Eyes on Miami: Jake Paul, Busta Rhymes, Guaynaa, and Others

New TimesAfter a knockout win last weekend, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul got an exclusive sneak peek of the hottest real estate project in Miami at the E11even Hotel & Residences sales gallery with his brother, Logan Paul.It was another fire Sunday night at LIV as Busta Rhymes busted the doors down and blew the roof off the house. Partygoers brought their holiday spirit and went absolutely insane over the performance and never-ending bottle parades.Monday night at Swan after a festive holiday weekend is always a good way to start your week. Guests filed in the early evening for delicious food and cocktails then took it up a notch in the trendy upstairs lounge with plenty of bubbly to go around and good music by everyone's favorite DJ, Don Hot.On Friday night, guests experienced the best in both fine dining and nightlife as they headed to Brickell hotspot, Komodo, for a Christmas celebration like none other.Guests at Mynt got lit on Thursday night as they partied it up like never before with endless dancing and plenty of drinks to go around.Glass House Wednesdays at Eme was all about the party this past week. The bottle parades, endless tequila, and good music provided by DJ Don Hot was the perfect recipe for that midweek party we’ve all been waiting for.Kiki on the River takes your average dinner party to a whole new level on Sundays. Guests enjoyed endless bottle fun and shining sparklers throughout the night to celebrate another end to a fantastic weekend in Miami.No better way to get the weekend started than with the ultimate dinner turned party in the heart of Brickell. From Chino-Latino eats to unique craft cocktails, a live DJ, and endless bottle parades and sparklers, Ch'i is the perfect spot to spend an unforgettable night.There’s no better way to spend your Saturdays than at Hyde Beach, where guests were seen popping bottles and dancing to the amazing music under the sun, all day long.On Thursday night, Guaynaa took over the stage at Mayami Mexicantina and gave fans a hot and spicy performance they’ll never forget. Even Lele Pons came out to support the reggaeton superstar along with the nightclub’s first anniversary. What a celebration!