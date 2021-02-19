Eyes on Miami: Rockwell Farewell,Miami Concours, DMX, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

The Miami Design District hosted the annual Concours car show for the fourth year running, although this year, in keeping with social distancing measures only 30 cars were displayed. In town to take in everything the District has to offer were Actor Taylor Zakhar Perez and Houston Texan QB Deshaun Watson who both took a tour of the Concours car show with President and CEO of Dacra, Craig Robins and influencer Isaac Likes. All were wearing masks ahead of this image being taken.

Cote Miami hosted its private partners’ dinner on the eve of the grand opening on February 12. The Cote team showcased its New York-hailed “Steak & Eggs,” hand-cut filet mignon tartare with Kaluga Hybrid caviar, milk toast served alongside old labels including 2009 Dom Perignon. The evening’s menu included Cote’s Signature Butcher’s Feast with “the sublime” A5 Japanese Wagyu from Miyazaki prefecture.

Gov. Ron DeSantis attended a celebratory dinner for the groundbreaking of Natiivo Miami at Baia Beach Club hosted by the developer’s Russell Galbut, Marisa Galbut, and Keith Menin.

To kick off the fourth-annual Concours car show weekend, Miami Design District hosted an outdoor, socially distanced private drive-in movie night as part of the 2021 Miami Concours Spotlight. Gourmet movie fare was presented by chef Yann Nury.

Natiivo Miami, the revolutionary brand and first development purposefully designed, built, and licensed for home-sharing, has officially broken ground, making it the first residential and hospitality groundbreaking of the year and post-pandemic. Hospitality entrepreneurs Keith Menin and Marisa Galbut, developers of Natiivo Miami, spoke alongside Mayor Suarez to brokers, buyers, friends, and family to mark the development’s milestone of forging ahead with construction. Guests enjoyed a food truck from Bodega Taqueria, food and drink samplings by Dolce Mercato, and a live performance by Brothers of Others. Cervera Real Estate is the exclusive sales team for the project, and LDV Hospitality has curated the culinary experience throughout the development. Developed by Sixth Street Miami Partners LLC, owned by GFO Investments, Natiivo Miami is slated to top off in August 2022, and completion is projected for Q3 of 2023.

The Ruff Ryders of Miami reported to Racket to witness legends DMX and Busta Rhymes take over the club for Headliner‘s Thursday night party. DMX hopped on the mic for a special performance before partying the night away with friends.

It ain’t hard to tell... we don’t want to say farewell. One of Miami Beach’s most iconic and successful nightclubs, Rockwell, is officially closing its doors. The powerhouse nightlife concept Rockwell, owned by Liquid Hospitality partners Chris Paciello, Mio Danilovic, and Keith Paciello, came onto the notorious South Beach club scene in 2015 and soon became the go-to hotspot for celebrities, athletes, and artists alike. The club became known for its weekly parties, impressive roster of celebrity regulars, and iconic events including the annual 1 Oak Pop-Up during Art Basel. World Red Eye caught up with owners Chris Paciello and Mio Danilovic to reminisce on the legendary nights at their club, the impact it had on the Miami nightlife scene, and their future after Rockwell.

Villa Azur heated things up on Thursday night at their weekly dinner party, where live performers entertained guests as they dined on delicious French-Mediterranean cuisine.

Brunch at Chica Miami is the place to be on weekends. Guests headed to the new Miami hotspot to celebrate Valentine’s Day with delicious food and drinks in the vibrant and open-air atmosphere.