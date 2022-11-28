Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Mark Wahlberg, Lisa Hochstein, Ronnie Magro, and Others

November 28, 2022 9:00AM

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
The Swayzees & Les Greene
World Red Eye

Pompeii Cabaret at the Eden Roc Miami Beach

Eden Roc Miami Beach hosted its '60s-themed Pompeii Cabaret in partnership with Peach Room, with an evening of glamorous fun and dancing inspired by the hotel's elite Hollywood history.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Nike Aventura

Check out the newest Nike store designed to inspire, connect and serve athletes of all ages and genders.
click to enlarge
Mark Wahlberg
World Red Eye

Mark Wahlberg Celebrating Flecha Azul Tequila Debut at Bleau Bar

Mark Wahlberg took the Flecha Azul Tequila party to the Bleau Bar at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where he got behind the bar and served hand-crafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Locust Projects' Housewarming Party

Locust Projects welcomed more than 300 Miami arts community members to preview its new home in Little River. Among the guests were Locust Projects Board members, donors, collectors, and numerous Miami-based artists, including artists who've had shows at the 24-year-old nonprofit alternative art space or received WaveMaker incubator grants.
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of CitizenM

On Thursday, November 17, Brickell's newest hotel, citizenM, debuted its first location in Miami, combining the brand's trademark European modernity with the excitement of the Magic City.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus and Oscar de la Renta Host Runway Show at the Faena Forum

Oscar de la Renta presented its Spring 2023 collection in Miami with Neiman Marcus displaying an exclusive runway show and luncheon hosted by Oscar de la Renta Co-Creative Director Fernando Garcia at the Faena Forum on November 17.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

WRE Exclusive: First Look at the Museum of Ice Cream Sprinkle Pool Party x Hotel Greystone

After nearly four years, the Museum of Ice Cream will return to Miami Beach to create the most delicious, weekend-long pool party Miami has ever seen at Hotel Greystone. Experience the museum's popular installations poolside with pink palm trees and hanging lookalike bananas transforming the rooftop pool deck into a sweet escape.
click to enlarge
Gabriela Medina, Lisa DiCicco Cahue, and Farah Vargas
World Red Eye

Bal Harbour Shops' Annual Thanksharing Celebration

On Thursday, November 17, Bal Harbour Shops kicked off the holiday season with their annual Thanksharing Celebration and the launch of Access Ice, Bal Harbour Shops' first-ever ice skating rink, drawing an elite group of Miami-based fashion/lifestyle influencers.
click to enlarge
Lisa Hochstein, Foodgod, and Jody Glidden
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina

Last night, the acclaimed Greek restaurant brand the Avra Group hosted the grand opening of its fifth outpost, Avra Miami, at the Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

PAMM Ambassadors for Black Art Business Meeting at PAMM

On November 16, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) Ambassadors for Black Art were invited to join the PAMM Fund for Black Art Annual Business Meeting. Agenda items included an overview of the status of the fund, a curatorial report on past acquisitions, and a glance at the forthcoming season's events and programs.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Breaking Bread with Courvoisier and Ape Drums at 27 Restaurant & Bar

Ape Drums and Courvoisier celebrated the holidays with this private dinner at 27 Restaurant & Bar. Located in the secret garden, this floral-filled evening included everything from custom Courvoisier-crafted cocktails to a delicious Friendsgiving feast.
Nina Strauss and Viktoria Gab
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Sofia Design District

On Wednesday, November 16, globally acclaimed hospitality group INK Entertainment, led by Charles Khabouth and partners Danny Soberano and Ricardo Tabet, celebrated the grand opening of the highly-lauded Toronto-born Italian concept Sofia in the Miami Design District's Palm Court space.
click to enlarge
Danilo Vargas, Jennifer Hiblum, Mayor Francis Suarez, Amir Setayesh, and Oleg Pavlov
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Arlo Wynwood

Wynwood's first hotel, Arlo Wynwood, celebrated its grand opening with a spectacular event on November 16. The bash kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Danilo Vargas from the Miami-Dade County Mayor's Office, dignitaries from the Wynwood Business Improvement District, and Arlo Hotels executives.
click to enlarge
Bow Wow and Travis Porter
World Red Eye

Flo Rida, Bow Wow, Mario, O.T. Genasis, Pleasure P, Bobby V, and Lloyd at LIVONSUNDAY

Partygoers headed to LIV on Sunday, where Bow Wow, Mario, and Pleasure P hosted the official Millennium Tour Afterparty. The energy was ecstatic all night long!
click to enlarge
Ty Dolla $ign
World Red Eye

Ty Dolla $ign at E11even Saturdays

Ty Dolla $ign was welcomed back to E11even on Saturday, where he took over the stage and had the crowd going wild. Partygoers were throwing money in the air as they ordered endless bottles.
click to enlarge
Ronnie Magro and Jake Inphamous
World Red Eye

Ronnie Magro at Chic Fridays at Pilo's Tequila Garden

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Magro took over Pilo's Tequila Garden and ensured the crowd had a great weekend. Bottles were poppin', and fire dancers were making the scene extra special.
click to enlarge
Gucci Mane
World Red Eye

Gucci Mane at Story Saturdays

Gucci Mane was "Bacc at It Again" at Story, where he gave a performance with the crowd going wild. Bottles were popping and confetti was flying as partygoers danced the night away until the early morning.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River is the place to make Sundays your Funday. You can expect to find bottle parades, sparklers and a fun crowd.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Mayami had another full house on Friday night, and large groups gathered to party and kicked off the weekend.
World Red Eye

Bagatelle Fridays

Bagatelle Miami Beach is Miami's hottest dinner party as guests danced on the tables and partied all night long.
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

It was endless drinks and delicious food at Bâoli Miami, where the girls left their boyfriends at home and had an epic mid-week celebration.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami Art Week

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation