Eyes on Miami: Lil Jon, Patti Smith, Romero Britto, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Sunday, December 15

Style Saves Hosts 2nd Annual Holiday Giveback at Mana Wynwood

Style Saves hosted their 2nd annual Holiday Giveback at Mana Studios in Wynwood! Style Saves gifted over 1,000 students from local shelters & schools in the Miami-Dade area, along with a day filled with fun activities such as cookie decorating, ornament making, bounce houses and holiday entertainment.

2nd Annual Winter Wonderland at Frost Science

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science hosted its 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland on Sunday, December 15. The event featured cool activations throughout the day including a Let it Snow! LIVE show, where liquid nitrogen was used to freeze everyday objects, fun animal encounters, and sessions exploring the wonders of snowflakes under a microscope.

Tuesday, December 17

The Collection Ferrari & Ferrari of Miami Host F8 Tributo Test Drive Experience

The Collection Ferrari kicked off their week long F8 Tributo test drive experience. Guests were welcomed to enjoy a test drive of the all-new F8 Tributo through the streets of Miami.

Cristina Favretto & Patti Smith World Red Eye

An Evening with Patti Smith at Adrienne Arsht Center

National Book Award-winning author and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Patti Smith talked about her new book, Year of the Monkey, at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.

Favela Beach at Wall Lounge

Favela Beach at Wall Lounge was lit on Tuesday night as the crowd partied like it was the weekend.

Wednesday, December 18

My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

Guests at Bâoli celebrated making it halfway through the week with dinner, drinks, and lots of dancing.

Friday, December 20

Feliz Navidad Celebration at Ball & Chain

The holiday celebrations were at an all time high at Ball & Chain, where guests enjoyed live musical performances and danced the night away.

Lil Jon World Red Eye

Lil Jon at LIV

Friday night at LIV was absolutely insane, as Lil Jon took over the DJ booth and had the entire nightclub turning up.

Marouane Fellaini World Red Eye

Marouane Fellaini at Swan

International soccer player Marouane Fellaini was spotted at Miami Design District hotspot, Swan, enjoying dinner with family and friends.

Dash Berlin World Red Eye

Dash Berlin at Story Fridays

Dash Berlin had a STORY to tell on Friday night when the DJ took over the club and performed an insane set.

Saturday, December 21

Romero Britto World Red Eye

VIP Collectors Cocktail Reception at Romero Britto Gallery

The Collectors VIP cocktail reception at Romero Britto Gallery on Lincoln Road celebrated the dazzling release of the two-part Richie Rich limited edition prints by the internationally recognized artist.

Saturdays at Orilla Bar & Grill

Saturday night at Orilla Bar & Grill served up South American and European-inspired cuisine by Chef Fernando Trocca and memorable experiences in South Beach located inside the Urbanica Hotel.