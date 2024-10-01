Miami Has a Pygmy Hippo — And He Has His Own Crypto, Because of Course He Does

Introducing mother-and-son duo, Kelsey and Aubergine.
Born at the Baton Rouge Zoo in Louisiana, 32-year-old pygmy hippopotamus Kelsey gave birth to Aubergine (French for "eggplant") at Zoo Miami back in August 2018.
Zoo Miami recently shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram showing the slippery pair engaging in typical hippo activities when Aubergine — his name a nod to his eggplant-ish shape and coloring — was a baby.
"You may know Moo Deng, but we're here to remind you all about #ZooMiami's pygmy hippos!" the zoo captioned the post.
Like Moo Deng, Aubergine (more fondly known as Aubie) appears to have an active fan club already.
"No Zoo Miami trip is complete unless I see Aubie!! I always get so happy seeing him and his rolls," one commenter enthused.
"I will ride at dawn for Aubie," wrote another.
"Aubergine my beloved," commented a third.
"His youth makes him very active, and his curiosity is overwhelming as he loves to constantly be exploring," Casines tells New Times. "However, he has never displayed any kind of aggression and can actually be quite funny at times!”
Like Moo Deng, mom Kelsey was "full of attitude" when she was young, Casines says.
"She has settled down in her later years and is awesome to work with but can still be feisty, so you need to always be on your toes around her," he says.
Also, like Moo Deng, Aubergine appears to have his own cryptocurrency (because of course he does).
Courtesy of Zoo Miami's Ron Magill, here are some unbearably cute pics of Kelsey and baby Aubergine — as well as some photos of Aubergine today.