Model Volleyball Brings Together Beautiful People for a Good Cause

It doesn't get much hotter on the sands of Miami Beach than Model Volleyball, which returns for its 14th annual tournament on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31. The event pits 11 modeling agencies and 250 players against each other for a good cause.
As of press time, confirmed participants include two-time defending champions Select, as well as fellow agencies Wilhelmina, Next, Elite, Source, and BMG.
"By this point, here in year 14, if you're a Miami local, you know Model Volleyball," cofounder Olivia Ormos tells New Times. "If you're in the industry, you get to see some faces you don't always get to see year-round. We love giving agencies a platform to shine and share memories together. And as much of a highlight it is for our community, we have people traveling in from all over at this point, too."
Ormos expects more than 15,000 spectators to attend this year's tournament. Originally slated for Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, it was postponed to avoid the spring break mayhem.
"We've been partners with the city of Miami Beach for so many years, and it was important for us to align," Ormos says of the date change. "Had we kept the original dates, there would have been no parking for spectators, insane traffic getting to the beach, and more. We did this for the models, our partners, the city, and spectators. It will be a great time."
Monkey Shoulder Whisky has signed on as the title sponsor, meaning its larger-than-life Monkey Mixer truck will park on a beach for the first time ever. The truck has a concrete-style mixer on the back that has been morphed into the world's largest cocktail shaker. The sponsorship builds on a party atmosphere that will also include a Bootsy Bellows-sponsored VIP deck, flowing Bang Energy, and a set by DJ Ruckus on Saturday.
There will also be some very special guests. Dolphins star Tyreek Hill will make an appearance on March 30 to coach the Mavn team.
According to Ormos, Hill will also tag along with the Mavn team to play five points with the squad, and additional Dolphins players, their wives, and to-be-unveiled celebrities may show up throughout the weekend. In the past, Model Volleyball guests have included Joe Jonas, Vince Vaughn, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Scott, and Calvin Klein.
This year's final new nugget is a local nonprofit that will receive proceeds from the event: Little Lighthouse Foundation. In past events, benefactors have included the Angel Watching Over Me Foundation, and funds have also been utilized to help build the first women's cancer center in Haiti.
Model Volleyball 2024. Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31, at 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; modelvolleyball.com. Admission is free with RSVP; VIP tickets cost $500 to $750 via eventbrite.com.