Miami Has a Pygmy Hippo — And He Has His Own Crypto, Because of Course He Does

click to enlarge Meet Miami's mother-and-son pygmy hippo duo, Kelsey and Aubergine. Photo by Ron Magill

Aubergine Then...



click to enlarge Born at the Baton Rouge Zoo, 32-year-old mom Kelsey gave birth to Aubergine (French for "eggplant") at Zoo Miami in August 2018. Photo by Ron Magill

click to enlarge Like Moo Deng, Aubergine (more fondly known as Aubie) already appears to already have an active fan club. Photo by Ron Magill

click to enlarge Baby Aubergine and her mom, Kelsey. Photo by Ron Magill

click to enlarge Small, slippery Aubergine as a baby Photo by Ron Magill

click to enlarge A series of photos shared online by Zoo Miami show pygmy hippo Aubergine as a baby. Photo by Ron Magill

click to enlarge "I will ride at dawn for Aubie," one user wrote on Instagram. Photo by Ron Magill

Aubergine Now!



click to enlarge "You may know Moo Deng, but we're here to remind you all about #ZooMiami's pygmy hippos!" the Miami Zoo wrote in a social media post. Photo by Ron Magill

click to enlarge "Will you still love me when I'm no longer young and beautiful?" - Aubergine, probably. Photo by Ron Magill

click to enlarge More fondly known as Aubie, the pygmy hippo was born at Zoo Miami in 2018. Photo by Ron Magill

click to enlarge The 6-year-old pygmy hippo is named Aubergine, which is French for "eggplant." Photo by Ron Magill

Almost 10,000 miles from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, where internet star Moo Deng spends her days splashing around in hose water and gnawing on her caretaker's knee , live Miami's very own pygmy hippos.Introducing mother-and-son duo, Kelsey and Aubergine.Born at the Baton Rouge Zoo in Louisiana, 32-year-old pygmy hippopotamus Kelsey gave birth to Aubergine (French for "eggplant") at Zoo Miami back in August 2018.Zoo Miami recently shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram showing the slippery pair engaging in typical hippo activities when Aubergine — his name a nod to his eggplant -ish shape and coloring — was a baby."You may know Moo Deng, but we're here to remind you all about #ZooMiami's pygmy hippos!" the zoo captioned the post.Like Moo Deng, Aubergine (more fondly known as Aubie) appears to have an active fan club already."No Zoo Miami trip is complete unless I see Aubie!! I always get so happy seeing him and his rolls," one commenter enthused."I will ride at dawn for Aubie," wrote another."Aubergine my beloved," commented a third.Michael Casines, a Zoo Miami keeper who has spent more than two decades working with the pygmy hippos, says Aubergine has always been "fairly steady but very inquisitive.""His youth makes him very active, and his curiosity is overwhelming as he loves to constantly be exploring," Casines tells. "However, he has never displayed any kind of aggression and can actually be quite funny at times!”Like Moo Deng, mom Kelsey was "full of attitude" when she was young, Casines says."She has settled down in her later years and is awesome to work with but can still be feisty, so you need to always be on your toes around her," he says.Also, like Moo Deng, Aubergine appears to have his own cryptocurrency (because of course he does).Courtesy of Zoo Miami's Ron Magill, here are some unbearably cute pics of Kelsey and baby Aubergine — as well as some photos of Aubergine today.