 Miami Nightlife Photos: Offset, Sommer Ray, Gloria Estefan | Miami New Times
Nightlife

Eyes on Miami: Offset, Sommer Ray, Gloria Estefan, and Others

Check out who World Red Eye caught on camera in and around Miami this week.
February 26, 2024
Offset
Offset
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
DJ Kumi
DJ Kumi
Memories of the Black Ark at PAMM: WDNA Radio's Live Transmission Into Brainville
Pérez Art Museum Miami guests were treated to an afternoon of music and fun. The hosts of WDNA Radio's Brainville crew presented a special site-specific live transmission into Brainville from artist Gary Simmons's sculptural installation, "Recapturing Memories of the Black Ark."
click to enlarge
World Red Eye
Avenue 31 Café Now Open in Bal Harbour Shops and Offers Weekend Brunch
Monte Carlo-grown restaurant brand Avenue 31 emerges in Miami with its second location, Avenue 31 Café, now open in Bal Harbour Shops.
Sommer Ray
Sommer Ray
Sommer Ray at Strawberry Moon Saturdays
The moon was in strawberry this past weekend as things were getting sweet with Sommer Ray set at Strawberry Moon Saturdays; she even went back-to-back with Miami's very own Purple. Champagne showers, cannon balls, and endless sunshine kept the party going all afternoon.
click to enlarge
Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, Jeffrey Chodorow, Alex Pirez, and Derek Jeter
World Red Eye

Farm to Table: RedFarm Opens in Coconut Grove

Look out, Coconut Grove: RedFarm is coming in hot. From NYC to the MIA, China Grill Management's Jeffrey Chodorow and Miami partner Alex Pirez have teamed up to open a locale of the iconic Chinese concept restaurant in the Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Eatz by Chris Valdes at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Chef Chris Valdes and Loews Miami Beach Hotel have collaborated again to present Eatz, a culinary extravaganza tailored exclusively for food enthusiasts, to kick off the celebrations during the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
Gloria and Emilio Estefan
World Red Eye

MISO Concert Featuring the Wailers

Miami Design District rolled out the red carpet for a special open-air concert with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, the official symphony of the City of Miami, featuring the Wailers. The event was produced by Emilio Estefan and conducted by Maestro Eduardo Marturet, with special performances by Carlos Camilo, Ana Villafañe, Eric Lee, and Luis Quintero.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

MAS by Morgan Shara, Love Shack Fancy, and Bain De Mer Host Love & Luxe Pop-Up Party on Fisher Island With Tepozan

Fisher Island got a pop-up surprise when a beloved brand, Love Shack Fancy, debuted its spring collection alongside the newly USA-launched luxury collection Bain De Mer.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Vic Garcia Bodega Coconut Grove Takeover

Vic Garcia took over Bodega Coconut Grove on Saturday during the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. Guests experienced Vic Garcia's world through the artist's work and limited-edition merch collaboration with Bodega Taqueria y Tequila.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Barnes Yachting and Compass Host an Exclusive Event Aboard the Victorious, a 278-foot Superyacht for the Miami Boat Show 2024

Within the collaborative alliance of Barnes International and Compass, Barnes Yachting organized an exclusive event specifically tailored for Compass agents and its ultra-high-net-worth clients interested in yachting. Attendees traveled from different regions across the United States, with a notable concentration from the vibrant state of Florida.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Miami Concours Red Carpet Day

The Miami Concours returns for its seventh year with a two-day exhibition of the world's most significant post-war automobiles and examples of modern design and engineering excellence, expertly placed throughout the Miami Design District.
click to enlarge
Offset
Offset at LIV

Offset at LIV

Offset took over the stage and had the crowd going wild at LIV on Friday night. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night.
click to enlarge
Chris Botti
World Red Eye

Chris Botti at Adrienne Arsht Center

Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti has been one of the most popular instrumentalists in the world for nearly three decades. He's collaborated with some of the biggest superstars on the planet, including Sting, Paul Simon, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Herbie Hancock, and Yo-Yo Ma.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Basement Miami Presents: Say It In Light, a Collaboration With YellowPop

Unveiling a Symphony of Love during Valentine's week, Yellowpop displayed a vibrant array of neon signs around Basement Bowl & Skate, the luminescent indoor ice-skating rink and bowling alley located in the whimsical lover level of the Miami Beach Edition.
click to enlarge
Nico, Ale, Kali, Manolo, and Eric Castellanos
World Red Eye

Bored Cuban Miami's First NFT Concept Opening

Bored Cuban, the first cutting-edge NFT-inspired Cuban fast-casual restaurant, officially opened on February 15.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mezcal Unión Celebrates National Margarita Day at Dante’s HiFi

Mixing music and spirits go hand in hand. Mezcal Unión brought some fresh flavor to the 305 on National Margarita Day to toast the occasion.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Alex Sensation at E11even

Alex Sensation threw down a sick set at E11even. Along with the parades of tequila and Champagne, Sensation had the party going till the early morning.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge
Mayami Fridays

Mayami Fridays

It was a lit Saturday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the a.m.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Saturdays at Bar Central SLS Hyde Beach

SLS Hyde Beach's iconic Saturdays at Bar Central never get old. Partygoers on the dance floor and ready to be swept away by the epic beats.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Partying at Hyde Beach is always a good time. Where the bottle parades were endless, and the vibes were at an all-time high.
