Eyes on Miami: NYE 2021 at Swan, Space Park, Nikki Beach, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

This winter, Cote, one of New York’s most coveted reservations and America’s first Korean steakhouse, will open its doors at the entrance of the Miami Design District located on the corner of 39th Street and 2nd Avenue. In honor of the highly-anticipated opening of Cote Miami, Simon Kim hosted an intimate New Year’s Eve dinner with close friends in the celebrated restaurant’s newest outpost unveiling next month in Miami’s Design District. The New York City-based Korean steakhouse concept welcomed multi-platinum, hip-hop legend Nas who performed live while guests indulged in the coveted Michelin-starred dishes. All guests were rapid-tested for COVID-19 before they were permitted to enter the restaurant.

Rácket, Wynwood’s upscale bar and lounge, hosted a New Year’s Eve party with Headliner Marketing Group featuring rapper Fabolous. Guests toasted to the New Year with cocktails courtesy of Ciroc and DeLeón Tequila.

Guests were treated to “Midnight in Paris” ringing in the New Year in style at David Grutman‘s Swan. They enjoyed dining under the stars in the expansive outdoor garden and having a picture-perfect night in the chicest restaurant in the Design District.

Guests celebrated the New Year at Miami’s most beloved waterfront oasis, Joia Beach! Nestled on the breathtaking beachfront key at Jungle Island, the hot spot gave guests the most idyllic backdrop to ring in 2021, overlooking the water of Biscayne Bay. Hosted By Mio Danilovic, Chris Paciello, and Marko Gojanovic, guests of Joia enjoyed a specially-curated meal four-course meal, champagne, refreshing creative cocktails while enjoying the sounds of DJ’s Apache and Ilan Doron, fire dancers, tribal drummers, fireworks displays, and more.

Guests kissed 2020 goodbye and rang in 2021 at Chica Miami’s NYE Bash. Hosted by chef Lorena Garcia & influencer Cindy Prado, Chica featured live entertainment by DJ Julian OK and Fern Diez and drums by Indio Jackson, plus a festive restaurant-wide champagne toast when the clock struck midnight.

Baia Beach Club hosted “Luce Del Luna” a New Year’s Eve farewell to 2020 overlooking the Miami skyline. Guests enjoyed a seated dinner with a backdrop of the notorious Mondrian South Beach views and were welcomed with a sage cocktail, a delectable prix-fixe menu, New Year’s Eve party favors, a midnight cheers, and sounds by Yissel.

Revelers rang in 2021 at Nikki Beach Miami Beach with a socially-distant and intimate Neon Jungle New Year’s Eve celebration. Guests enjoyed an elevated dining experience under the stars and toasted with Perrier-Jouet as the clock struck midnight. The ambiance featured festive decor comprised of lush greenery, vibrant florals, and elegant touches of neon lighting.

Club Space and Bar Lab debuted their new creation, Space Park with a socially distanced celebration under the Miami sky. Ukrainian artists Artbat made their Miami debut alongside Rony Seikaly, Ms. Mada, and Nii Tei.

This holiday season, The Setai continued its festive season featuring a series of holiday dinners and brunches centered on a delectable dining program inspired by the ancient Spice Trading routes that spanned the west coast of Japan, across the Mediterranean, and into Europe; the culmination of which is a grand New Year’s celebration with a five-course dinner experience created by chef Vijayudu Veena and his culinary team along with exotic entertainment and free-flowing Louis Roederer Champagne in the Setai’s infamous Courtyard.

Faena Miami Beach welcomed 2021 with an exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration, Illuminatio. To commemorate the evening, guests enjoyed a decadent feast at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, Pao by Paul Qui, and table service at the Living Room while live entertainment serenaded them throughout the property in celebration of a new beginning.

David Grutman‘s Papi Steak, in Miami’s trendy South of Fifth neighborhood, was the most romantic New Year’s Eve destination. The sophisticated and elevated evening was full of delicious food, beautiful cocktails, and, of course, plentiful steak with Papi’s special flare.

W South Beach rang in 2021 with a spectacular Magic Garden Ball at Living Room and Irma’s Bar. Guests toasted to the new year while enjoying music from live band Trio Los Amigos, DJ Juan Mejia, and DJ Diego Ciaramella.

For New Year’s Eve, Seaspice pulled out all the stops with a White Party celebration. Guests welcomed new beginnings with an elegantly decorated dinner, followed by live entertainment musicians and dancers performing on a floating stage on the Miami River. The festivities were glamorous, elegant, and tons of fun, setting the tone for 2021.

Diners escaped Miami’s concrete jungle at David Grutman‘s Komodo. The treehouse-like feel, lush gardens, and floating birds' nest made for an idyllic New Year’s Eve celebration in the center of Brickell’s bustling streets.

A beach party at DiLido Beach Club, the oceanfront restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, welcomed the new year in true Miami style, with dinner, drinks, and Latin vibes with a mix of top pop, tropical house, and hip-hop hits.

A Great Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve party in the Chandelier Room at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach celebrated the arrival of 2021 in grand fashion, with an elegant dinner and house music by Audioiko and Valen.

Partygoers ushered in 2021 under the stars and overlooking the ocean at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. Flowing cocktails and the vibrant sounds of two-time Latin Grammy Award-winner Tony Succar helped guests celebrate the end of 2020.

@miami started off 2021 with an outdoor dinner celebrating female empowerment. Local @miami female business owners, professionals, and pioneers came together to enjoy a five-course dinner with wine pairings prepared by chef Adriana Egozcue, together with tarot card readings by Allegra Preuss and a curated fashion experience by Maria Barraco of Animal Vintage.