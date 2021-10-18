Eyes on Miami: Maluma, Gashi, Mantra, and Others

World Red Eye

New TimesOn Tuesday, October 12, GGA Gallery at the Wynwood Walls debuted "Mantra: Metamorphōsis." The first solo exhibition from internationally acclaimed French artist Mantra (also known as Youri Cansell) features 14 original never before seen works of art, curated by Goldman Global Arts co-founder Peter Tunney.When we say Maluma shut Miami down, we mean it. On Saturday night, the one and only Papi Juancho took over LIV for the official concert after-party and gave the crowd a legendary performance to remember.On Saturday, October 9, Frost Art Museum FIU welcomed guests to an exhibition celebration hosted by Miami artists Robert Andy Coombs and Pepe Mar, celebrating the artists’ exhibitions “Robert Andy Coombs: Notions of Care” and “Tesoro: Pepe Mar’s Love Letter to the Frost.”The Adrienne Arsht Center kicked off their 15th anniversary season on Tuesday, October 5 with the first Live on the Plaza concert of the season, starring three-time Latin Grammy-nominated jazz artists Negroni’s Trio.On Saturday, October 9th, Miami’s hottest social media and community influencers; Kelly Saks, Journey of A Braid, Chat Chow TV, Miami Food Porn, Brad Kilgore, and Ahol Sniffs Glue gathered at the Collection Porsche for the first-annual Porsche Stay Driven Influencer Rally. Upon checking in, guests were invited to fuel up for the day at our coffee bicycle equipped with special Porsche branded coffee.Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and Tory Lanez shut down Story on Saturday, as they partied from the VIP section all night long with friends and ordered an endless amount of bottle parades to keep the celebrations going.A new gender-neutral haute fragrance house, House of Bō, recently launched in Miami with high emphasis on sustainability and natural ingredients. Miami resident Bernardo Möller (founder and creative director) worked with world-renewed perfumers to create a collection of fragrances that inspire you to be your authentic self.All the boyfriends were out of town on Wednesday night and the ladies knew it, as they headed to Bâoli for an unforgettable evening filled with bottle parades, flying confetti, and good times.On Thursday night, guests at Villa Azur danced their way into the weekend while enjoying live entertainment, delicious cuisine, and great music from DJ Stephan M.Wynwood hot spot Mayami is calling everyone to be a part of its new sexy secret society, Tuluminati, on Tuesday nights where guests can enjoy a glamorous dinner party featuring fire performers and authentic Mexican cuisine.On Tuesday night, Gold Rush Cabaret celebrated recently being voted “Best Adult Cabaret” in the city in thewith an epic thank-you party for guests.Nothing compares to Thursday Soirée’s at Marion. The Brickell hot spot brings the energy every week with incredible entertainment, delicious cuisine, and great music from resident DJ Hush Money.Guests at Vendôme were partying like it was the weekend on Monday night alongside 6ix9ine and Steve of Nelk Boys, who were seen in living it up in the ‘dome’ and setting the tone for a hype week ahead.To celebrate the launch of Miami’s newest and safest rideshare service, Bloggers Who Brunch hosted the Alto x Alo Yoga “Sanctuary Vibes” meditation event at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.On Friday night, E11even was the place to be for partygoers who wanted a night of strictly partying and no sleep. Gashi made a return to the 24-hour nightclub and had the crowd making it rain and popping champagne all night long.