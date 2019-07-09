Miami Swim Week 2019 Parties and Events You Can Actually Attend

It’s that time of year again: Miami Swim Week, the annual international swimwear trade show, lands in the city from July 10 through 16, full of designers, runway shows, parties, and tons of pop-up shopping opportunities. Amidst all the glamour and excitement, though, it can be tough to figure out which parties and events you can actually attend, and which are reserved for industry insiders. Below, find a handy guide to some of the best events that are open to the public. As new events are added, check out swimweekcalendar.com, the official calendar of the week, for more updates.

Wednesday, June 10

Miss Bikini Swimwear Fashion Show. Start your Miami Swim Week with this beauty pageant and model search featuring swimwear designers from around the world. Miss Bikini US calls itself “a Victoria’s Secret-style swimwear fashion show,” and gives aspiring models the chance to walk the runway and further their careers. (Apply here if you’re interested in entering yourself.) 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Grand Beach Hotel Miami Beach, 4835 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8666; swimweekcalendar.com. Tickets cost $35 via missbikinius.com.

EXPAND Pieces from Adriana Iglesias' latest collection Adriana Iglesias

Thursday, July 11

The Paraiso Bungalow. Brands like Aloha Collection, Chopard, Olivela, and Tropic of C will sell resort wear, beauty products, jewelry, and accessories at this oceanfront pop-up shop. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, through Sunday, July 14, at the Paraiso Bungalow, Collins Park, Miami Beach; paraisomiamibeach.com. Free.

Miss Bikini United States Final Fashion Show. The finalists of the Miss Bikini pageant compete in the fantasy swimwear, spokesmodel, and evening gown competitions, and winners are crowned, including Miss Bikini Model, Miss Bikini Fitness, Miss Ocean and Miss Bikini United States. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Grand Beach Hotel Miami Beach, 4835 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8666; swimweekcalendar.com. Tickets cost $35–$50 via missbikinius.com.

Caliente: Miami Swim Week Fashion Showcase. Guests can arrive at this oceanfront show by land or sea to watch models, celebs, and influencers walk the runway in resort wear and swim. Featured designers include Praia, Diane von Furstenberg, and Swogger, and the show benefits the Lupus Foundation of America. 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Pier 19 Luxury Residences & Marina, 1951 NW South River Dr., Miami; 786-718-1005; pier19.com. Tickets cost $25 to $1,250 via eventbrite.com. Email sabrinam@missmodesty.net for dock info.

Fi’lia South Beach’s Swim Week Specials. Located right near most of the Swim Week action, Italian restaurant Fi’lia is offering specials for when you need a low-key lunch break or late-afternoon cocktail in the middle of the excitement. The a la carte menu features tasty dishes like Burrata Watermelon Salad, Shrimp & Melon Carpaccio Salad, and Seared Tuna Salad. Plus, they’ll offer a seven-hour happy hour every day of the week. Thursday, July 11, through Tuesday, July 16, at Fi’lia South Beach, Berkeley Shore Hotel, 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-0819.

The runway at the W South Beach W South Beach

Friday July 12

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search. Join over 500 aspiring swimsuit models to line up at the W South Beach for an open casting call, as the brand searches for its next Sports Illustrated swim cover star. 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 12, at W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3000; www.marriott.com. Free.

Morphew x Eugenia Kim Trunk Show. Two New York fashion brands—lifestyle brand Morphew and hat designer Eugenia Kim — will cohost this appointment-only trunk show on the first floor of the Faena Bazaar.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 16, at Faena Bazaar, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-490-2003; faenabazaar.com. Email rsvp@shopmorphew.com to schedule an appointment.

EXPAND A few styles from Morphew's latest collection Morphew

Adriana Iglesias and LOVE Binetti Pop-Ups. Mediterranean-styled brand Adriana Iglesias and Argentinian designer Diego Binetti's LOVE brand will each stage pop-up shops for the public to peruse as Swim Week continues. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 16, at Faena Hotel Library Lounge, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. Free.

Swim Souk. The Standard Spa will highlight some of their favorite brands at Swim Souk, a Moroccan-inspired outdoor pop-up shop in their gardens. Shoppers can peruse summery clothes, swimwear, and accessories from dbrie, Katama Swim, Pared Eyewear, Rare Atlantic, and Philip Huang. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14, at the Gardens at the Standard Spa Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com. Free.

DC Swim Week Presents: Miami Swim Lounge Pop-Up. This pop-up shop and lounge features at least 20 designers (both established and emerging) in swim, resort, beauty, and accessories. The space combines networking, shopping, and a party atmosphere, featuring drink specials, a DJ and artists, swag bags, and a Peroni lounge. Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, to Sunday, July 14, at the Riviera Hotel South Beach, 318 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-7444; dcswimweek.com. Free with RSVP.

