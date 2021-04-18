Eyes on Miami: Strawberry Moon, the Wharf, Pilo's Tequila Garden, and More

- Local
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel
David Grutman and friends dined at the new Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel on Tuesday, April 13. Now taking reservations for opening on Thursday, April 15, guests can enjoy the brand new restaurant on the third floor.
The Experience Club Launch Operations in Miami at Soho Beach House
The Experience Club started the internationalization of its business model with the opening of an operation based in Miami, aiming to establish an exclusive relationship channel with the rapidly growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs and executives in the state of Florida. The Experience Club U.S. launch took place on Tuesday, April 13, in an event at Soho Beach House that highlighted the presentation of the award-winning publicist Anselmo Ramos with offices in Miami, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, and Toronto.
Tantric Mondays at Myn-Tu
Tantric Mondays at Myn-Tu officially returned for an exotic evening of French and Japanese cuisine and live entertainment.
Flamingle Brunch at the Wharf Miami
On Sunday afternoon, guests enjoyed The Wharf‘s weekly Sundays On The River! They experienced live music, specialty brunch, and, most importantly, the outdoor, riverside experience.
1990 Club Pop-Up
Saturdays in South Beach are always a good time, especially when you spend them partying at the hottest new pop-up, 1990 Club.
BOHO Fridays
Friday night at BOHO House was one to remember, as guests spent the night eating, drinking, and most importantly dancing, in the outdoor courtyard to music by Anané.
Living Room at W South Beach Thursdays
Thursday nights at Living Room at W South Beach are the perfect way to get a jumpstart to the weekend, as guests can enjoy delicious drinks, eats, and good music in the outdoor courtyard.
Villa Azur Thursdays
Villa Azur pulled out all the stops on Thursday night for their weekly dinner party, where guests celebrated with endless bottle parades and dancing in the outdoor courtyard.
Thursday Soirée at Marion
When it comes to Thursday night dinner parties, no one does it better than Marion and their weekly lavish soirée.
My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami
When the boyfriends are out of town, there's no stopping the ladies from heading to Bâoli for a wild night full of mischief and partying.
Juhn and Tyla Yaweh at Pilo’s Tequila Garden
Pilo’s Tequila Garden was on another level Wednesday night when Juhn and Tyla Yaweh took over for a surprise performance that had the crowd turned all the way up.
