The Disheveled History of Miami's Shopping Malls

Until the mid-'50s, Miami's definitive shopping district was nestled on bustling Flagler Street in downtown. Many amenities standard in today's shopping malls could be found there: department stores (most important, the Burdines on South Miami Avenue), restaurants, general retail, and movie theaters. The area was a place to eat, drink, exchange ideas, watch movies, and, of course, buy things. But as the '50s came to an end, so did downtown Miami's commercial importance. It waned as suburbia was born. Centrally located businesses began to shutter and "For Rent" signs multiplied as entrepreneurs and consumers chased the American dream to the sprawling suburbia out west and down south.

After World War II and the conflict in Korea came an era of international peace and national prosperity. Between 1945 and 1960, the gross national product grew from $200 billion to more than $500 billion. The middle class had more money to spend than ever before, and the widespread use of the automobile allowed fast and convenient travel; living close to one's job was no longer a necessity.

Many of the hundreds of thousands of troops that had been stationed in Miami during the war had, as the old phrase goes, "gotten sand in their boots," and decided to stick around. The city's population boomed, and developers began to see opportunity in the largely undeveloped tracts of land outside the city. They built thousands of modest, inexpensive homes for returning World War II veterans in places such as Kendall and North Dade, which became population centers.

As residential geography shifted, so too did retail and financial centers. Commercial developers reimagined consumer culture while accelerating profit by stoking an economy built on mass consumption. It was in this newly suburbanized and hypercapitalistic environment of the '50s that the Miami shopping mall was born.

It's important to note that the birth of these commercial centers incentivized white flight from urban centers and intensified unequal access to commodities. Their locations in mostly white areas far from the inner city was a significant barrier for poor people of color in the '50s and '60s. In fact, until desegregation in the '60s, African-Americans were barred from countless businesses and relied on a commercial district then located in Overtown. If they were allowed into large white-owned retail stores, they often weren't permitted to use the fitting rooms. It would be remiss to forget that the commercial hey-days of those two decades were rife with racism.

The growth and popularity of Miami's uniquely tropical and glittering malls in many ways shaped the area. What follows is an incomplete list of some major centers — both that failed and have persevered.



Biscayne Shopping Plaza putting up finishing touches before grand opening; 1955 Courtesy of Malcolm Lauredo

Biscayne Shopping Center, 1955

With 1,700 parking spaces, 38 retail stores, and a 400-seat restaurant, Biscayne Shopping Center holds the distinction of being among Miami's first shopping malls. Built in 1955, this proto-MiMo complex consisted of three buildings connected by overhanging bridges. It represented the booming concentration of residences and spending capital north of the city's center, far from the traffic-clogged streets of downtown. It's also noteworthy that it was the location of the first J.C. Penney in Miami.

A year before its opening, a building permit for a $2.4 million structure had been issued by the Miami Building Department to the Sommer Brothers Construction Company. The Sommers — Sigmund and Irving — had extensive real-estate holdings in New York. Their investment revealed the area's perceived financial potential.

The local architecture firm Robert Fitch Smith was tapped to design Biscayne Shopping Center, which was built with precast concrete. It was designed with overhanging roofs, balconies, and marquees that protected shoppers from the rain and heat. The astute use of color used varying shades of beige and muted tropical tones representative of the sea. Perhaps most impressive to shoppers was the size of the parking lot. Suburbanites were finally living the motorized existence that had been predicted for American society since the '20s. Few things excited white, middle-class Americans more than amenities for their shiny cars.

An advertisement announcing the mall's grand opening boasted, "For the first time, Greater Miami has an opportunity to shop in an uncongested, spacious plaza — with the big plus of downtown selection and service. All stores in this huge shopping plaza are complete merchandising operations." The grand-opening "gala" would include "festivities to lure the masses." There was even a raffle whose grand prize was a 1955 Chevrolet.

Over the years, the shopping center's name has changed. Today it's known as Midpoint.



Architects rendering of 163rd Street Shopping Center; 1954 State Archives of Florida

163rd Street Shopping Center, 1956

The 163rd Street Shopping Center was the first major example of an architecturally modern shopping center in Dade County. The massive, 50-acre complex housed 49 inward-facing storefronts. It was designed to emulate the feeling of a downtown shopping district, with stores to the left and right of the main passage. Marketed as being "just like three blocks out of Flagler Street," the North Miami mall could accommodate a whopping 4,000 cars; it included more than twice the number of parking spots as Biscayne Shopping Center. The cost was $15 million, and the project was spearheaded by the president of Food Fair, a now-defunct South Florida grocery store.

The 163rd Street Shopping Center marked an evolution in the Miami mall because it included two major department stores that were direct competitors bookending the complex. Though seemingly counterintuitive, this practice had become increasingly popular in other parts of the United States. Pinning Miami department-store meccas Burdines and Richard's at opposite ends of the mall sustained the smaller retailers in between. And by all contemporary accounts, there was enough projected wealth in the area for all merchandisers. An estimated 400,000 people lived within ten miles of the new center.