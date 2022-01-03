Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Jake Paul, Busta Rhymes, Guaynaa, and Others

January 3, 2022 9:00AM

Logan and Jake Paul
Logan and Jake Paul
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Jake and Logan Paul at E11even Hotel and Residences Sales Center

After a knockout win last weekend, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul got an exclusive sneak peek of the hottest real estate project in Miami at the E11even Hotel & Residences sales gallery with his brother, Logan Paul.
Busta Rhymes - WORLD RED EYE
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes at LIV

It was another fire Sunday night at LIV as Busta Rhymes busted the doors down and blew the roof off the house. Partygoers brought their holiday spirit and went absolutely insane over the performance and never-ending bottle parades.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Monday night at Swan after a festive holiday weekend is always a good way to start your week. Guests filed in the early evening for delicious food and cocktails then took it up a notch in the trendy upstairs lounge with plenty of bubbly to go around and good music by everyone's favorite DJ, Don Hot.
Karina Del Monte and Herna Meismei - WORLD RED EYE
Karina Del Monte and Herna Meismei
World Red Eye

Rockstar Fridays at Komodo

On Friday night, guests experienced the best in both fine dining and nightlife as they headed to Brickell hotspot, Komodo, for a Christmas celebration like none other.
WORLD RED EYE
Mynt Saturdays

Mynt Saturdays

Guests at Mynt got lit on Thursday night as they partied it up like never before with endless dancing and plenty of drinks to go around.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Glass House Wednesdays at Eme

Glass House Wednesdays at Eme was all about the party this past week. The bottle parades, endless tequila, and good music provided by DJ Don Hot was the perfect recipe for that midweek party we’ve all been waiting for.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River takes your average dinner party to a whole new level on Sundays. Guests enjoyed endless bottle fun and shining sparklers throughout the night to celebrate another end to a fantastic weekend in Miami.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Don’t Look Back Fridays at Ch'i

No better way to get the weekend started than with the ultimate dinner turned party in the heart of Brickell. From Chino-Latino eats to unique craft cocktails, a live DJ, and endless bottle parades and sparklers, Ch'i is the perfect spot to spend an unforgettable night.
Jenelly Edith and Zoe Kais - WORLD RED EYE
Jenelly Edith and Zoe Kais
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

There’s no better way to spend your Saturdays than at Hyde Beach, where guests were seen popping bottles and dancing to the amazing music under the sun, all day long.
WORLD RED EYE
Mayami Mexicantina

Mayami Mexicantina

On Thursday night, Guaynaa took over the stage at Mayami Mexicantina and gave fans a hot and spicy performance they’ll never forget. Even Lele Pons came out to support the reggaeton superstar along with the nightclub’s first anniversary. What a celebration!
