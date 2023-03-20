Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Karolina Kurkova, Dita Von Teese, Ari Lennox, and Others

March 20, 2023 9:00AM

Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Ferragamo Celebrate the Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Ferragamo celebrated the Spring/Summer 2023 collection by Maximilian Davis. Elias Synalovski, vice president and general manager, along with Daniella Vitale, CEO of Ferragamo Americas, and Paolo Riva, Neiman Marcus general manager of brand partnerships and merchandising, welcomed over 50 guests for an intimate evening of cocktails and dinner.
click to enlarge
Lorie Mertes, Gilbert Vicario, and Dennis Scholl
World Red Eye

Oolite Talks with Gilbert Vicario

Gilbert Vicario, the recently named chief curator of the Pérez Art Museum Miami, spoke about his career and the works that have shaped it Wednesday as part of Talks, the lecture series presented by Locust Projects and Oolite Arts.
click to enlarge
Bonnie Clearwater and Stephanie Seymour
World Red Eye

NSU Art Museum Gala

This Celebration Dinner honored collectors Stephanie Seymour and Peter M. Brant on the occasion of the premiere of the exhibition The Swans featuring vignettes comprised of paintings by Karen Kilimnik from The Brant Foundation and vintage haute couture from the Stephanie Seymour collection.
Karolina Kurkova
World Red Eye

First-Annual Women's Power Breakfast at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

Founded by Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, the first-annual Women Shaping Miami breakfast, panel discussion, and networking event brought together female leaders from Miami to participate in an engaging discussion about their industries and specific career paths, their contributions to Miami, and their social responsibility to uplift future generations of women in the workplace.
Anna Williams and Germane Barnes
World Red Eye

Private Dinner Hosted by Germane Barnes in the Miami Design District

The Miami Design District celebrated 2022 Neighborhood Design Commission winner Germane Barnes with an intimate Caribbean dinner. Guests from the University of Miami's Center for Global Black Studies and School of Architecture joined the designer and friends for an alfresco evening under the stars, set within his acclaimed Rock | Roll installation.
click to enlarge
Rachael Russell Saiger, Dafne Evangelista, Valeria Lipovetsky, Martha Graeff, Camila Coelho, Isabela Rangel Grutman, and Danié Gómez-Ortigoza
World Red Eye

Women's Day Lunch at Swan Miami

To celebrate International Women's Day, Style Saves cofounders Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman, alongside Baazaar for Good cofounders Martha Graeff and Danié Gomez-Ortigoza, hosted a group of Miami-based fashionable and philanthropic women to announce their partnership.
Omar and Jennifer Horev
World Red Eye

Pura Vida Downtown Doral Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Pura Vida Miami, the acclaimed all-day, healthy café with multiple locations throughout South Florida, recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of their new store in Downtown Doral.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Launch of Rosa Negra at Sexy Fish

La Rosa is a fully immersive Spanish-inspired experience featuring sexy uplifting Spanish music, captivating live entertainment, curated cocktails, and an exclusive omakase menu every Thursday night at Sexy Fish Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

MG Developer Celebrated the Opening of "Moon Over The Gables" with the Coral Gables Community Foundation and the City of Coral Gables

Downtown Coral Gables was transformed into a celestial art experience at Ponce Circle Park with "Moon Over The Gables," a touring artwork from the internationally renowned UK artist Luke Jerram's "Museum of the Moon."
Charlotte Trattner and Monica Vaswani
World Red Eye

Floral Cocktail and Dinner Celebrating Fleurs de Villes Voyage at Aba, Bal Harbour

On Thursday, March 9, Bal Harbour Shops, along with Gio Gutierrez, leading face and voice in the drink industry, and Thomas Mizuno-Moore, senior beverage manager at Aba/Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, hosted a special tasting of floral-inspired cocktails in honor of the launch of Fleurs de Villes Voyage, a floral art exhibition from internationally acclaimed Fleurs de Villes celebrating global destinations and discovery.
click to enlarge
Katie Nahat
World Red Eye

The Macallan Dinner and Tasting Experience at Leku

Edrington celebrates International Women's Day with a tasting and dining experience at the Rubell Museum, highlighted by a special performance by violinist family the Carpenters, led by Lauren Carpenter.
click to enlarge
Kornelija Slunjski, Dawn Feinberg, Monica Vaswani, and Esther Beniflah
World Red Eye

Women's Day Celebration of Color at the Miami Beach Edition

Celebrating International Women's Day, the Miami Beach Edition created space for influential women to have open conversations around female equality, entrepreneurship, and empowerment.
click to enlarge
DJ Stevie J, Jermaine Dupri, and Ari Lennox
World Red Eye

Ari Lennox and Jermaine Dupri at LIVONSUNDAY

Ari Lennox put on a sizzling set with Jermaine Dupri at LIV on Sunday, with weekend partygoers dancing well into the early hours. Meek Mill and 2 Chainz were spotted vibing, while DJ Stevie J also hit the decks and put on an incredible show to see the weekend out.
Dita Von Teese
World Red Eye

Dita Von Teese and Friends at Faena Theater

The queen of burlesque, Dita Von Teese, returned to the Faena Theater stage for two intimate nights of risqué glamour. Guests indulged in a world of sensuality showcasing the crème de la crème of burlesque, hosted by Ariana Savalas with Rocky Lanes and sprinkled with Faena's own Allura cabaret stars performing aerial acts, fire artistry, and more.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

15th-Annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon

On March 7, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens welcomed 300 of Miami's most charitable patrons for the 15th-annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon, which sold out for the third consecutive year.
click to enlarge
2 Chainz
World Red Eye

2 Chainz at Story Saturdays

2 Chainz returned to Story on Saturday, taking over the stage and giving an epic performance that had the crowd going wild. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers danced the night away until "4 AM."
click to enlarge
Cash Cash
World Red Eye

Cash Cash at E11even Fridays

Cash Cash took over the decks at E11even on Friday, where the dynamic duo set the vibes at an all-time high and had the partygoers going wild.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Guests headed to Kiki on the River for a night filled with delicious Mediterranean cuisine and a never-ending party. This is the best place to spend Sunday Funday, sipping champagne and dancing the night away.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

The sun shone brightly on Hyde Beach, where partygoers hung by the pool and sippin' on mimosas all afternoon.
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Mayami was packed from wall to wall on Friday as partygoers celebrated the beginning of the weekend! The neon lights shone on the dance floor as guests enjoyed the impeccable vibes and danced the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Guests headed to Marion for its Thursday Soirée, where they know how to do dinner and a show right.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Everyone headed to Villa Azur on Thursday for an epic dinner party where guests dined and danced all night long.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami Music Week

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation