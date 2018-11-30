 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
4
Jojo Lahoud, Alec Monopoly, and Cedric Gervais
Jojo Lahoud, Alec Monopoly, and Cedric Gervais
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, Gigi Hadid, Cedric Gervais, and Others

World Red Eye | November 30, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

November 16

Cedric Gervais and Alec Monopoly at Komodo Fridays: Cedric Gervais and Alec Monopoly headed to Komodo to enjoy an Asian-inspired meal while enjoying the Miami vibes.

Eduardo Marturet and Bernadette Peters
Eduardo Marturet and Bernadette Peters
World Red Eye

Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring MISO and Bernadette Peters: The Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO) led by MISO Music Director and Conductor Maestro Eduardo Marturet was featured once again at the Miami Design District Fall Performance Series.

Andrea Minski, MJ Day, Olivia Culpo, Nathalie Cadet-James, and Brenna Huckaby
Andrea Minski, MJ Day, Olivia Culpo, Nathalie Cadet-James, and Brenna Huckaby
World Red Eye

Miami Magazine and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Hosts “What She Said” at W South Beach: What She Said was a day-long celebration at W South Beach in collaboration with Miami Magazine and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Prince Royce, Casper Smart, and Pibe Valderrama
Prince Royce, Casper Smart, and Pibe Valderrama
World Red Eye

November 17

GACP Sports and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrity Beach Soccer Match Benefitting Best Buddies at W South Beach: GACP Sports partnered with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to merge the world of soccer, fashion and philanthropy for the first annual Celebrity Beach Soccer Match benefiting Best Buddies.

Camila Coelho and Christian Wardle
Camila Coelho and Christian Wardle
World Red Eye

November 19

Harry Winston x Camila Coelho Style the Holiday Season with Vogue Brasil : Famed fine jewelry house Harry Winston hosted style influencer Camila Coelho to kick off the holidays in partnership with Vogue Brasil.

Flo Rida
Flo Rida
World Red Eye

November 20

Jackson Health Foundation 20th Anniversary Guardians of the Children Luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne: Over 600 philanthropists and community leaders gathered to raise funds for the Holtz Children’s Hospital Pediatric Neurosurgery Program during the 20th anniversary Guardians of the Children Luncheon.

Johanna Ortiz and Eva Hughes
Johanna Ortiz and Eva Hughes
World Red Eye

In Conversation With Johanna Ortiz at Istituto Marangoni Miami: Istituto Marangoni Miami hosted “In Conversation With” series of talks hosted at the Miami Campus of Istituto Marangoni with designer Johanna Ortiz.

Jamie Foxx and DJ Irie
Jamie Foxx and DJ Irie
World Red Eye

November 21

Jamie Foxx at Girls Don’t Cry Wednesdays at Rockwell: Actor Jamie Foxx was spotted celebrating Thanksgiving Eve at the one and only Rockwell.

Trey Songz
Trey Songz
World Red Eye

Trey Songz Hosts Thanksgiving Eve at E11even: Rapper Trey Songz dove into E11even on Thanksgiving Eve to put everyone in the holiday mood.

Gianluca Vacchi, Steve Aoki and Dillon Danis
Gianluca Vacchi, Steve Aoki and Dillon Danis
World Red Eye

November 23

Steve Aoki, Gianluca Vacchi, and Dillon Danis at Story Fridays: You know when Steve Aoki comes to party, cake will be thrown. Aoki took over the Story decks alongside Gianluca Vacchi and Dillon Danis.

Austyn Weiner and Gigi Hadid
Austyn Weiner and Gigi Hadid
World Red Eye

November 24

Austyn Weiner’s “Mid-explosion” Exhibition Preview at Bill Brady Gallery: Bill Brady Gallery was pleased to present "Mid-explosion," a solo exhibition by Los Angeles-based, Miami-born artist, Austyn Weiner.

Annie Leibovitz
Annie Leibovitz
World Red Eye

November 28

Annie Leibovitz Personal Appearance at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables: Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz made an appearance at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: