising,” says Miqueli. “It has all been a really fortunate accident that it has been so well received.”

It all started as a gift for her husband on their third wedding anniversary. Miqueli was born and raised in Miami, then lived in New York City for a decade in her mid-twenties. Her husband, on the other hand, was born and raised in New Jersey and moved to Miami when he was 16. The two are both second-generation Cuban-Americans.

“I noticed that I would say stuff and he wouldn’t understand what I meant,” says the Miami native. “So I decided to gather my favorite phrases and put them together in a book for him so he had a nice little reference.”

The phrase that set her on this new adventure is “ese huevo quiere sal,” which translates to “that egg wants salt.” She was driving with her husband and made the comment when he gave her a look of complete confusion. “I wrote down [the definition for him] and knew I had to do something about it,” she says with a smile.

The book features recognizable phrases like, “Oigo?” which literally translates to, “I hear?” and as Miqueli expertly defines it, it’s “A traditional Cuban greeting when answering the phone. Similar to 'hello,' it’s still being used by abuelos and abuelas everywhere.” (This reporter seriously thought her abuela was the only one who said that!) Another example: “Me importa tres pepinos,” or as Cubans sometimes translate it, “I couldn’t give three shits.”

When she first started working on the book, she tapped into the iconography she found via the Noun Project online. Now, as she heads into working on the second volume of Pin Pan Pun and content for her Instagram page, Miqueli says she does all of her own illustrations. “I have a renewed passion for illustrating now and I don’t think I would have found that had it not been for this book.”

Miqueli with her partner-in-crime and inspiration for the book, her husband Alex. Denise Miqueli

Growing up in Miami, Miqueli had plenty of idioms to choose from. She narrowed it down to an even 20 for this first version and says she already has a growing list for future volumes.

“I try to make the definitions as conversational as possible,” she says. “I think about it like how you would explain your favorite Cubanism to a tourist from Missouri, and that’s how I write them.”

The research came easy to her, “because I just used all the ones I knew,” she says. And if she needed to verify a thing or two, she would consult with the internet — not her big fat Cuban family.

“Whenever I would ask my mom or father-in-law for clarification on a phrase, they would send me like 30 more Cubanisms!” says Miqueli with a laugh. “And if I didn’t have one they suggested, they’d be like ‘Pero, niña!’ And I love that reaction, but it’s not the help I needed.”

She would, however, share some idioms with her mom to test the waters. “If she laughed, I knew it was good.”

For many Cuban-Americans, this book will serve as a warm reminder that your family isn’t the only one out there that drops some unusual sayings.

“The book has really resonated with a lot of restaurants, which I would have never even thought of,” explains Miqueli with a look of honest bewilderment. She goes on to list the places she’s partnered with to sell her book, like Chug’s diner, CAO Bakery, Burger Beast’s museum within the Magic City Casino, and more traditional venues like Books & Books and Exile books.

“I think for people like me who are second generation Cuban-Americans, we carry certain traditions that we grew up with. But growing up in Miami and in the U.S., we’ve also almost transformed these traditions and made them our own. I feel like the book is an extension of that — it’s my way of taking things that we remember about our parents growing up and making sure that they live on.”

Pin Pan Pun. Available for purchase online at pinpanpun.co or select retail stores. Follow @pinpanpunco on Instagram for more details and book updates.