Eyes on Miami: Offset, Sommer Ray, Gloria Estefan, and Others

click to enlarge DJ Kumi World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Sommer Ray World Red Eye

click to enlarge Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, Jeffrey Chodorow, Alex Pirez, and Derek Jeter World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Gloria and Emilio Estefan World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Offset World Red Eye

click to enlarge Chris Botti World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Nico, Ale, Kali, Manolo, and Eric Castellanos World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesPérez Art Museum Miami guests were treated to an afternoon of music and fun. The hosts of WDNA Radio's Brainville crew presented a special site-specific live transmission into Brainville from artist Gary Simmons's sculptural installation, "Recapturing Memories of the Black Ark."Monte Carlo-grown restaurant brand Avenue 31 emerges in Miami with its second location, Avenue 31 Café, now open in Bal Harbour Shops.The moon was in strawberry this past weekend as things were getting sweet with Sommer Ray set at Strawberry Moon Saturdays; she even went back-to-back with Miami's very own Purple. Champagne showers, cannon balls, and endless sunshine kept the party going all afternoon.Look out, Coconut Grove: RedFarm is coming in hot. From NYC to the MIA, China Grill Management's Jeffrey Chodorow and Miami partner Alex Pirez have teamed up to open a locale of the iconic Chinese concept restaurant in the Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove.Chef Chris Valdes and Loews Miami Beach Hotel have collaborated again to present Eatz, a culinary extravaganza tailored exclusively for food enthusiasts, to kick off the celebrations during the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival.Miami Design District rolled out the red carpet for a special open-air concert with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, the official symphony of the City of Miami, featuring the Wailers. The event was produced by Emilio Estefan and conducted by Maestro Eduardo Marturet, with special performances by Carlos Camilo, Ana Villafañe, Eric Lee, and Luis Quintero.Fisher Island got a pop-up surprise when a beloved brand, Love Shack Fancy, debuted its spring collection alongside the newly USA-launched luxury collection Bain De Mer.Vic Garcia took over Bodega Coconut Grove on Saturday during the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. Guests experienced Vic Garcia's world through the artist's work and limited-edition merch collaboration with Bodega Taqueria y Tequila.Within the collaborative alliance of Barnes International and Compass, Barnes Yachting organized an exclusive event specifically tailored for Compass agents and its ultra-high-net-worth clients interested in yachting. Attendees traveled from different regions across the United States, with a notable concentration from the vibrant state of Florida.The Miami Concours returns for its seventh year with a two-day exhibition of the world's most significant post-war automobiles and examples of modern design and engineering excellence, expertly placed throughout the Miami Design District.Offset took over the stage and had the crowd going wild at LIV on Friday night. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night.Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti has been one of the most popular instrumentalists in the world for nearly three decades. He's collaborated with some of the biggest superstars on the planet, including Sting, Paul Simon, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Herbie Hancock, and Yo-Yo Ma.Unveiling a Symphony of Love during Valentine's week, Yellowpop displayed a vibrant array of neon signs around Basement Bowl & Skate, the luminescent indoor ice-skating rink and bowling alley located in the whimsical lover level of the Miami Beach Edition.Bored Cuban, the first cutting-edge NFT-inspired Cuban fast-casual restaurant, officially opened on February 15.Mixing music and spirits go hand in hand. Mezcal Unión brought some fresh flavor to the 305 on National Margarita Day to toast the occasion.Alex Sensation threw down a sick set at E11even. Along with the parades of tequila and Champagne, Sensation had the party going till the early morning.Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away like the weekend never had to end.It was a lit Saturday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the a.m.SLS Hyde Beach's iconic Saturdays at Bar Central never get old. Partygoers on the dance floor and ready to be swept away by the epic beats.Partying at Hyde Beach is always a good time. Where the bottle parades were endless, and the vibes were at an all-time high.