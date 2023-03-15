 Modeling Agencies Compete at Model Volleyball 2024 in Miami Beach | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Model Volleyball Brings Together Beautiful People for a Good Cause

Eleven modeling agencies and 250 players will compete on the sands of Miami Beach in hopes of winning this year's Model Volleyball.
March 22, 2024
Model Volleyball returns to the sands of Miami Beach March 30-31.
Model Volleyball returns to the sands of Miami Beach March 30-31. Model Volleyball photo
Share this:
It doesn't get much hotter on the sands of Miami Beach than Model Volleyball, which returns for its 14th annual tournament on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31. The event pits 11 modeling agencies and 250 players against each other for a good cause.

As of press time, confirmed participants include two-time defending champions Select, as well as fellow agencies Wilhelmina, Next, Elite, Source, and BMG.

"By this point, here in year 14, if you're a Miami local, you know Model Volleyball," cofounder Olivia Ormos tells New Times. "If you're in the industry, you get to see some faces you don't always get to see year-round. We love giving agencies a platform to shine and share memories together. And as much of a highlight it is for our community, we have people traveling in from all over at this point, too."

Ormos expects more than 15,000 spectators to attend this year's tournament. Originally slated for Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, it was postponed to avoid the spring break mayhem.

"We've been partners with the city of Miami Beach for so many years, and it was important for us to align," Ormos says of the date change. "Had we kept the original dates, there would have been no parking for spectators, insane traffic getting to the beach, and more. We did this for the models, our partners, the city, and spectators. It will be a great time."
click to enlarge A model spiking the ball on the sands of Miami Beach
Local model agencies will compete for the title while raising funds for the Little Lighthouse Foundation.
Model Volleyball photo
There are a couple of new components to the experience this year. First, Monkey Shoulder Whisky has signed on as the title sponsor, meaning its larger-than-life Monkey Mixer truck will park on a beach for the first time ever. The truck has a concrete-style mixer on the back that has been morphed into the world's largest cocktail shaker. The sponsorship builds on a party atmosphere that will also include a Bootsy Bellows-sponsored VIP deck, flowing Bang Energy, and a set by DJ Ruckus on Saturday.

There will also be some very special guests. Dolphins star Tyreek Hill will make an appearance on March 30 to coach the Mavn team.

According to Ormos, Hill will also tag along with the Mavn team to play five points with the squad, and additional Dolphins players, their wives, and to-be-unveiled celebrities may show up throughout the weekend. In the past, Model Volleyball guests have included Joe Jonas, Vince Vaughn, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Scott, and Calvin Klein.

This year's final new nugget is a local nonprofit that will receive proceeds from the event: Little Lighthouse Foundation. In past events, benefactors have included the Angel Watching Over Me Foundation, and funds have also been utilized to help build the first women's cancer center in Haiti.

Model Volleyball 2024. Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31, at 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; modelvolleyball.com. Admission is free with RSVP; VIP tickets cost $500 to $750 via eventbrite.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott
At Artechouse, Computer Code Becomes Poetry

Visual Art

At Artechouse, Computer Code Becomes Poetry

By Artburst Miami
Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Things To Do

Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Vanishing Act: ICA Miami Quietly Removes Portrait of Palestinian Scholar From Major Retrospective

Visual Art

Vanishing Act: ICA Miami Quietly Removes Portrait of Palestinian Scholar From Major Retrospective

By Douglas Markowitz
Eyes on Miami: Jake Paul, Lil' Kim, Sean O'Malley, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Jake Paul, Lil' Kim, Sean O'Malley, and Others

By World Red Eye
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation