4
Prince Royce
Prince Royce
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Swae Lee, Nelly, Nick Cannon and Others

World Red Eye | March 28, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 20

Grand Opening of Wynwood Padel Club and ThreeOmFive: Wynwood Padel Club and ThreeOmFive celebrated its grand opening.

Carles Puyol and Garbiñe Muguruza
Carles Puyol and Garbiñe Muguruza
World Red Eye

LaLiga Joins Muguruza at Miami Open 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium: Before starting his participation in the North American tournament, Carles Puyol and Garbiñe Muguruza participated in a training session designed by LaLiga to test their skills with the soccer ball and the tennis ball at the Miami Open 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium.

World Red Eye

March 21

Currents, an Experiential Audio-Visual Concert Series at PAMM: PAMM launched Currents presented by Defy, an elevated experiential audio-visual concert series with a progressive focus on indie rock, electronica, and R&B.

Athina Marturet, Karen Lefrak, Jessica Ledon, and David Guetta
Athina Marturet, Karen Lefrak, Jessica Ledon, and David Guetta
World Red Eye

March 22

Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring MISO and Jose Luis Rodriguez (El Puma): The renowned Venezuelan singer known as El Puma joined the Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO) on stage for an incredible performance in the Miami Design District.

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon
World Red Eye

Nick Cannon Hosts Meet & Greet at Wild ‘N Out Sport Bar & Arcade: DJ, comedian, and host of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Nick Cannon hosted a meet and greet with fans at Wild ’N Out Sports Bar and Arcade.

Gianluca Vacchi and DJ Pauly D
Gianluca Vacchi and DJ Pauly D
World Red Eye

The David Grutman, Prince Tennis, and Unknwn Collaboration Launch Dinner at Swan: Miami Design District’s new restaurant Swan was home to an all out DJ take over.

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon
World Red Eye

Nick Cannon at iLov305 Steakhouse & Nightlife: Nick Cannon performed a live set at iLov305 Steakhouse and Nightlife on Friday night.

DJ Pauly D
DJ Pauly D
World Red Eye

DJ Pauly D and Foodgod at LIV: DJ Pauly D brought the party to LIV on Friday night. The infamous DJ known for his role on Jersey Shore had the crowd fist pumping all night long.

Nelly
Nelly
World Red Eye

March 23

Nelly at E11even Saturdays: E11even heated up as rapper Nelly took center stage.

Vincent Pastore, Michael Imperioli, and Steve Schirripa
Vincent Pastore, Michael Imperioli, and Steve Schirripa
World Red Eye

Sinatra Meets the Sopranos at Fontainebleau Miami Beach: The Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the site of countless Sinatra performances and an iconic episode of The Sopranos, proudly hosted “Sinatra Meets The Sopranos” in the historic Fontaine Ballroom, on the stage where Sinatra once performed.

Sleepy Brown & Big Boi
Sleepy Brown & Big Boi
World Red Eye

The David Grutman, Prince Tennis, and Unknwn Collaboration Launch Afterparty at Story: Big Boi took over Story as the crowd went wild.

Nelly
Nelly
World Red Eye

The Little Lighthouse Foundation’s Hearts & Stars Gala 2019: Vintage Vegas Presented by E11even Miami: Over 1,500 people from all over world gathered in the Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza to enjoy Grammy award-winning artist Nelly as he headlined the Little Lighthouse Foundation’s (“LLF”) 10th Hearts & Stars Gala: Vintage Vegas.

Eyes on Miami: Swae Lee, Nelly, Nick Cannon and Others
World Red Eye

March 24

Nocturne Performance at Faena Theater: Faena Miami Beach welcomed guests for a wild ride at Nocturne, a new late-night, performance-driven dance party at Faena Theater.

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd
Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd
World Red Eye

March 25

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd at Rockwell Mondays: Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd got the crowd hyped up as he took the stage and put on an a crazy performance at Rockwell.

Cedric Gervais, Alec Monopoly, and David Guetta
Cedric Gervais, Alec Monopoly, and David Guetta
World Red Eye

March 26

David Guetta, Cedric Gervais, Alec Monopoly, and Damian Lazarus at Favela Beach at Wall: Favela Beach at Wall kicked off Miami Music Week as David Guetta, Cedric Gervais, Alec Monopoly, and Damian Lazarus took over the club.

    Send: