Eyes on Miami: Kate Hudson, Aaron Paul, Dwyane Wade, and Others

The Game World Red Eye

Andrew Zimmern World Red Eye

Lee Brian Schrager, French Montana, Dave Grutman, and Gianluca Vacchi World Red Eye

Kate Hudson, Arlene Chaplin, and Dawn B. Feinberg World Red Eye

Wyclef Jean World Red Eye

Gianluca Vacchi World Red Eye

Rev Run and DJ Ruckus World Red Eye

Pharoah and Pharrell Williams World Red Eye

Dwyane Wade World Red Eye

Ludacris World Red Eye

Aaron Paul World Red Eye

José Andrés World Red Eye

Guy Fieri World Red Eye

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo World Red Eye

Floyd Mayweather World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesPilo’s Tequila Garden celebrated its one-year anniversary on Friday, where the Game made an appearance at the garden for an epic night filled with celebrations, endless bottle parades, and incredible music all evening long.Life’s a carnival as South Beach Wine & Food Festival and Bacardi teamed up once more and created the ultimate party on the sands of Miami Beach.Nightlife and hospitality impresario David Grutman is back for another round of our iconic 3 to 5 on Ocean Drive. Miami’s resident merrymaker and Groot Hospitality founder is pulling out all the stops — and turning the volumeup.With so many thrilling events, the Festival can often feel like a non-stop party! All the more reason to grab a mat and indulge in some much-needed self-care at this deeply nourishing yoga experience, hosted by acclaimed actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson and King St. Vodka, an ultra-premium spirit inspired by her former home on King Street in New York City.Wrapping up the Blockchain.com 2022 World Padel Tour Miami Open with world-class entertainment by famous rapper Wyclef Jean along with a variety of high-end food and drink options from Major Food Group and curated shopping experiences.The first-annual Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open, a six-day lifestyle event from February 23-27 launched at Island Gardens Miami on Wednesday, February 23.We’re takin’ you on a road rockin’ trip down to Flavortown, late-night edition, led by iconic chef, restaurateur,best-selling author, and legendary Emmy Award-winning TV host Guy Fieri! At this special late-night extravaganza hosted by Goldbelly’s Joe Ariel, Joe and his team of food explorers hand-picked some of South Florida’s best spots to hit before the sun comes up to quell your late-night munchies!They’re baaaaack! Chef Pharoah Williams, famous for his Sweet + Spicy Nono Sauce, will curate an over-the-top brunch menu alongside his son — and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer — Pharrell, to host an extravagant Saturday afternoon brunch for Festival guests to indulge.Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, along with sbe CEO Sam Nazarian, hosted Foodventure, a SOBEWFF experience at Citizens MiamiCentral, the new culinary market at Brightline’s Miami Central train station.On Friday night, Ludacris showed the crowd at E11even how to “act a fool” as he put on a show-stopping performance that had partygoers going crazy until the early morning.A special invitation for Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits' most valued customers, Wine Spectator Trade Day presented by Beverage Media Group, took place in South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s signature white tents in the sand known as the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village and offered insiders the opportunity to learn about new trends and products in the beverage industry.The festival’s beloved Burger Bash is back with not one, but two hosts! Renowned author, businesswoman, and TV personality chef Rachael Ray along with Nobel Prize-nominated chef andPerson of the Year José Andrés will guide you through the most epic burger showdown.Welcome to Flavortown! All the rumors were true, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, your favorite Food Network show, came to the sands of South Beach for one-night-only at The South Beach Wine & Food Festival®California cool met the true spirit of Mexico at this smoldering South Beach Wine & Food Festival dinner that showcased Calirosa Tequila, the mesmerizing new brand cofounded by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, former Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo.It was a vibe at LIV on Sunday night as 2 Chainz shut down the club for a legendary performance. Floyd Mayweather was spotted in the VIP section getting lit with the rest of the crowd until “4 AM.”On Saturday night, partygoers headed to upscale Mexicantina in the heart of Wynwood, Mayami, for a Tulum-inspired evening full of endless cocktails and reggaeton hits that had everyone moving.