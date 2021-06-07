Eyes on Miami: Quavo, Laidback Luke, Ras Terms, and Others

- Local
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Last Saturday for the Originals at Joia Beach
The who’s who of Miami gathered this weekend at Joia Beach to eat, drink and dance one last time with their friends, the venue’s creators and operators Mio Danilovic, Chris Paciello, and Marko Gojanovic.
Museum of Graffiti’s Grand Opening of Ras Terms: Ancient Futurism featuring an NFT Drop
Wynwood’s Memorial Day Weekend festivities began Friday at the Museum of Graffiti with the opening of its latest exhibition Ras Terms: Ancient Futurism presented by Ciroc, DeLeón Tequila, and Crown Royal. Ras Terms is a Miami-born spiritual street artist and graffiti pioneer who has been dedicated to his craft since the mid-1980s when he became one of the first street artists to paint the walls in the historic Wynwood Art District.
Future, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, Quavo & Offset of Migos, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, Gunna, Adrien Broner, Dess Dior, 42 Dugg, and Zoey Dollaz at LIVONSUNDAY
LIVONSUNDAY popped off for Memorial Day weekend, as plenty of celebrities including Future, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, Quavo and Offset of Migos, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, Gunna, Adrien Broner, Dess Dior, 42 Dugg, and Zoey Dollaz were all spotted at the club celebrating and turning up.
Migos and Busta Rhymes at Story Saturdays
Story was turned all the way up on Saturday night as it welcomed back the one and only Migos for an insane performance. Busta Rhymes was also spotted at the club getting lit in the DJ booth alongside DJ Stevie J and DJ Fly Guy.
Steve Aoki and Quavo of Migos at Strawberry Moon
Saturday afternoon at Strawberry Moon was one to remember, as Steve Aoki took over the decks for a poolside set with a surprise guest appearance from Quavo of Migos.
Negroni Midtown Saturdays
Negroni Midtown‘s NYC-style cocktail bar stands out for serving great craft cocktails and homemade varieties of negronis, spritzes, and tonics.
Sounds & Stripes: Memorial Day at PAMM
On May 31, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) celebrated military families and the Blue Star Museums program with a family-friendly Memorial Day.
Villa Azur Thursdays
The long weekend celebrations started on Thursday night as partygoers headed to Villa Azur to drink and dance the night away.
Breakwater and Grove Bay Hospitality Groups Debut Ch’i
South Florida-based restaurant groups Grove Bay Hospitality Group and Breakwater Hospitality Group are spicing up the Miami dining and nightlife scene with the opening of their premiere collaborative concept, Ch’i, located in Brickell City Centre. Inspired by the Chinese cafes that first dotted the streets of Latin America, and then of Miami and New York, Ch’i has created a style of entertainment, food, and service all its own.
My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami
Wednesday night was on fire as the ladies headed down to Bâoli and partied the night away with sparklers, bottles, and confetti.
Kiki on the River Sundays
There are no Sunday blues when you spend the night at Kiki on The River, dancing and drinking the night away like the weekend never has to end.
She Calls Me Papi Wednesdays at Pilo’s Tequila Garden
All of the Miami mamis headed to Pilo’s Tequila Garden on Wednesday night for a hump day celebration like no other, as they partied the night away at the Wynwood hotspot.
Laidback Luke at E11even Fridays
Laidback Luke made a guest appearance at Miami’s only 24-hour nightclub, E11evenn, kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a bang.
