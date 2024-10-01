 Photos: Meet Zoo Miami's Pygmy Hippo, Aubergine! | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Has a Pygmy Hippo — And He Has His Own Crypto, Because of Course He Does

Meet Miami's mother-and-son pygmy hippo duo, Kelsey and Aubergine.
October 1, 2024
Roughly 10,000 miles away from Moo Deng in Thailand lives Miami's very own pygmy hippo: Aubergine.
Roughly 10,000 miles away from Moo Deng in Thailand lives Miami's very own pygmy hippo: Aubergine. Photo by Ron Magill
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Almost 10,000 miles from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, where internet star Moo Deng spends her days splashing around in hose water and gnawing on her caretaker's knee, live Miami's very own pygmy hippos.

Introducing mother-and-son duo, Kelsey and Aubergine.

Born at the Baton Rouge Zoo in Louisiana, 32-year-old pygmy hippopotamus Kelsey gave birth to Aubergine (French for "eggplant") at Zoo Miami back in August 2018.

Zoo Miami recently shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram showing the slippery pair engaging in typical hippo activities when Aubergine — his name a nod to his eggplant-ish shape and coloring — was a baby. 
"You may know Moo Deng, but we're here to remind you all about #ZooMiami's pygmy hippos!" the zoo captioned the post.

Like Moo Deng, Aubergine (more fondly known as Aubie) appears to have an active fan club already.

"No Zoo Miami trip is complete unless I see Aubie!! I always get so happy seeing him and his rolls," one commenter enthused.

"I will ride at dawn for Aubie," wrote another.

"Aubergine my beloved," commented a third.
click to enlarge hippo and baby hippo
Meet Miami's mother-and-son pygmy hippo duo, Kelsey and Aubergine.
Photo by Ron Magill
Michael Casines, a Zoo Miami keeper who has spent more than two decades working with the pygmy hippos, says Aubergine has always been "fairly steady but very inquisitive."

"His youth makes him very active, and his curiosity is overwhelming as he loves to constantly be exploring," Casines tells New Times. "However, he has never displayed any kind of aggression and can actually be quite funny at times!”

Like Moo Deng, mom Kelsey was "full of attitude" when she was young, Casines says.

"She has settled down in her later years and is awesome to work with but can still be feisty, so you need to always be on your toes around her," he says.

Also, like Moo Deng, Aubergine appears to have his own cryptocurrency (because of course he does).

Courtesy of Zoo Miami's Ron Magill, here are some unbearably cute pics of Kelsey and baby Aubergine — as well as some photos of Aubergine today.

Aubergine Then...

click to enlarge
Born at the Baton Rouge Zoo, 32-year-old mom Kelsey gave birth to Aubergine (French for "eggplant") at Zoo Miami in August 2018.
Photo by Ron Magill
click to enlarge
Like Moo Deng, Aubergine (more fondly known as Aubie) already appears to already have an active fan club.
Photo by Ron Magill
click to enlarge
Baby Aubergine and her mom, Kelsey.
Photo by Ron Magill
click to enlarge baby hippo
Small, slippery Aubergine as a baby
Photo by Ron Magill
click to enlarge
A series of photos shared online by Zoo Miami show pygmy hippo Aubergine as a baby.
Photo by Ron Magill
click to enlarge
"I will ride at dawn for Aubie," one user wrote on Instagram.
Photo by Ron Magill

Aubergine Now!

click to enlarge
"You may know Moo Deng, but we're here to remind you all about #ZooMiami's pygmy hippos!" the Miami Zoo wrote in a social media post.
Photo by Ron Magill
click to enlarge
"Will you still love me when I'm no longer young and beautiful?" - Aubergine, probably.
Photo by Ron Magill
click to enlarge
More fondly known as Aubie, the pygmy hippo was born at Zoo Miami in 2018.
Photo by Ron Magill
click to enlarge
The 6-year-old pygmy hippo is named Aubergine, which is French for "eggplant."
Photo by Ron Magill
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex DeLuca is a Miami New Times staff writer who focuses on news, crime, and public safety, education, and cannabis. Prior to joining New Times in June 2020, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
First Members-Only Indoor Padel Club Arrives in Miami Beach

Sports

First Members-Only Indoor Padel Club Arrives in Miami Beach

By Jesse Scott
This Miami Neighborhood Was Named One of the Coolest Areas on Earth

Miami Life

This Miami Neighborhood Was Named One of the Coolest Areas on Earth

By Zulekha Pitts
Eyes on Miami: Peggy Gou, Guerdy Abraira, Sexyy Red, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Peggy Gou, Guerdy Abraira, Sexyy Red, and Others

By World Red Eye
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Events

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation