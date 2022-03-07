Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Kate Hudson, Aaron Paul, Dwyane Wade, and Others

March 7, 2022 9:00AM

Kate Hudson, Arlene Chaplin, and Dawn B. Feinberg
Kate Hudson, Arlene Chaplin, and Dawn B. Feinberg World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
The Game - WORLD RED EYE
The Game
World Red Eye

The Game at Pilo’s Tequila Garden One-Year Anniversary

Pilo’s Tequila Garden celebrated its one-year anniversary on Friday, where the Game made an appearance at the garden for an epic night filled with celebrations, endless bottle parades, and incredible music all evening long.
Andrew Zimmern - WORLD RED EYE
Andrew Zimmern
World Red Eye

Bacardi Carnival Hosted by Andrew Zimmern

Life’s a carnival as South Beach Wine & Food Festival and Bacardi teamed up once more and created the ultimate party on the sands of Miami Beach.
Lee Brian Schrager, French Montana, Dave Grutman, and Gianluca Vacchi - WORLD RED EYE
Lee Brian Schrager, French Montana, Dave Grutman, and Gianluca Vacchi
World Red Eye

The David Grutman Experience with French Montana and Gianluca Vacchi

Nightlife and hospitality impresario David Grutman is back for another round of our iconic 3 to 5 on Ocean Drive. Miami’s resident merrymaker and Groot Hospitality founder is pulling out all the stops — and turning the volume way up.
Kate Hudson, Arlene Chaplin, and Dawn B. Feinberg - WORLD RED EYE
Kate Hudson, Arlene Chaplin, and Dawn B. Feinberg
World Red Eye

King St. Vodka presents Peace Love Yoga: A Soulful Yoga Experience at Nikki Beach hosted by Kate Hudson and Arlene Chaplain

With so many thrilling events, the Festival can often feel like a non-stop party! All the more reason to grab a mat and indulge in some much-needed self-care at this deeply nourishing yoga experience, hosted by acclaimed actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson and King St. Vodka, an ultra-premium spirit inspired by her former home on King Street in New York City.
Wyclef Jean - WORLD RED EYE
Wyclef Jean
World Red Eye

The Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open 2022

Wrapping up the Blockchain.com 2022 World Padel Tour Miami Open with world-class entertainment by famous rapper Wyclef Jean along with a variety of high-end food and drink options from Major Food Group and curated shopping experiences.
Gianluca Vacchi - WORLD RED EYE
Gianluca Vacchi
World Red Eye

Miami Padel Open – Day 4

The first-annual Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open, a six-day lifestyle event from February 23-27 launched at Island Gardens Miami on Wednesday, February 23.
Rev Run and DJ Ruckus - WORLD RED EYE
Rev Run and DJ Ruckus
World Red Eye

Guy Fieri’s Late-Night Goldbelly Party Hosted by Rev Run and Joe Ariel at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

We’re takin’ you on a road rockin’ trip down to Flavortown, late-night edition, led by iconic chef, restaurateur, New York Times best-selling author, and legendary Emmy Award-winning TV host Guy Fieri! At this special late-night extravaganza hosted by Goldbelly’s Joe Ariel, Joe and his team of food explorers hand-picked some of South Florida’s best spots to hit before the sun comes up to quell your late-night munchies!
Pharoah and Pharrell Williams - WORLD RED EYE
Pharoah and Pharrell Williams
World Red Eye

Williams Family Kitchen Soul Food Brunch Hosted by Pharoah and Pharrell Williams

They’re baaaaack! Chef Pharoah Williams, famous for his Sweet + Spicy Nono Sauce, will curate an over-the-top brunch menu alongside his son — and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer — Pharrell, to host an extravagant Saturday afternoon brunch for Festival guests to indulge.
Dwyane Wade - WORLD RED EYE
Dwyane Wade
World Red Eye

Foodventure Hosted by Dwyane Wade at Citizens MiamiCentral Culinary Market

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, along with sbe CEO Sam Nazarian, hosted Foodventure, a SOBEWFF experience at Citizens MiamiCentral, the new culinary market at Brightline’s Miami Central train station.
Ludacris - WORLD RED EYE
Ludacris
World Red Eye

Ludacris at E11even

On Friday night, Ludacris showed the crowd at E11even how to “act a fool” as he put on a show-stopping performance that had partygoers going crazy until the early morning.
Aaron Paul - WORLD RED EYE
Aaron Paul
World Red Eye

Wine Spectator Trade Day Presented by Beverage Media Group Hosted by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

A special invitation for Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits' most valued customers, Wine Spectator Trade Day presented by Beverage Media Group, took place in South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s signature white tents in the sand known as the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village and offered insiders the opportunity to learn about new trends and products in the beverage industry.
José Andrés - WORLD RED EYE
José Andrés
World Red Eye

Red Stripe Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons Hosted by Rachael Ray and José Andrés

The festival’s beloved Burger Bash is back with not one, but two hosts! Renowned author, businesswoman, and TV personality chef Rachael Ray along with Nobel Prize-nominated chef and Time Person of the Year José Andrés will guide you through the most epic burger showdown.
Guy Fieri - WORLD RED EYE
Guy Fieri
World Red Eye

Coke Zero Sugar Presents Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Hosted by Guy Fieri

Welcome to Flavortown! All the rumors were true, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, your favorite Food Network show, came to the sands of South Beach for one-night-only at The South Beach Wine & Food Festival®
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo - WORLD RED EYE
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo
World Red Eye

South Beach Food and Wine Festival Presents Calirosa Tequila Dinner Hosted by Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Scott Linquist, and Julia Doyne at Como Como at Moxy South Beach

California cool met the true spirit of Mexico at this smoldering South Beach Wine & Food Festival dinner that showcased Calirosa Tequila, the mesmerizing new brand cofounded by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, former Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo.
Floyd Mayweather - WORLD RED EYE
Floyd Mayweather
World Red Eye

2 Chainz and Floyd Mayweather at LIV

It was a vibe at LIV on Sunday night as 2 Chainz shut down the club for a legendary performance. Floyd Mayweather was spotted in the VIP section getting lit with the rest of the crowd until “4 AM.”
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

On Saturday night, partygoers headed to upscale Mexicantina in the heart of Wynwood, Mayami, for a Tulum-inspired evening full of endless cocktails and reggaeton hits that had everyone moving.
