Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Maluma, Gashi, Mantra, and Others

October 18, 2021 9:00AM

Eyes on Miami: Maluma, Gashi, Mantra, and Others
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

GGA Gallery at the Wynwood Walls presents "Mantra: Metamorphōsis"

On Tuesday, October 12, GGA Gallery at the Wynwood Walls debuted "Mantra: Metamorphōsis." The first solo exhibition from internationally acclaimed French artist Mantra (also known as Youri Cansell) features 14 original never before seen works of art, curated by Goldman Global Arts co-founder Peter Tunney.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Maluma at LIV

When we say Maluma shut Miami down, we mean it. On Saturday night, the one and only Papi Juancho took over LIV for the official concert after-party and gave the crowd a legendary performance to remember.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Frost Art Museum FIU Exhibition Celebration with Artists Pepe Mar and Robert Andy Coombs

On Saturday, October 9, Frost Art Museum FIU welcomed guests to an exhibition celebration hosted by Miami artists Robert Andy Coombs and Pepe Mar, celebrating the artists’ exhibitions “Robert Andy Coombs: Notions of Care” and “Tesoro: Pepe Mar’s Love Letter to the Frost.”
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Arsht Center Kicks Off 15th Anniversary Season with Live on the Plaza featuring Negroni’s Trio

The Adrienne Arsht Center kicked off their 15th anniversary season on Tuesday, October 5 with the first Live on the Plaza concert of the season, starring three-time Latin Grammy-nominated jazz artists Negroni’s Trio.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Porsche Stay Driven Influencers Rally at the Collection and Leku

On Saturday, October 9th, Miami’s hottest social media and community influencers; Kelly Saks, Journey of A Braid, Chat Chow TV, Miami Food Porn, Brad Kilgore, and Ahol Sniffs Glue gathered at the Collection Porsche for the first-annual Porsche Stay Driven Influencer Rally. Upon checking in, guests were invited to fuel up for the day at our coffee bicycle equipped with special Porsche branded coffee.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and Mack Maine at Story Saturdays

Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and Tory Lanez shut down Story on Saturday, as they partied from the VIP section all night long with friends and ordered an endless amount of bottle parades to keep the celebrations going.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

House of Bō and Vogue Mexico Launch at Sensorial Experience on Hibiscus Island

A new gender-neutral haute fragrance house, House of Bō, recently launched in Miami with high emphasis on sustainability and natural ingredients. Miami resident Bernardo Möller (founder and creative director) worked with world-renewed perfumers to create a collection of fragrances that inspire you to be your authentic self.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

All the boyfriends were out of town on Wednesday night and the ladies knew it, as they headed to Bâoli for an unforgettable evening filled with bottle parades, flying confetti, and good times.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

On Thursday night, guests at Villa Azur danced their way into the weekend while enjoying live entertainment, delicious cuisine, and great music from DJ Stephan M.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Tuluminati at Mayami

Wynwood hot spot Mayami is calling everyone to be a part of its new sexy secret society, Tuluminati, on Tuesday nights where guests can enjoy a glamorous dinner party featuring fire performers and authentic Mexican cuisine.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Local Love: Thank You Miami Celebration at Gold Rush Cabaret

On Tuesday night, Gold Rush Cabaret celebrated recently being voted “Best Adult Cabaret” in the city in the Miami New Times with an epic thank-you party for guests.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Nothing compares to Thursday Soirée’s at Marion. The Brickell hot spot brings the energy every week with incredible entertainment, delicious cuisine, and great music from resident DJ Hush Money.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

6ix9ine and Steve of Nelk Boys at Vendôme Mondays

Guests at Vendôme were partying like it was the weekend on Monday night alongside 6ix9ine and Steve of Nelk Boys, who were seen in living it up in the ‘dome’ and setting the tone for a hype week ahead.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Alto x Alo Yoga “Sanctuary Vibes” Meditation Ceremony at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

To celebrate the launch of Miami’s newest and safest rideshare service, Bloggers Who Brunch hosted the Alto x Alo Yoga “Sanctuary Vibes” meditation event at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Gashi at E11even Saturdays

On Friday night, E11even was the place to be for partygoers who wanted a night of strictly partying and no sleep. Gashi made a return to the 24-hour nightclub and had the crowd making it rain and popping champagne all night long.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Fall Arts Issue

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation