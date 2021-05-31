Eyes on Miami: Martha Stewart, Cedric the Entertainer, Gucci Mane, and Others

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Goldman Properties Presents Wyncubator Pitch Night at Wynwood Walls

Goldman Properties, in collaboration with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Venture Miami, and On Deck, held the inaugural Wyncubator Competition at the Wynwood Walls on Wednesday, May 26. The competition seeks to identify the most innovative and disruptive tech startup and award that startup the opportunity to plant roots and thrive in Miami’s bustling Wynwood neighborhood.

Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast

SOBEWFF continued its dedication to hosting America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the sands of South Beach during this marquee event. The Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village featuring Grand Tasting Tents and Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast was back to refresh and tantalize taste buds with offerings from more than 30 restaurants and an array of wines and spirits from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown presented by Bacardi Rums and Patrón Tequila hosted by Enrique Santos at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

On Saturday night, guests gathered for an evening of Polynesian flare and tiki-inspired cocktails. Guests enjoyed an artful display of libations and bites at the hip and trendy Surfcomber boutique hotel – but with a spirited twist.

Alec Monopoly presents “ALEC Brand Debut Runway Show” hosted by Bill Dean and Avery Andon, produced by Clif Loftin at Villa Terra Veritatis

World-renowned street artist, Alec Monopoly, and his brother/manager, Avery Andon, hosted a vibrant launch party for the new stand-alone ALEC clothing line.

Alesso at LIV

The crowd at LIV was ready to party on Saturday night, as they headed to the Miami Beach nightclub to withness the legendary Alesso take over the decks.

Cedric the Entertainer at Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

The ladies were out and about on Monday night as they began their weekend at Miami Design District hotspot, Swan, where Cedric the Entertainer was also spotted partying.

Bacardi presents Best of the Fest hosted by Andrew Zimmern

Bacardi geared up to celebrate 20 years of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival with over 15 fan-favorites from throughout the years – and a special guest performance by '90s icon, Grammy Award-winner, and frontman of legendary group Run DMC, Rev Run.

Dinner hosted by Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, Gabriel Fenton, and Michael Mina at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort

World-renowned chef Michael Mina was joined by the powerhouse brother duo of chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio for a truly eclectic dining extravaganza. Guests joined Mina and executive chef Gabriel Fenton as they hosted the Voltaggio brothers for a unique dining experience, creatively paired with cocktails featuring Dos Hombres Mezcal. Dos Hombres founders Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston also made a surprise appearance during this bold dinner experience.

Williams Family Kitchen Soul Food Brunch hosted by Pharoah and Pharrell Williams at Swan

Chef Pharoah Williams, famous for his Sweet + Spicy Nono Sauce, curated an over-the-top brunch menu alongside his son – and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer – Pharrell, for an extravagant Saturday afternoon brunch for SOBEWFF guests to indulge.

Miami Cocktail Company presents Buddhas & Bellinis sponsored by Town House Crackers at SoundScape Park at the New World Center

Buddhas & Bellinis brought together one of the most sought after yoga teachers in South Florida, Dawn B, with philanthropist and marketing guru Arlene Chaplin for a morning of yoga and relaxation during Festival week.

Karrueche Tran at Kiki on the River Sundays

On Sunday night, Karrueche Tran was spotted at Kiki on the River partying with friends and enjoying her weekend in Miami.

Sunset Happy Hour presented by Santo Tequila hosted by Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar at the Deck at Island Gardens

Chef Guy Fieri’s high-energy style kicked off this event, as SOBEWFF guests sipped the day away at The Deck at Island Gardens. For double the trouble, Fieri was joined by rocker Sammy Hagar, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen in 2007, to kick the happy hour into overdrive with his high-voltage charm.

Heineken Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons hosted by Bobby Flay – Session 1

The Festival’s beloved Burger Bash returned with successful chef, restaurateur, author, beloved TV personality, and 2018 SOBEWFF Tribute Dinner honoree Bobby Flay presiding as host.

Chicken Coupe hosted by Tyler Florence at W South Beach

The Festival celebrated America’s culinary fascination with fried chicken once again. SOBEWFF carefully curated more than a dozen chefs, led by chef Tyler Florence, to serve up their best birds – paired with refreshing bubbly – poolside at the W South Beach.

Cerveceria La Tropical Beer Dinner hosted by Cindy Hutson and Aarón Sánchez, part of the American Airlines Dinner Series

Poured to perfection, guests at this event were able to savor the taste of Cerveceria La Tropical’s finest bubbly brews in the heart of Wynwood. Guests strolled through the picturesque tropical beer garden and dined alongside chef Cindy Hutson, award-winning executive chef and restaurateur, as she guided them through the menu of throwback Havana beers at the iconic craft brewery.

Desigual and Esteban Cortázar Celebrate First Collaborative Collection with Key Presentation Ceremony at Desigual

Fashion designer and native Miamian Esteban Cortázar was awarded a key to the City of Miami Beach by Vice Mayor Michael Góngora inside the Desigual store on Lincoln Road to commemorate their first joint collection, “Cada dia es para Siempre.”

SOBEWFF 20th Anniversary Celebration hosted by Martha Stewart and David Grutman featuring the Chainsmokers presented by Jaja Tequila at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

SOBEWFF turned the big 2-0 this year, and they celebrated the only way we know how: with food, drink, stars, and the Chainsmokers.

Superblue Miami Opening Ceremony

On Thursday, May 20, Superblue Miami celebrated its opening with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami city local officials, and many other special friends and partners, with a symbolic planting ceremony.

Gucci Mane and Teyana Taylor at E11even Saturdays

Gucci Mane secured the bag and brought it all the way to E11even on Friday night, as he hopped on stage to perform and give the crowd a night to remember.

Mayami Saturdays

Wynwood hotspot Mayami was the center of attention Saturday night as guests headed there for an exciting evening filled with music, food, and live entertainment.

Fridays at the Gramercy

Friday nights at the Gramercy are the perfect way to start off the weekend. Guests gathered at the new American brasserie for a night of fine-dining and entertainment, featuring delicious food, live performers and a DJ.

Tiësto and Cedric Gervais at Story Fridays

On Friday night, guests headed to Story to see the one and only Tiësto as he took over the club with an amazing set that had partygoers dancing all night long.

Villa Azur Thursdays

Thursday night at Villa Azur was the perfect way to start the weekend off early, as guests headed to the Miami Beach restaurant and lounge for some dinner, drinks, and dancing.

Closing Reception of "Future Pacific" and Open Studios at the Bakehouse Art Complex

On May 21, Bakehouse Art Complex hosted its first Open Studios evening since reopening and featured the closing reception of several site-specific exhibitions, including "Future Pacific" by Miami-based artist Lauren Shapiro.