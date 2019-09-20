Eyes on Miami: Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, CNCO, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

September 7

Phil and Orianne Collins Hold Live Music Audition to Select 2019 Class of Little Dreamers at Seaspice: Orianne and Phil Collins’ Little Dreams Foundation hosted its annual live musical audition at the Miami restuarant Seaspice to select its 2019-20 class of Little Dreamers.

2019 Ferrari Challenge at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The Ferrari Challenge returned to Homestead-Miami Speedway for an exciting race weekend. The Collection Ferrari and Ferrari of Miami opened its doors at 7 a.m. for the annual Ferrari Challenge kickoff breakfast.

September 8

Belvedere Vodka Pop-Up at Mondrian South Beach Hotel: Belvedere Vodka has been disrupting a number of pool parties all over Miami Beach.

Anthony Spinello (seated) and Agustina Woodgate

September 10

Faena Rose Hosts Exclusive Studio Visit With Artist Agustina Woodgate: Faena Rose members enjoyed a private studio visit and conversation with the celebrated artist Agustina Woodgate in her downtown Miami studio.

September 11

The Collection’s Hurricane Dorian Relief Drive: Hurricane Dorian, the first major hurricane of the 2019 season, slammed into the Bahamas as a powerful Category 5 storm.

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Presents the Art of Fashion 2019: Neiman Marcus Coral Gables presented the Art of Fashion, the annual event that kicks off fall.

September 12

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami Celebrated the Opening of the South Florida Cultural Consortium Exhibition: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) celebrated the opening of the South Florida Cultural Consortium Exhibition, which presents works by artists exclusively from South Florida.

Minji Money (left), Seynabou Cissé, and Tabria Major

Lightbox Jewelry Hosts Pop-Up at Aventura Mall With Hosts Martha Graeff, Vita Sidorkina, and Jasmine Tosh Stewart: Lightbox, the lab-grown-diamond jewelry company, kicked off its weeklong activation at Aventura Mall with hosts Martha Graeff, Vita Sidorkina, and Jasmine Stewart, along with notable attendees Andy Faerman, Daniella Duque, and Mariela Bagnato.

David Einhorn and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Opening Night at David Grutman and David Einhorn’s Papi Steak: The South of Fifth neighborhood was buzzing Thursday night as David Grutman and David “Papi” Einhorn opened the restaurant Papi Steak.

Ocean Drive Magazine Hosts Dinner With the Editor to Celebrate September Issue at Amare Ristorante: Ocean Drive’s editor-in-chief, Patricia Tortolani, and publisher Courtland Lantaff toasted to the release of the September issue at an intimate dinner at Amare in Miami Beach's South of Fifth.

CNCO

Billboard en Vivo, Presented by Pepsi, at the Temple House: The Billboard en Vivo concert series, presented by Pepsi, concluded in Miami Thursday night at the Temple House with a headlining performance by the Latin Grammy-nominated sensation CNCO and featured a guest performance by Yashua.

Anastasia Koutsioukis and Carolina Kleinman

September 13

Business for Breakfast at Cecconi’s, Featuring Carolina K: Guests gathered at Cecconi’s inside the Soho Beach House as Anastasia Koutsioukis, owner and creative director of Mrs. Mandolin and Mandolin Aegean Bistro, hosted an installment of the series Business for Breakfast.

Bow Wow and Nelly

Nelly and Bow Wow at E11even Fridays: If you wanna go and take a ride with Nelly, you should have been at E11even Friday night when he took the stage, which saw a surprise performance from Bow Wow as well.

Ahol Sniffs Glue

September 14

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Curates Local Flavor Art With Two Massive Paintings by Rising Star Ahol Sniffs Glue: Last Saturday, Paramount Miami Worldcenter celebrated the latest addition to its art collection.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Hustlers Opening Weekend at David Grutman’s Papi Steak: Jennifer Lopez celebrated the opening weekend of her new movie, Hustlers, at David Grutman’s Papi Steak.

Nocturne Performance at Faena Theater: Faena Miami Beach welcomed guests for Nocturne’s most ambitious party yet — Metropolis — play on a futuristic dystopia that blurred the lines between past and present, man and machine.

Kristopher Kites and J Balvin

J Balvin at Story Saturdays: J Balvin was partying with his gente Saturday night at Story to celebrate his new Arcoiris Tour in Miami. DJ Pope took over afterward and dropped the sickest beats all night long.

Michael Bay and Prince Fred

September 15

Michael Bay at Kiki on the River Sundays: The American filmmaker Michael Bay partied at Kiki on the River.

Seth Browarnik (left), Keith Menin, Rolando Aedo, David Grutman, Michael Comras, Dan Gelber, Camilo Miguel Jr., Jay Parker, and Freddie Peterson

September 18

Miami Beach 2020+ Roundtable: The city's most influential figures came together for a meeting of the minds to discuss the challenges and opportunities for Miami Beach in 2020 and beyond.