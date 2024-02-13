 Miami Ultraskate Hosts 24-Hour Skate-A-Thon at Homestead Speedway | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Homestead Speedway Morphs Into a 24-Hour Skate-A-Thon

During Miami Ultraskate, more than 200 skateboarders will glide around the Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 1.5-mile track for 24 hours.
February 13, 2024
Skaters of all kinds will converge at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Skaters of all kinds will converge at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Miami Ultraskate photo
Share this:
This week, a different type of four-wheeled object will zoom around Homestead-Miami Speedway. For a twelfth year, Miami Ultraskate is a go, attracting some of the best long-distance skateboarders in the world.

Upwards of 200 skateboarders will embark on a 24-hour journey of nonstop skating around the racetrack's 1.5-mile loop starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15.

"This event was created to have a venue for world records to be broken," Scott Ziegler, head of public relations for Miami Ultraskate, tells New Times. "Our first couple of years, we had 50 or so people participate and then we started adding new categories, like team components, in-line skaters, and quad skaters; things really took off. We have the whole track to ourselves, and it makes for quite a party."

The event is free and open to the public, though there will be limited onsite concessions, activations, and activities for spectators. Ziegler says the event is geared toward participants, with a basecamp, catering, and prizes for those who enter. Registration runs $200 per person and will jump to $250 after 5 p.m. on February 14. (New Times readers can save $75 off registration using the code NTLOCAL75.)

Colorado resident Joe Mazzone holds the world record for the furthest distance traveled by skateboard. He set the record of 313.9 miles in 24 hours at Miami Ultraskate in 2021. According to Ziegler, to date, just 11 people have crossed the 300-mile-in-24-hour threshold. At the event, patches and keepsakes are given to those achieving 100-mile, 150-mile, and other benchmarks.

In addition to Mazzone, long-distance skateboarding heavyweights slated to attend include the event's founders and Miami locals Andy Andras and Joner Strauss. According to Ziegler, additional participants are scheduled to fly in from Singapore, Lithuania, Canada, Germany, Chile, Brazil, France, Switzerland, and Argentina.

Approximately 15 of the 200 total participants are going for world records. Otherwise, it's a non-grueling and chill affair.

"We have entire families that show up to participate, and it really is a familial vibe," Ziegler adds. "There really is no pressure at this event. It's about seeing how far you can go and, as for the broader sport, staying in shape, traveling, hanging out, and having some fun. I'd invite anyone to come out and give it a try."

Beyond the Miami Ultraskate event, organizers will host a group skate in Miami Beach and an afterparty at SkateBird Miami on Saturday, February 17.

Miami Ultraskate. 7:30 a.m. Thursday, February 15, through Friday, February 16, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, One Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd., Homestead; 24hourultraskate.com. Admission is free; registration to skate costs $250.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott

Trending

Eyes on Miami: Talib Kweli, Ashanti, Serena Williams, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Talib Kweli, Ashanti, Serena Williams, and Others

By World Red Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode Six: Cuchi Cuchi!

Film & TV

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode Six: Cuchi Cuchi!

By Trae DeLellis
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Things To Do

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Area Stage Adds Immersive Twist to Classic Musical Oliver!

Theater

Area Stage Adds Immersive Twist to Classic Musical Oliver!

By Artburst Miami
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation