Eyes on Miami: Swae Lee, Nelly, Nick Cannon and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
March 20
Grand Opening of Wynwood Padel Club and ThreeOmFive: Wynwood Padel Club and ThreeOmFive celebrated its grand opening.
LaLiga Joins Muguruza at Miami Open 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium: Before starting his participation in the North American tournament, Carles Puyol and Garbiñe Muguruza participated in a training session designed by LaLiga to test their skills with the soccer ball and the tennis ball at the Miami Open 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium.
March 21
Currents, an Experiential Audio-Visual Concert Series at PAMM: PAMM launched Currents presented by Defy, an elevated experiential audio-visual concert series with a progressive focus on indie rock, electronica, and R&B.
March 22
Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring MISO and Jose Luis Rodriguez (El Puma): The renowned Venezuelan singer known as El Puma joined the Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO) on stage for an incredible performance in the Miami Design District.
Nick Cannon Hosts Meet & Greet at Wild ‘N Out Sport Bar & Arcade: DJ, comedian, and host of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Nick Cannon hosted a meet and greet with fans at Wild ’N Out Sports Bar and Arcade.
The David Grutman, Prince Tennis, and Unknwn Collaboration Launch Dinner at Swan: Miami Design District’s new restaurant Swan was home to an all out DJ take over.
Nick Cannon at iLov305 Steakhouse & Nightlife: Nick Cannon performed a live set at iLov305 Steakhouse and Nightlife on Friday night.
DJ Pauly D and Foodgod at LIV: DJ Pauly D brought the party to LIV on Friday night. The infamous DJ known for his role on Jersey Shore had the crowd fist pumping all night long.
March 23
Nelly at E11even Saturdays: E11even heated up as rapper Nelly took center stage.
Sinatra Meets the Sopranos at Fontainebleau Miami Beach: The Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the site of countless Sinatra performances and an iconic episode of The Sopranos, proudly hosted “Sinatra Meets The Sopranos” in the historic Fontaine Ballroom, on the stage where Sinatra once performed.
The David Grutman, Prince Tennis, and Unknwn Collaboration Launch Afterparty at Story: Big Boi took over Story as the crowd went wild.
The Little Lighthouse Foundation’s Hearts & Stars Gala 2019: Vintage Vegas Presented by E11even Miami: Over 1,500 people from all over world gathered in the Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza to enjoy Grammy award-winning artist Nelly as he headlined the Little Lighthouse Foundation’s (“LLF”) 10th Hearts & Stars Gala: Vintage Vegas.
March 24
Nocturne Performance at Faena Theater: Faena Miami Beach welcomed guests for a wild ride at Nocturne, a new late-night, performance-driven dance party at Faena Theater.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
March 25
Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd at Rockwell Mondays: Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd got the crowd hyped up as he took the stage and put on an a crazy performance at Rockwell.
March 26
David Guetta, Cedric Gervais, Alec Monopoly, and Damian Lazarus at Favela Beach at Wall: Favela Beach at Wall kicked off Miami Music Week as David Guetta, Cedric Gervais, Alec Monopoly, and Damian Lazarus took over the club.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!