Eyes on Miami: Karolina Kurkova, Dita Von Teese, Ari Lennox, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Lorie Mertes, Gilbert Vicario, and Dennis Scholl World Red Eye

click to enlarge Bonnie Clearwater and Stephanie Seymour World Red Eye

Karolina Kurkova World Red Eye

Anna Williams and Germane Barnes World Red Eye

click to enlarge Rachael Russell Saiger, Dafne Evangelista, Valeria Lipovetsky, Martha Graeff, Camila Coelho, Isabela Rangel Grutman, and Danié Gómez-Ortigoza World Red Eye

Omar and Jennifer Horev World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Charlotte Trattner and Monica Vaswani World Red Eye

click to enlarge Katie Nahat World Red Eye

click to enlarge Kornelija Slunjski, Dawn Feinberg, Monica Vaswani, and Esther Beniflah World Red Eye

click to enlarge DJ Stevie J, Jermaine Dupri, and Ari Lennox World Red Eye

Dita Von Teese World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge 2 Chainz World Red Eye

click to enlarge Cash Cash World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesNeiman Marcus Coral Gables and Ferragamo celebrated the Spring/Summer 2023 collection by Maximilian Davis. Elias Synalovski, vice president and general manager, along with Daniella Vitale, CEO of Ferragamo Americas, and Paolo Riva, Neiman Marcus general manager of brand partnerships and merchandising, welcomed over 50 guests for an intimate evening of cocktails and dinner.Gilbert Vicario, the recently named chief curator of the Pérez Art Museum Miami, spoke about his career and the works that have shaped it Wednesday as part of Talks, the lecture series presented by Locust Projects and Oolite Arts.This Celebration Dinner honored collectors Stephanie Seymour and Peter M. Brant on the occasion of the premiere of the exhibition The Swans featuring vignettes comprised of paintings by Karen Kilimnik from The Brant Foundation and vintage haute couture from the Stephanie Seymour collection.Founded by Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, the first-annual Women Shaping Miami breakfast, panel discussion, and networking event brought together female leaders from Miami to participate in an engaging discussion about their industries and specific career paths, their contributions to Miami, and their social responsibility to uplift future generations of women in the workplace.The Miami Design District celebrated 2022 Neighborhood Design Commission winner Germane Barnes with an intimate Caribbean dinner. Guests from the University of Miami's Center for Global Black Studies and School of Architecture joined the designer and friends for an alfresco evening under the stars, set within his acclaimed Rock | Roll installation.To celebrate International Women's Day, Style Saves cofounders Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman, alongside Baazaar for Good cofounders Martha Graeff and Danié Gomez-Ortigoza, hosted a group of Miami-based fashionable and philanthropic women to announce their partnership.Pura Vida Miami, the acclaimed all-day, healthy café with multiple locations throughout South Florida, recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of their new store in Downtown Doral.La Rosa is a fully immersive Spanish-inspired experience featuring sexy uplifting Spanish music, captivating live entertainment, curated cocktails, and an exclusive omakase menu every Thursday night at Sexy Fish Miami.Downtown Coral Gables was transformed into a celestial art experience at Ponce Circle Park with "Moon Over The Gables," a touring artwork from the internationally renowned UK artist Luke Jerram's "Museum of the Moon."On Thursday, March 9, Bal Harbour Shops, along with Gio Gutierrez, leading face and voice in the drink industry, and Thomas Mizuno-Moore, senior beverage manager at Aba/Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, hosted a special tasting of floral-inspired cocktails in honor of the launch of Fleurs de Villes Voyage, a floral art exhibition from internationally acclaimed Fleurs de Villes celebrating global destinations and discovery.Edrington celebrates International Women's Day with a tasting and dining experience at the Rubell Museum, highlighted by a special performance by violinist family the Carpenters, led by Lauren Carpenter.Celebrating International Women's Day, the Miami Beach Edition created space for influential women to have open conversations around female equality, entrepreneurship, and empowerment.Ari Lennox put on a sizzling set with Jermaine Dupri at LIV on Sunday, with weekend partygoers dancing well into the early hours. Meek Mill and 2 Chainz were spotted vibing, while DJ Stevie J also hit the decks and put on an incredible show to see the weekend out.The queen of burlesque, Dita Von Teese, returned to the Faena Theater stage for two intimate nights of risqué glamour. Guests indulged in a world of sensuality showcasing the crème de la crème of burlesque, hosted by Ariana Savalas with Rocky Lanes and sprinkled with Faena's own Allura cabaret stars performing aerial acts, fire artistry, and more.On March 7, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens welcomed 300 of Miami's most charitable patrons for the 15th-annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon, which sold out for the third consecutive year.2 Chainz returned to Story on Saturday, taking over the stage and giving an epic performance that had the crowd going wild. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers danced the night away until "4 AM."Cash Cash took over the decks at E11even on Friday, where the dynamic duo set the vibes at an all-time high and had the partygoers going wild.Guests headed to Kiki on the River for a night filled with delicious Mediterranean cuisine and a never-ending party. This is the best place to spend Sunday Funday, sipping champagne and dancing the night away.The sun shone brightly on Hyde Beach, where partygoers hung by the pool and sippin' on mimosas all afternoon.Mayami was packed from wall to wall on Friday as partygoers celebrated the beginning of the weekend! The neon lights shone on the dance floor as guests enjoyed the impeccable vibes and danced the night away.Guests headed to Marion for its Thursday Soirée, where they know how to do dinner and a show right.Everyone headed to Villa Azur on Thursday for an epic dinner party where guests dined and danced all night long.