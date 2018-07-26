Local Photographer Peggy Nolan: "It Took Me Many Years to Call Myself an Artist"

Peggy Nolan devoted the majority of her life to raising seven kids, all the while dreaming about making art. While she stayed at home, cooking and cleaning, she spent the few free moments she had studying photography books and honing her skills behind the lens with shoplifted film. As her kids grew up and moved out, a marriage came and went, and a BFA turned into an MFA, Nolan's dream of working as a fine art photographer became a reality. Her life's story and work are the subject of a presentation she'll give at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) to be followed by a tour of the Sid Grossman exhibit, currently on view at the museum, led by Nolan. It's part of PAMM's Local Views series, that provides attendants with a local artist's perspective on the museum's programming.

It's also an opportunity to draw interesting parallels between Nolan and Grossman's work. The latter came of age during the Great Depression in a New York City tenement building. His work focused on the economic inequality of the era and his immediate surroundings. Grossman encouraged the mix of personal and political ideology in his images instead of an impartial documentary perspective—unlike the photojournalist that documented the horrors of industrialization a generation before.

Though working in very different times, in very different places, Nolan's images share the mix of personal anecdote and social consciousness that Grossman cheered. Her subjects are usually her seven kids and their children, whom she raised in government housing while eking out a living. Despite hardship, the working-class experience Grossman and Nolan both envision is vibrant and full of life. Nolan, however, is weary of artistic comparisons.