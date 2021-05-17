 
Eyes on Miami: Rauw Alejandro, Smokepurpp, Quavo, Offset, and Others

World Red Eye | May 17, 2021 | 8:00am
Eyes on Miami: Rauw Alejandro, Smokepurpp, Quavo, Offset, and Others
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Nicolas Delrieu Commissions Romero Britto and Presents Michel Martelly with “Bless Haiti” in Honor of Haitian Heritage Month

Monaco businessman Nicolas Delrieu and his family expressed their affection for the Haitian country by giving away an original work by Romero Britto to the former president of Haiti, Michel Martelly.

World Red Eye

Miami Beach Edition Weekend with Alton Mason, Maria Borges, Keenyah Hill, and Frank Ferrer hosted by Frank Roberts and Cecile Raubenheimer

The Miami Beach Edition, Frank Roberts, VP of brand experience, and Cecile Raubenheimer, director of culture for the property, hosted Alton Mason, Maria Borges, Keenyah Hill, Frank Ferrer, and Legendary Damon for a ‘Just Because’ weekend where the guests enjoyed bubbles from Ruinart and a tasting menu of classic Jean-Georges Vongerichten dishes at Matador Room complemented by Latin sounds by Marlow Rosado.

World Red Eye

Alexander Delgado of Gente De Zona at Kiki on the River Sundays

On Sunday night, Alexander Delgado of Gente De Zona was spotted at Kiki on the River getting in one last celebration before the end of the weekend.

World Red Eye

Rauw Alejandro at the Oasis Wynwood

Live music has returned to Miami! On Saturday, May 8, top Reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro performed to an excited crowd at The Oasis, Miami’s newest concert destination.

World Red Eye

Alec Monopoly Launches Standalone Streetwear Line “ALEC” in Miami Design District

World-renowned street artist, Alec Monopoly, and his brother/manager, Avery Andon, hosted a vibrant launch party for the new stand-alone ALEC clothing line. Alec entertained the crowds while simultaneously DJing a two-hour performance and live painting a stunning, large-format artwork.

World Red Eye

Omar's/La Plage Ultra Exclusive Supper Club Experience at the Moon – Astra

Setting sights on the hottest spots all over Miami, Omar's/La Plage continues its legendary one-of-a-kind supper club experience every Thursday night at The Moon, an elegantly lush and intimate venue, with an unforgettable menu curated by Chef Giuseppe Marrone, of New York’s Omar's/La Boîte.

World Red Eye

Sol & the Tribu, Live on the Plaza at the Adrienne Arsht Center

Music lovers gathered on the stage of the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House on Friday, May 7 for the last Live on the Plaza performance of the season, starring local funk fusion band Sol and the Tribu.

World Red Eye

Herradura Ultra Tequila Dinner Experience at Leku

Herradura Ultra Tequila hosted top local media and influencers at Leku for the ultimate Cinco de Mayo dinner experience. Secret Sauce transformed Leku’s garden into an intimate starry oasis for the event.

World Red Eye

Quavo and Offset of Migos, Winnie Harlow, Trey Songz, and Nav at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY returned for another week of epicness where Quavo, Offset, Winnie Harlow, Trey Songz, and Nav were all spotted turning up in the booth with DJ Stevie J.

World Red Eye

Shiba San at Strawberry Moon

Saturday afternoon at Strawberry Moon was full of celebrations! Shiba San took over the decks for a special birthday set, while partygoers cheered him on and dancers surprised with him bottles and a birthday cake.

World Red Eye

Smokepurpp at Swan Saturdays

Swan was the place to be on Saturday night, as guests celebrated the weekend in the upstairs lounge, and Smokepurpp was spotted partying with friends.

World Red Eye

2 Chainz and Lil Pump at Story Saturdays

All we want for our Saturday is a lit performance from 2 Chainz… and thats what we got! On Saturday night he took over Story with Lil Pump, where they turned up with friends in the DJ booth alongside DJ Don Hot, DJ Five Venoms, and DJ E Sudd.

World Red Eye

Trey Songz and Kevin O’Leary at E11even Saturdays

Saturday night at E11even was one to remember, as Trey Songz took over the club for an unforgettable performance and Kevin O’Leary was spotted partying with friends all night long.

World Red Eye

1990 Club Pop-Up

On Saturday night partygoers gathered under the neon lights at 1990 Club for an epic evening of drinking, dancing, and late-night partying.

