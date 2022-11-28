Eyes on Miami: Mark Wahlberg, Lisa Hochstein, Ronnie Magro, and Others

click to enlarge The Swayzees & Les Greene World Red Eye

New TimesEden Roc Miami Beach hosted its '60s-themed Pompeii Cabaret in partnership with Peach Room, with an evening of glamorous fun and dancing inspired by the hotel's elite Hollywood history.Check out the newest Nike store designed to inspire, connect and serve athletes of all ages and genders.Mark Wahlberg took the Flecha Azul Tequila party to the Bleau Bar at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where he got behind the bar and served hand-crafted cocktails.Locust Projects welcomed more than 300 Miami arts community members to preview its new home in Little River. Among the guests were Locust Projects Board members, donors, collectors, and numerous Miami-based artists, including artists who've had shows at the 24-year-old nonprofit alternative art space or received WaveMaker incubator grants.On Thursday, November 17, Brickell's newest hotel, citizenM, debuted its first location in Miami, combining the brand's trademark European modernity with the excitement of the Magic City.Oscar de la Renta presented its Spring 2023 collection in Miami with Neiman Marcus displaying an exclusive runway show and luncheon hosted by Oscar de la Renta Co-Creative Director Fernando Garcia at the Faena Forum on November 17.After nearly four years, the Museum of Ice Cream will return to Miami Beach to create the most delicious, weekend-long pool party Miami has ever seen at Hotel Greystone. Experience the museum's popular installations poolside with pink palm trees and hanging lookalike bananas transforming the rooftop pool deck into a sweet escape.On Thursday, November 17, Bal Harbour Shops kicked off the holiday season with their annual Thanksharing Celebration and the launch of Access Ice, Bal Harbour Shops' first-ever ice skating rink, drawing an elite group of Miami-based fashion/lifestyle influencers.Last night, the acclaimed Greek restaurant brand the Avra Group hosted the grand opening of its fifth outpost, Avra Miami, at the Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach.On November 16, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) Ambassadors for Black Art were invited to join the PAMM Fund for Black Art Annual Business Meeting. Agenda items included an overview of the status of the fund, a curatorial report on past acquisitions, and a glance at the forthcoming season's events and programs.Ape Drums and Courvoisier celebrated the holidays with this private dinner at 27 Restaurant & Bar. Located in the secret garden, this floral-filled evening included everything from custom Courvoisier-crafted cocktails to a delicious Friendsgiving feast.On Wednesday, November 16, globally acclaimed hospitality group INK Entertainment, led by Charles Khabouth and partners Danny Soberano and Ricardo Tabet, celebrated the grand opening of the highly-lauded Toronto-born Italian concept Sofia in the Miami Design District's Palm Court space.Wynwood's first hotel, Arlo Wynwood, celebrated its grand opening with a spectacular event on November 16. The bash kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Danilo Vargas from the Miami-Dade County Mayor's Office, dignitaries from the Wynwood Business Improvement District, and Arlo Hotels executives.Partygoers headed to LIV on Sunday, where Bow Wow, Mario, and Pleasure P hosted the official Millennium Tour Afterparty. The energy was ecstatic all night long!Ty Dolla $ign was welcomed back to E11even on Saturday, where he took over the stage and had the crowd going wild. Partygoers were throwing money in the air as they ordered endless bottles.'s Ronnie Magro took over Pilo's Tequila Garden and ensured the crowd had a great weekend. Bottles were poppin', and fire dancers were making the scene extra special.Gucci Mane was "Bacc at It Again" at Story, where he gave a performance with the crowd going wild. Bottles were popping and confetti was flying as partygoers danced the night away until the early morning.Kiki on the River is the place to make Sundays your Funday. You can expect to find bottle parades, sparklers and a fun crowd.Mayami had another full house on Friday night, and large groups gathered to party and kicked off the weekend.Bagatelle Miami Beach is Miami's hottest dinner party as guests danced on the tables and partied all night long.It was endless drinks and delicious food at Bâoli Miami, where the girls left their boyfriends at home and had an epic mid-week celebration.