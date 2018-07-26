Local Photographer Peggy Nolan: "It Took Me Many Years to Call Myself an Artist"

Peggy Nolan devoted the majority of her life to raising seven kids, all the while dreaming about making art. While she stayed at home, cooking and cleaning, she spent the few free moments she had studying photography books and honing her skills behind the lens with shoplifted film. As her kids grew up and moved out, a marriage came and went, and a BFA turned into an MFA, Nolan's dream of working as a fine art photographer became a reality. Her life's story and work are the subject of a presentation she'll give at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) to be followed by a tour of the Sid Grossman exhibit, currently on view at the museum, led by Nolan. It's part of PAMM's Local Views series, that provides attendants with a local artist's perspective on the museum's programming.
It's also an opportunity to draw interesting parallels between Nolan and Grossman's work. The latter came of age during the Great Depression in a New York City tenement building. His work focused on the economic inequality of the era and his immediate surroundings. Grossman encouraged the mix of personal and political ideology in his images instead of an impartial documentary perspective—unlike the photojournalist that documented the horrors of industrialization a generation before.
Though working in very different times, in very different places, Nolan's images share the mix of personal anecdote and social consciousness that Grossman cheered. Her subjects are usually her seven kids and their children, whom she raised in government housing while eking out a living. Despite hardship, the working-class experience Grossman and Nolan both envision is vibrant and full of life. Nolan, however, is weary of artistic comparisons.
"I followed my nose as far as influences go…," she explains. "Most artists make work and then someone identifies them according to work that is similar. It’s the unending desire for labeling."
And she's right. Though Grossman and Nolan are cut of the same cloth, at least as far as their working-class roots, their images look very different. Nolan's work borrows more from photographers like Stephen Shore, William Eggleston, and Nan Goldin, who revolutionized fine-art photography in the 1970s by shooting in color and focusing on the "non-object." She shares their fascination with overlooked scenes, natural light, and framing everyday objects in innovative ways.
"It took me many years to call myself an artist but in all that time, my reason for making pictures has been personal and fairly self-contained," she says. "I view art as a giant smorgasbord for the soul. Who wouldn’t?"
Local Views: Peggy Nolan. 6 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at PAMM, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL; (305) 375 3000; pamm.org
