Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, Gigi Hadid, Cedric Gervais, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.



November 16



Cedric Gervais and Alec Monopoly at Komodo Fridays: Cedric Gervais and Alec Monopoly headed to Komodo to enjoy an Asian-inspired meal while enjoying the Miami vibes.

Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring MISO and Bernadette Peters: The Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO) led by MISO Music Director and Conductor Maestro Eduardo Marturet was featured once again at the Miami Design District Fall Performance Series.

Andrea Minski, MJ Day, Olivia Culpo, Nathalie Cadet-James, and Brenna Huckaby World Red Eye

Miami Magazine and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Hosts “What She Said” at W South Beach: What She Said was a day-long celebration at W South Beach in collaboration with Miami Magazine and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Prince Royce, Casper Smart, and Pibe Valderrama World Red Eye

November 17



GACP Sports and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrity Beach Soccer Match Benefitting Best Buddies at W South Beach: GACP Sports partnered with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to merge the world of soccer, fashion and philanthropy for the first annual Celebrity Beach Soccer Match benefiting Best Buddies.

Camila Coelho and Christian Wardle World Red Eye

November 19

Harry Winston x Camila Coelho Style the Holiday Season with Vogue Brasil : Famed fine jewelry house Harry Winston hosted style influencer Camila Coelho to kick off the holidays in partnership with Vogue Brasil.

Flo Rida World Red Eye

November 20



Jackson Health Foundation 20th Anniversary Guardians of the Children Luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne: Over 600 philanthropists and community leaders gathered to raise funds for the Holtz Children’s Hospital Pediatric Neurosurgery Program during the 20th anniversary Guardians of the Children Luncheon.

Johanna Ortiz and Eva Hughes World Red Eye

In Conversation With Johanna Ortiz at Istituto Marangoni Miami: Istituto Marangoni Miami hosted “In Conversation With” series of talks hosted at the Miami Campus of Istituto Marangoni with designer Johanna Ortiz.

Jamie Foxx and DJ Irie World Red Eye

November 21



Jamie Foxx at Girls Don’t Cry Wednesdays at Rockwell: Actor Jamie Foxx was spotted celebrating Thanksgiving Eve at the one and only Rockwell.

Trey Songz World Red Eye

Trey Songz Hosts Thanksgiving Eve at E11even: Rapper Trey Songz dove into E11even on Thanksgiving Eve to put everyone in the holiday mood.

Gianluca Vacchi, Steve Aoki and Dillon Danis World Red Eye

November 23



Steve Aoki, Gianluca Vacchi, and Dillon Danis at Story Fridays: You know when Steve Aoki comes to party, cake will be thrown. Aoki took over the Story decks alongside Gianluca Vacchi and Dillon Danis.

Austyn Weiner and Gigi Hadid World Red Eye

November 24



Austyn Weiner’s “Mid-explosion” Exhibition Preview at Bill Brady Gallery: Bill Brady Gallery was pleased to present "Mid-explosion," a solo exhibition by Los Angeles-based, Miami-born artist, Austyn Weiner.

Annie Leibovitz World Red Eye

November 28



Annie Leibovitz Personal Appearance at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables: Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz made an appearance at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables.