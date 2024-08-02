Play Nintendo Tour Is Coming to Aventura Mall

Japanese video game giant Nintendo will visit Aventura Mall August 8-11 as part of its Play Nintendo Tour. The family-friendly event promises characters, photo ops, activities, and, of course, games.
During the event, you can demo Nintendo games like Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These are all games for the Nintendo Switch, the console released in 2017, which has sold more than 140 million units, making it Nintendo's best-selling home console of all time. (Yes, it even surpassed the Wii.)
At the Aventura Mall event, there will also be personality quizzes, jumbo puzzles featuring Mario and friends, memory matching games, and a claw machine where you can snag fun items. Guests will also receive a Play Nintendo Tour passport and collect stamps through various activities. Those with a completed passport will receive free Nintendo goodies such as Play Nintendo bracelets, coloring pages, and a Nintendo Switch Online 14-day trial code.
If you have a Nintendo account, you can check in with My Nintendo at the event and receive a special Super Mario-themed gift (while supplies last) and 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points.
If you still don't own a Switch, you might want to hold off on jumping on the bandwagon this late in the game. Rumors are that Nintendo will be announcing a successor to the hybrid console later this year, with it being in the hands of consumers in early 2025.
In addition to Mario, Nintendo is also behind the video game franchises Animal Crossing, the Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, Metroid, Fire Emblem, and Pokémon.
Play Nintendo Tour. 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8, through Saturday, August 10, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Aventura Mall's Center Court, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-935-1110; aventuramall.com. Admission is free.