Models at Style Saves Style Saves

Style Saves Runway Show. Hosted by model Rocky Barnes, this annual fashion show fundraiser will feature styles by lifestyle swimwear brands such as Kai Lani, Maheli Heli, Macaed and Abruzzo Swim, plus shoes and accessories by Florabella and Mystique Sandals. Guests can also enjoy a sponsored bar and gift bags. Funds raised from swim at the event will go toward Style Saves’ Back-To-School event at Mana Wynwood in August, which provides school supplies, uniforms, and shoes to over 7,500 Florida students. 10 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Setai Miami Beach, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-520-6000; thesetaihotels.com. Tickets cost $100 via eventbrite.com.

Saturday, July 13

Find Your Centre: Wellness Festival. As part of their Find Your Centre platform, Brickell City Centre will host their first wellness festival during Swim Week, featuring food and drink tastings, wellness services from The Biostation, and a selection of free classes. Try a dance workout class with Vixen and Live!, boot camp with Legacy Fit, guided yoga with Lululemon, or a mandala meditation session. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-350-9922; brickellcitycentre.com. Free.

W Swim Fashion Bazaar. W South Beach will host a Swim Fashion Bazaar in the Grove, where shoppers can browse through swimwear brands, accessories, food and drink pop-ups, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, at the Grove, W South Beach, 2201 Collins Avenue, 305-938-3000; marriott.com. Free.

Models at Sunni Dai Kids Fashion Week Jennifer Wright Photography

Sunni Dai Kids Fashion Show. As pint-sized models walk the runway dressed in the latest kids fashion, the event will also feature lots of fun for the whole family. Expect pop-up shops, kids crafts, a photo booth, food, and performances. There will also be a station on cancer education, and 10 percent of ticket proceeds will go toward cancer research. 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Bubble City Wynwood, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-440-5412; sunnidai.com. Tickets cost $15–$55 via eventbrite.com.

Eido Swimwear Presents: “She Retreats” in Honor of Female Survivors. Eido Swimwear launched their Wonder Woman Initiative this summer, and for this year’s Swim Week show, they’ll honor four women with the Eido Wonder Woman Awards: burn survivor Ana Gonzalez, coach Jennifer Nicole Lee, domestic violence survivor Amanda Chattic, and wellness entrepreneur Carla Joseph. The honorees will tell their stories and wear pieces from the brand’s resort wear collection. The event will also feature a fashion show, giveaways from Suja Juice and Greek Goddess Lashes, live dance performances, and mindful meditation. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Kimpton Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $10–$50 via eventbrite.com.

Beauty & the Beats. Enjoy live music and beauty activations with a sunset soiree at Brickell City Centre. Enjoy an Acqua di Parma scent bar, Caudalie refresh station, Supergoop sampling, and an IGK tutorial on how to get those perfect summer beach waves. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave., Miami; 305-350-9922; brickellcitycentre.com. Free.

EXPAND Recent styles from LOVE Binetti LOVE Binetti

Descalzo Shows Third-Annual Luxury Swim & Resort Wear Showcase. Fashion show production company Descalzo Shows, which specializes in working with female designers, will hold their third annual show, hosted by Tayo Ishola of Eido Swimwear. The show will include collections by KK Swimwear, Gitchi Gami Swimwear, Lust Swim, Ana Stulic, Glamour Glamour Swimwear, and Koki Swimwear, plus a performance by dance recording artist Runaground. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Kimpton Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $45 to $150 via eventbrite.com.

Maxim Hot 100 Experience Hosted by Olivia Culpo. Maxim’s annual Hot 100 issue (currently on newsstands) celebrates 100 influential and empowered women around the world. This year, the magazine’s Hot 100 Experience comes to Miami for the first time, for Swim Week. Hosted by the issue’s cover star, the model, influencer, and actress Olivia Culpo, the party will feature other models, athletes, actors, and influencers from the issue. Guests can enjoy music by DJ Bobby French, brand activations, drinks, and more. 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; sbe.com. General admission starts at $100 and tables start at $3,000 via tixr.com.

Badgley Mischka Runway Show. Badgley Mischka will show off their newest swim collection on the W Hotel’s poolside runway. 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at WET Pool Deck, W South Beach 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3000; marriott.com. Free.

Sunday, July 14

Beach Blowout Hosted by Peroni. Peroni will host a morning beach party at the W Hotel, featuring craft cocktails, snacks, and more by the sea. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, July 14, the beach at W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., 305-938-3000; marriott.com. Free.

EXPAND The Nauti Burger beckons Nautilus by Arlo

Nauti Bod Bash. After days spent partying and eyeing glamorous bathing suits, Nautilus by Arlo has just the thing you’ll probably be craving: giant, delicious burgers and a poolside movie about body positivity and self-love. The hotel is offering their signature Nauti Burgers for a special price of $10 and showing I Feel Pretty by the pool to help you wind down. 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-503-5700; arlohotels.com.

Maaji Takes Over the Streets at Brickell City Centre Fashion Show. Maaji will demonstrate its resort 2020 collection to industry insiders, Miami residents, and visitors alike at Brickell City Centre. 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Brickell City Centre, 701 South Miami Ave., Miami; 305-350-9922; brickellcitycentre.com. Free.

Sports Illustrated SI Runway Show. Check out which of the 500 hopefuls make the cut and get to walk the poolside runway at the W Hotel. 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at WET Pool Deck, W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3000; marriott.com. Free.