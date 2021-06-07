Eyes on Miami: Quavo, Laidback Luke, Ras Terms, and Others

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

The who’s who of Miami gathered this weekend at Joia Beach to eat, drink and dance one last time with their friends, the venue’s creators and operators Mio Danilovic, Chris Paciello, and Marko Gojanovic.

Wynwood’s Memorial Day Weekend festivities began Friday at the Museum of Graffiti with the opening of its latest exhibition Ras Terms: Ancient Futurism presented by Ciroc, DeLeón Tequila, and Crown Royal. Ras Terms is a Miami-born spiritual street artist and graffiti pioneer who has been dedicated to his craft since the mid-1980s when he became one of the first street artists to paint the walls in the historic Wynwood Art District.

LIVONSUNDAY popped off for Memorial Day weekend, as plenty of celebrities including Future, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, Quavo and Offset of Migos, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, Gunna, Adrien Broner, Dess Dior, 42 Dugg, and Zoey Dollaz were all spotted at the club celebrating and turning up.

Story was turned all the way up on Saturday night as it welcomed back the one and only Migos for an insane performance. Busta Rhymes was also spotted at the club getting lit in the DJ booth alongside DJ Stevie J and DJ Fly Guy.

Saturday afternoon at Strawberry Moon was one to remember, as Steve Aoki took over the decks for a poolside set with a surprise guest appearance from Quavo of Migos.

Negroni Midtown‘s NYC-style cocktail bar stands out for serving great craft cocktails and homemade varieties of negronis, spritzes, and tonics.

On May 31, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) celebrated military families and the Blue Star Museums program with a family-friendly Memorial Day.

The long weekend celebrations started on Thursday night as partygoers headed to Villa Azur to drink and dance the night away.

South Florida-based restaurant groups Grove Bay Hospitality Group and Breakwater Hospitality Group are spicing up the Miami dining and nightlife scene with the opening of their premiere collaborative concept, Ch’i, located in Brickell City Centre. Inspired by the Chinese cafes that first dotted the streets of Latin America, and then of Miami and New York, Ch’i has created a style of entertainment, food, and service all its own.

Wednesday night was on fire as the ladies headed down to Bâoli and partied the night away with sparklers, bottles, and confetti.

There are no Sunday blues when you spend the night at Kiki on The River, dancing and drinking the night away like the weekend never has to end.

All of the Miami mamis headed to Pilo’s Tequila Garden on Wednesday night for a hump day celebration like no other, as they partied the night away at the Wynwood hotspot.

Laidback Luke made a guest appearance at Miami’s only 24-hour nightclub, E11evenn, kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a bang.